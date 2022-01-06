Tide beat Rovers in OT
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide and Brockway Rovers boys basketball teams took things to overtime on Thursday night, with the Golden Tide outscoring the Rovers 11-3 in the fifth frame for the 48-40 win.
Curwensville held a 24-14 halftime lead before the Rovers forced overtime.
Danny McGarry led the Golden Tide with 16 points while Ty Terry had 14 and Parker Wood had 11.
Jared Marchiori led the Rovers with 10. Alex Carlson and Aiden Grieneisen had nine each.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday as they host Ridgway.
CURWENSVILLE 48,
BROCKWAY 40
Score by Quarters
B’way 8 6 9 14 3 — 40
C’ville 8 16 4 9 11 — 48
Brockway—40
Jared Marchiori 5 0-0 10, Alex Carlson 4 1-2 9, Marcus Bennett 1 5-10 7, Noah Adams 2 0-0 5, Aiden Grieneisen 3 3-6 9, Dylen Coder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-18 40.
Curwensville—48
Ty Terry 4 3-4 14, Danny McGarry 6 2-3 16, Grant Swanson 0 0-0 0, Chandler English 0 0-0 0, Parker Wood 5 1-4 11, Andrew Wassill 1 0-0 3, Tyler Lee 0 0-1 0, Davis Fleming 1 1-2 4, Braden Holland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-14 48.
Three-pointers: B’way 1 (Noah Adams), C’ville 7 (Ty Terry 3, Danny McGarry 2, Davis Fleming, Andrew Wassill).
DuBois rifle tops Forest HillsDuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team picked up its second win in as many days, this time with a 1332-1225 victory over Forest Hills on Thursday.
Mia Edwards led the way for the Beavers with a 276, followed by Gabriella Sprague (274), Jeremy Wolfgang (268), Zak Roy (265) and Julian Roen, who shot a personal best 249.
The team also had personal bests from Dominic Vizza (249), Ian Hamilton (245) and Luke Gerg (241).
Forest Hills’ top shooter was Nate Croyle with a 253.
In the junior varsity contest, Forest Hills won on a tiebreaker 258-258.
Henry Myers shot an 88, Renn Durr had an 87 and Anthony Sago scored an 83.
The varsity team is now 2-2 while the JV team is 0-4.