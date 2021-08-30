DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School girls volleyball ball team will host its annual Black/White/Red intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. All are welcome to attend.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Beavers boys golf team beat Hollidaysburg and Punxsutawney in a tri-meet Monday at the Punxsutawney Country Club. DuBois scored a 176, besting Hollidaysburg by four strokes as the Punxsy team shot a 211.
Four golfers shot a 43 for the best round of the day, as the DuBois duo of Gavin Kaschalk and Tyson Kennis and the Hollidaysburg duo of Wes Eberhart and Trent Gallagher accomplished the feat.
Also scoring for DuBois was Cody Jaconski and Brock Smith — each shot 45s. Holidaysburg’s other scorers included Hayden Neff with a 45 and Mason Goodman with a 49.
For the Chucks, Jake Sikora was the top golfer for the team with a 46. Also scoring was Sawyer Hall with a 54, Jimmy Neese with a 55 and Donny Neese with a 56.
DuBois hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday while Punxsutawney hosts Curwensville Thursday.
DuBois—176
Gavin Kaschalk 43, Tyson Kennis 43, Cody Jaconski 45, Brock Smith 45. Others: Landon Gustafson 49, Creighton Husted 50.
Hollidaysburg—180
Wes Eberhart 43, Trent Gallagher 43, Hayden Neff 45, Mason Goodman 49. Others: Isaac Miller 52, Jared Smith 54.
Punxsutawney—211
Jake Sikora 46, Sawyer Hall 54, Jimmy Neese 55, Donny Neese 56. Others: Dyson Good 59, Logan Smelko 60.