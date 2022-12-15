Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Five bowlers made this most recent edition of the honor roll as they were highlighted by a perfect game.
Ryan Mitskavich rolled the 300 as he also had a 781 series in the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar Tuesday night league.
Three others from the Fat Kid’s league made the list, including Andy Werner’s 761 series and single games of 279 and 277 by Brandon Orsich and Rob Matson, respectively.
The other honoree was Jena Lucas, who rolled in the Physical Fitness league. She had a series of 683 to go along with her high game of 242.