Lady Beavers best Bradford
BRADFORD — Fueled by a Rachel Sickeri hat-trick and stout defensive effort, the DuBois girls soccer team notched a big 4-1 win at Bradford, the defending District 9 Class 3A champions, Wednesday at Parkway Field.
The win marked the first time DuBois’ current group of seniors have beaten Bradford.
Kamryn Fontaine scored the Lady Beavers’ fourth goal off an assist by Austyn Burkett. Leah McFadden added an assist as part of a strong game in the midfield, while Emily Graeca led the strong defensive performance.
DuBois (2-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against St. Marys.
St. Marys netters top Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team swept all four singles matches Wednesday en route to a 6-1 victory against visiting Punxsutawney.
The win was headlined by a pair of huge singles wins by the Lady Dutch’s Mya Klaiber and Caitlin Blessel. Klaiber bested Chloe Presloid, last year’s District 9 singles runner-up, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1, while Blessel pulled out a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win at No. 2 vs. Emily McMahan.
St. Marys’ Roan Lion upended Brooke Skarbek, 6-2, 6-3 at third singles, while Maddy Wittman completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Rachael Porada.
With the match decided, it appeared both sides decided to rest its main singles players in doubles action.
St. Marys won the first two doubles matchups.
Wittman teamed up with June Chen at No. 1 to beat Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven, 8-5, while Tralynn Ginther and Maleya Caskey bested Lady Chucks Mya Galentine and Lilly Gigliotti, 9-7, at No. 2.
Punxsy’s lone win came at third doubles where the team of Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello edged Rylee NIcklas and Sara Regulski, 8-6
“We had a very tough match tonight against St Marys,” said Lady Chucks coach Mike Emhoff. “They are always a tough team especially at home. They have a clay type court which is different from everyone else. All of the matches were closer than the scores depict.”
Both teams are back in action today. St. Marys plays at Elk County Catholic, while Punxsy hosts Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Mya Klainer (SM) def. Chloe Presloid, 6-3, 6-3.
2. Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Emily McMahan, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Brooke Skarbek, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Rachael Porada, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Maddy Wittman/June Chen (SM) def. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Toven, 8-5.
2. Tralynn Ginther/Maleya Caskey (SM) def. May Galentine/Lilly Gigliotti, 9-7.
3. Kaylin Smith/Bailee Stello (P) def. Rylee Nicklas/Sara Regulski, 8-6.
DCS girls soccer wins
HOLLSOPPLE — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team opened its season Tuesday at Johnstown Christian School and came home with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
Both teams lost six seniors to graduation, so it was a battle of rebuilding teams. It was evenly played game through the first 20 minutes before the homestanding Lady Blue Jays struck first near the midway point of the opening half Oriana Yoder scored off a corner kick.
DuBois Christian responded just a few minutes later when 6th grade right wing Anna Shenkle got a pass on the right wing and turned in toward the goal and shot low lazer between the goalie and the right to even the score at 1-1. That was the score at the half.
The Lady Eagles grabbed control of the game in the second half, and peppered the JCS net with shots but struggled to beat keeper Unity Miller.
DuBois Christian finally broke through with about 15 minutes to play when seventh grader Ella Thomas made a pass to senior Grace Deitch, who fired a shot into the lower right-hand corner of the net.
The Lady Eagles added an insurance goal shortly thereafter when a corner kick taken by junior Lilly Shenkle was deflected in. Johnstown Christian got a goal back with five minutes to play, but DuBois Christian held on for the season-opening victory.
DuBois Christian decided bring up its sixth graders this season to add depth to the team. However, that means the lady Eagles are not eligible to play in the ACAA Tournament this year. They will play a full ACAA West Division schedule though.
The team is back in action Friday at Centre County Christian.