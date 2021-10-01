Lady Dutch blank Ridgway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team shut out Ridgway, 2-0, on Thursday.
The Lady Dutch netted both their goals in the first half. Gianna Surra scored the first off an assist from Izzy Catalone, while Sophia Radkowski notched the second on an assist by Lucy Hayes.
Olivia Eckels recorded five saves to get the shutout in net. Megan Rohr made 37 saves for Ridgway.
St. Marys (8-1-1) plays at DuBois on Monday.
DuBois junior high ties
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team battled Central Mountain to a 22-22 tie Thursday night at EJ Mansell Stadium.
Trey Wingard threw three touchdown passes for the Beavers. Samson Deeb caught two of those, while Walker Thomas had the other. Wingard ralso an in a 2-point conversion, while Alex Sago caught a 2-point pass from Wingard.
DuBois, now 3-1-1, hosts Mount Nittany on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Mansell Stadium.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Golf Nuts played at Beechwoods Golf Course Wednesday, and the trio of Gary Starr, Tom Deemer and Tom Murray took home first place with a team total of 275.
Second place went to Fran Inzana, Dave Beane and Ed Pasi with a 285, while the team of George Heitzenrater, Art Faccone and Gary Bison were third (289).
Starr posted the low gross with a 78. Quota Points went to Deemer 42, Starr 40 and Tom Mortimer 39
The league plays at Scottish Heights this coming week.
Y youth hoops league
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th & 6th grade boys individual basketball league.
Individual registrations will be taken up until the first practice, which is Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4-5 PM at the YMCA. Cost is free for those with a family membership, $25 for youth members and $45 for potential members.
Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning Oct. 15.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
Pirates beat Reds, 9-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh second baseman Cole Tucker made a spectacular diving catch, then hit his first career grand slam to cap an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Friday night.
Tucker’s slam off Dauri Moreta came a night after the Pirates lost their 100th game of the season. Tucker also tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored the game’s first run.
The grand slam might have been just Tucker’s second-best highlight of the night after his fielding gem in the seventh.
Tucker raced into short right field and snagged Tucker Barnhart’s popup with his back to home plate. Tucker quickly rose to his feet and made a strong throw to first base to double up Eugenio Suarez and end the inning to preserve the Pirates’ 1-0 lead.