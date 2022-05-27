Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a team low putts event on Thursday.
First place went to the foursome of Mary Reuscher, Mary Reed, Christine Funair and Linda Paul with a 136. Second place saw Karen Deloia, Stephanie Donati, Sharon Hay and Kathy Caracci team up for a 138.
Third place went to the team of Anita Todd, Sue Tench, Deb Mohney and Nancy Kirkland with a 144 while fourth place shot a 148 with Sue Vokes, Dot Hedglin and Peg Akers.
Birdies went to Deloia on No. 8 and No. 11, Reed on No. 10, Reuscher on No. 11 and Darla Hawley on No. 12 and No. 14
Chip ins saw Akers make it on No. 1, Reed on No. 10 and Hawley on No. 14.
q q q
BROCKWAY — The “Golf Nuts” played at Brockway Golf Course on Wednesday with the team of Fran Inzana, Les Schlosser, Joe Michalski and Tom Mortimer taking top honors with a 377.
Second place went to Gary Starr, Bob Radeker, Dave Beane and Tom Murray with a 382.
Starr shot the low gross of the day with an 83 while quota points were Schlosser 41, Starr 37 and Murray, Tom Haag and Gary Bisson tied with 35.
The league will play at DuBois Country Club next week.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors played a scramble event this week.
First place went to the trio of Bill Hicks, Jerry Sanko and Walt Kosiba with a 271. Second place went to Bert Schenk, Jeff Emerick and Don Guthridge with a 280 while the foursome of Butch Martell, Terry Stockdale, Dave Nulf and George Sanko fired a 281.
Kosiba had the closest second shot on No. 6, Gary Snyder had closest third shot on No. 13 and John Showers had longest putt on No. 17.