Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were three perfect games and a host of others in this week’s edition of the honor roll.
Melia Mitskavich once again rolled a 300 in the DuBois Juniors league. She also rolled another game of 290 and had a series of 790.
The two other perfect games came from the Sportsmans League, as Jackie Mitskavich and Brandon Orsich each bowled a perfect 300. Jackie Mitskavich also rolled a series of 780 in league action.
In other leagues, Orsich also rolled an 813 series in the Scotty’s Donut Classic league. Orsich had a single game high of a 289 and fellow league members Andy Werner and Jake Foradori each bowled a single game high of 280 and 279, respectively.
Casey Wolfe represented the Town & Country league with a single game high of 279, while the DuBois Juniors league also had a high game of 236 from Amanda Decker.
Michelle Buskirk was the eighth and final honoree this edition as she rolled a single game 247 in the Beeliner league.
DCS drops final two games
DUNCANSVILLE — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team lost its final two games of the year during the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament on Feb. 17-18 that took place at the Blair County Christian School.
In a quarterfinals matchup on Feb. 17, the Lady Eagles fell to Meadowbrook Christian School, 38-23.
Rorrie Maynard and Ella Shenkle led DCS with seven points each in that game.
The loss moved DCS into the fifth place game on Feb. 18 against Belleville Mennonite, in which the Lady Eagles lost 38-18.
In that contest, Grace Deitch scored eight of the team’s 18 points.
DuBois Christian School finished its season with a 14-7 record.
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 38,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 23
Score by Quarters
DCS 3 9 4 7 — 23
MCS 10 9 11 8 — 38
DuBois Christian School—23
Emily Deitch 1 0-0 3, Rorrie Maynard 3 0-0 7, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Ella Shenkle 3 1-4 7. Totals: 10 1-4 23.
Meadowbrook Christian School—38
Emily Baney 5 0-2 10, Madison McNeal 2 0-0 5, Kailey Devlin 6 6-7 18, Audrey Millett 1 0-0 3, Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2, Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0, Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0, Emma George 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-9 38.
Three-pointers: DCS 2 (E. Deitch, Maynard), MCS 2 (McNeal, Millett).
BELLEVILLE MENNONITE SCHOOL 38,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 18,
Score by Quarters
BMS 9 8 11 10 — 38
DCS 7 4 3 4 — 18
Belleville Mennonite School—38
Chloe Renno 4 1-2 9, Sonya Yoder 5 6-9 16, Natalie Yoder 2 0-0 5, Miriam Stoltzfus 0 0-2 0, Kariana Renno 3 0-0 8, Chloe Sunderland 0 0-2 0, Leah Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-15 38.
DuBois Christian School—18
Emily Deitch 1 0-0 3, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 3 1-1 8, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 1-2 1, Sarah Jay Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-3 18.
Three-pointers: BMS 3 (K. Renno 2, N. Yoder), DCS 2 (E. Deitch, G. Deitch).
Indoor floor hockey signupsDuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for its Indoor Floor Hockey program which runs March 1 through April 9. Grade divisions are K-2nd, 3rd-5th and 6th-8th.
One hour practices will be on Tuesdays for 6th-8th at 4 p.m., K-2nd at 5:15 p.m., and 3rd-5th at 6:30 p.m. and will begin today, March 1. Saturday game times are 9-10 a.m., 10:10-11:10 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. starting with the youngest group first.
After the first week, grade divisions, practice and/or game schedule may change depending upon the number of participants in each group.
Cost is $25 for members and $45 for potential members. Registration is limited.
Any questions call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at 375-9622.