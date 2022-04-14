DuBois track results
DuBOIS — Full results from DuBois’ home track and field meet against Oil City Thursday were not immediately available. A full story and results will run in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend.
ECC netters top DCC
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team upended visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 6-1, Wednesday afternoon at Benzinger Park.
The Cardinals lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Neel Gupta rallied from a set down to beat Anthony Messineo, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
It was all ECC from there though.
The Crusaders got singles wins from Cam Klebacha (No. 2), Cole Piccirillo (No. 3) and Owen Daghir (No. 4), with that trio losing just a combined five games.
In doubles action, Messineo and Klebacha teamed up at No. 1 to upend Gupta and Colin Micknis, 8-4, while Piccirillo and Daghir notched an 8-3 win at second doubles vs. Aaron Bohley and Minh Nguyen.
Elk County’s Zachary Eckert and Douglas MacDonald captured an 8-3 victory at third doubles over Mathue Volpe and Aiden Engle.
Central Catholic fell to 3-2 with the loss and hosts Bradford on Tuesday. Elk County plays at Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Anthony Messineo, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-1
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-2, 5-1, (retired)
4. Owen Daghir (ECC) def Alec Srock, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def Gupta/Micknis, 8-4
2. Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC) def Aaron Bohley/Minh Nguyen, 8-3
3. Zachary Eckert/Douglas MacDonald (ECC) def Mathue Volpe/Aiden Engle, 8-3
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A handful of area bowlers posted scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll, a group led by Tom Cornelio who just missed a perfect game in the Town & Country League and had to settle for a 299.
Over in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, Matt Klebacha and Jackie Mitskavich posted games of 278 and 276, respectively, while Robby Micale had a 279 game in Division 2 of the Litts Club.