Lady Rovers top Redbank
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team upended Redbank Valley, 4-1, Saturday morning at Frank Varischetti Field.
Raegan Gelnette scored twice to lead the Lady Rovers, while Danielle Wood and Mia Martino each scored once. Amanda Decker recorded two assists, while Wood and Paris Stern also set up goals.
Raegan Beamer scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brockway closes out its regular season this week with a pair of games against Ridgway. The teams play in Johnsonburg today and in Brockway on Tuesday.
DuBois girls MS soccer wins
MILL HALL — The DuBois Lady Beavers middle school soccer team picked up a 2-0 victory over Central Mountain Saturday might.
Lauren Graeca scored the Lady Beavers’ first goal of the night off of a penalty kick.
Jasmine Robinson later scored the second goal on a ball crossed into her from Graeca.