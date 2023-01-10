Ridgway defeats Brockway
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team notched a decisive victory over the Brockway Rovers on Tuesday evening, 57-15.
Ridgway came out of the gates hot, outscoring the Rovers 21-4 in the first quarter as they continued to pull away throughout the game.
Elker senior Aaron Sorg led the way with 16 points while Jack Benninger joined him in double-figures with 13 points. Teammates Alex Merritt and Hunter Beeler chipped in with nine points each.
Aiden Grieneisen led Brockway with six points.
Ridgway (8-3) plays again on Friday as they travel to Johnsonburg. Meanwhile, Brockway (1-11) also plays on Friday as they head to Curwensville.
RIDGWAY 57, BROCKWAY 15
Score by Quarters
Brockway 4 2 7 2 — 15
Ridgway 21 11 14 11 — 57
Brockway—15
Isaac Crawford 1 0-0 2, Brady Demonte 0 0-0 0, Bradey Hughes 1 0-0 3, Reese Yahner 1 0-0 2, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-2 6, Aiden Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 15.
Ridgway—57
Jack Benninger 6 0-0 13, Eric Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Erik Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Aaron Sorg 7 0-0 16, Alex Merritt 4 1-1 9, Hunter Beeler 3 0-0 9, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 2 0-0 4, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0, Evan Gustafson 0 0-0 0. Joey Kearny 1 0-0 2, Derek Beimel 0 0-0 0, Mike Gerg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 1-1 57.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Hughes), Ridgway 6 (Beeler 3, Sorg 2, Benninger).
DCS boys fall
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball team made the trip to Huntingdon Tuesday evening and suffered a 57-34 loss at Huntingdon Christian Academy.
Huntingdon jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and never looked bacl in beating the Eagles by 23 points.
Aiden Jaek led the Eagles with 10 points, while Landon Whitaker and Connor DeLarme each had six. J.T. Hughes chipped in five.
Owen Peachey led Huntingdon Christian with 16, with Christian Sipes (14) Mark Haven (12) also reaching double figures.
DuBois Christian is back in action Thursday night at home against Centre County Christian.
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 57,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 34
Score by Quarters
DCS 4 12 5 13 — 34
HCA 17 15 15 10 —:57
DuBois Christian—34
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 3 0-0 6, Isaac Smith 1 1-2 3, Caden DeLarme 2 0-0 4, Aiden Jasek 5 0-0 10, Connor DeLarme 3 0-1 6, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. J.T. Hughes 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 1-3 34.
Huntingdon Christian—57
Ethan Ginther 2 0-0 4, Mark Haven 5 3-3 12, Henry Morningstar 1 0-0 2, Christian Sipes 6 1-1 14, Owen Peachey 6 2-2 16, Jacob McCarty 4 0-0 8, Raymond Kurtz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-8 57.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (Hughes), HCA 4 (Harven, Sipes, Peachey 2)
Pirates trade P Thompson
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates made a trade with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that involved an outfielder — no, not Bryan Reynolds.
After designating Zach Thompson for assignment last week, the Pirates flipped the right-hander to Toronto for minor league outfielder Chavez Young, a 25-year-old with speed and a strong arm.
Born in the Bahamas, Young was a 39th-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2016 and has not yet made his MLB debut. He played 70 games with Triple-A Buffalo in 2022, hitting .237 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 22 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
It was the fourth time in six seasons Young has swiped 20 or more bags, highlighted by a career-high 44 in 2018. Also that year, Young was the only switch-hitter in affiliated ball with 50-plus extra-base hits and 40 or more stolen bases. In 25 games with Single-A Lansing, Young hit .285 and had an .808 OPS.
Certainly for now, Young — who will attend big league camp as a non-roster invitee — profiles as a depth option. The Pirates have 40-man roster outfielders in Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, Connor Joe, Miguel Andujar, Ryan Vilade, Ji Hwan Bae, Cal Mitchell, Travis Swaggerty, Tucupita Marcano and Canaan Smith-Njigba.
Aside from speed, the scouting report on Young is that he has a strong arm. From 2019-22, Baseball America listed him as having the best outfield arm in Toronto’s organization.
Thompson was DFA’d to make room for Rich Hill on Jan. 5.