Kaiser no-hits Clearfield
ST. MARYS — St. Marys’ Shannon Kaiser threw a three-inning no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon in a 17-0 win over Clearfield.
Kaiser struck out one and walked three in the no-hitter as the Lady Dutch racked up a dozen hits on the afternoon.
Lindsey Reiter was 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and three RBIs while Gianna Surra was 2-for-2 with a run and four RBIs. Olivia Eckels was the other Lady Dutch with multiple hits as she was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
St. Marys (5-0) is back in action on Friday as they host Brookville.
ST. MARYS 17,
CLEARFIELD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 — 0
St. Marys 5(12)x — 17
Clearfield—0
Ruby Singleton cf 2000, Aevril Hayward 2b 2000, Alaina Fedder ss 2000, Anna Twigg c 1000, Sam Campolong 3b 0000, Eve Siegel rf 1000, Faith Gardner dp 1000, Madi McBride lf 1000, Haley Billotte 1b 0000, Megan Wisor p (flex) 0000. Totals: 10-0-0-0.
St. Marys—17
Rosa DePrater rf 2210, Olivia Eckels 2b 3220, Kendall Young dp 1212, Shannon Kaiser p 1201, Gianna Surra c 2124, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3233, Molly Hanslovan ss 3111, Avery Eckels 3b 1011, Kara Hanslovan ph 1111, Danielle Rolley lf 1100, Jianna Gerg cr 0100, Addison Beimel cr 0200. Totals: 18-17-12-13.
Errors: Clearfield 3, St. Marys 0. LOB: Clearfield 4, St. Marys 2. 2B: O. Eckels, Reiter. HBP: Kaiser (by Wisor).
Pitching
Clearfield: Megan Wisor-2 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
St. Marys: Shannon Kaiser-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kaiser. Losing pitcher: Wisor.
Rays win 12th straight
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004.
Taj Bradley (1-0) won his major league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander, recalled from Triple-A Durham when Zach Eflin went on the injured list, allowed three runs and struck out eight over five innings.
Arozarena made it 3-0 with an opposite-field homer off Chris Sale (1-1) in the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 home runs and has outscored opponents 92-27.
Rafael Devers, who had been hitless in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts in the series, pulled Boston to 8-7 on a three-run homer off Colin Poche in the seventh.
Arozarena’s sacrifice fly made it 9-7 in the eighth.