Beavers blank Dutchmen
ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys soccer team pulled out a hard-fought 1-0 victory Wednesday at St. Marys thanks to a Thai Tran goal just 22 seconds into overtime.
Jay Parekh set up that game-winner, which stunned St. Marys before the OT period really even got started. Austin Brown recorded the shutout on net for the Beavers.
DuBois (5-1) hosts Brookville Monday at 6 p.m.
DuBois girls win 5-1
ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls soccer team knocked off host St. Marys, 5-1, Wednesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Emily Graeca scored two goals to lead the way for the Lady Beavers, while Lauren Graeca, Kaitlyn Rhodes and Aaliyah Schuckers also found the back of the net.
Katie McGahey notched two assists, while Lauren Graeca, Lexi Nissel and Jasmine Robinson also set up goals. The Carney sisters, Jasmine and Ariel, split time in net in the win.
DuBois returns to acton Monday at home against Brookville at 7:30 p.m.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held the final event of the year at the Gold Course on Aug. 31 with each team throwing out the worst six holes.
Luann Chiappeli, Betsy Schuch and Helen Griebel tied for first with -7. Second at -5 was Dot Hedglin while Patty Trainor and Deb Mohney were third at -4.
Birdies went to Karen Deloia on No. 7 and Anita Todd on No. 11.
Chip-ins were had by Todd, Trainor, Susan Hartman, Mary Reuscher and Stephanie Donati.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a scramble last week with the trio of Gary Snyder, Wayne London and Bob Fornauf taking top honors with a 64.
Tying for second with scores of 68 included the foursome of Dan Canton, Terry Stockdale, Jerry Sanko and Michael Robinson and the team of Tim Pleacher, Jeff Emerick, Joe Smith and Bob Smiley.
Joe Ruscitti had the closest third shot on No. 2, Canton had the longest putt on No. 13 and Rich Stewart was closest to the pin on No. 14.