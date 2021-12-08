DCS picks up first win
CLEARFIELD — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team opened up its season with a 39-16 win over Clearfield Alliance Christian School on Tuesday night.
Rorrie Maynard led the way for the Lady Eagles with 12 points. Emily Deitch added nine points while Grace Deitch chipped in with eight.
Elizabeth Shimmel scored 13 of the 16 points for CACS.
The Lady Eagles are back in action tonight at 5:30 p.m. as they host Great Commission Schools.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL—39
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE SCHOOL—16
Score by Quarters
DCS;11;12;4;12;—;39
CACS;0;2;2;9;—;16
DuBois Christian School—39
Emily Deitch 4 1-2 9, Rorrie Maynard 6 0-0 12, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 4 0-0 8, Isabella Hollstrom 2 0-0 4, Dessie Preston 2 0-0 4, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-2 39.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School—16
Elizabeth Shimmel 5 3-5 13, Emily McTavish 0 0-0 0, Callie Manno 0 0-1 0, Susan Mass 0 0-2 0, Kaija Ramkawski 1 1-2 3, Hannah Finney 0 0-0 0, Lena Stone 0 0-0 0, Alyson Bloom 0 0-0 0, Khloe McGarry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-10 16.
Three-pointers: None.