BROCKWAY — The Curwensville softball team got a stellar varsity debut from freshman pitcher Addison Siple Monday as the Lady Tide routed host Brockway, 21-0 in five innings in the season opener for both teams.
Siple tossed a no-hitter while striking out 13 batters and walking just one in five innings of work. She was backed by an offense that churned out 16 hits around nine Brockway errors in the mercy-rule victory.
The game was scoreless into the third when Curwensville exploded for nine runs and never looked back from there.
Siple helped her own cause with a 3-for-5 day, knocking in four runs in the process. Teagan Harzinski and Ava Olosky also had three hits, including a double, with Olosky driving in three runs and Harzinski two.
Addison Butler added two doubles and four RBIs. while Natalie Wischuck and Addison Warren had two hits each.
Brockway (0-1) is right back in action today at home against Kane. The game was originally scheduled to be in Kane but was moved to the turf at Brockway.
CURWENSVILLE 21, BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
C’ville 009 48 — 21
Brockway 000 00 — 0
Curwensville—21
Natalie Wischuck ss 4321, Addison Butler c 5324, Shyanne Rudy 5300, Teagan Harzinski 1b 4232, Jenna McCartney pr 0100, Addison Siple p 5234, Addison Warren dp 3120, Alaina Reutz dp 1010, Ava Olosky cf 5333, Ava Hainsey 3n 4201, Kaylie Shaw rf 4100. Totals: 490-21-16-15.
Brockway—0
Amanda Decker ss 3000, Rheanna Spinda cf 1000, Meeca Smith c 2000, Stephanie Stage lf 2000, Taylor Rhed 1b-p 2000, Lilly Heilbrun 3b-1b 1000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Savannah Ross dp-3b 2000, Josie Orinko rf 1000, Paris Stern rf 0000, Cheyanne Roush ph 1000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000, Gabby Hertel (flex) p 0000. Totals: 18-0-0-0.
Errors: C’ville 1, Brockway 9, LOB: C’ville 9, Brockway 4. 2B: Butler 2, Harzinski, Olosky, Wischuck.
Pitching
Curwensville: Addison Siple-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Taylor Rhed-2 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Siple. Losing pitcher: Hertel.