Singer hits hole-in-one
DuBOIS — David Singer notched a hole-in-one at the Treasure Lake Silver Course on Monday.
Singer got the hole-in-one on the 143-yard hole No. 8, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses to the event were Larry Martinson and John Davis.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held its annual Breast Cancer Tournament to benefit Hahne Cancer Center on June 16.
The foursome of Marian Gray, Helen Griebel, Helen Garner and Linda Brubaker won with a score of 65.
Susan Hartman was closest to the pin on No. 7, Sue Rossi had longest putt on No. 18 and straightest drive on hole No. 3 went to Peggy Davis.