Brookville soccer sweeps
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Area High School soccer teams swept to wins against visiting Keystone on a rainy Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders won the first game, 3-1, improving to 4-4-1 with three wins and a tie over their last four games with three wins this week.
Coryna Thornton, Kaida Yoder and Hannah Lundgren scored for the Lady Raiders with Lauren Castellan assisting on Yoder’s goal.
In the second game, the Raiders walloped Keystone 13-1 as seven different players scored goals led by Steven Plyler’s three goals to go along with five assists. Brad Fiscus, Isaac Reitz and Thomas Bowser each scored two goals with Luke McKinley, Ganen Cyphert, Ryker Selnekovic and Rhys Vanderkelen also scoring.
Fiscus had three assists while Bowser, Gannon McMaster and Caleb Kornbau also assisted on goals.
The Raiders (3-7) visit DuBois Central Catholic while the Lady Raiders travel to Curwensville Wednesday.