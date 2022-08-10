Aug. 19
Aug. 20
Aug.21
Aug. 22
Aug. 23
Aug. 24
Aug. 25
Aug. 26
Football
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27
Volleyball
West Branch at Forest Hills Tournament, 8 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellefonte at West Branch, 10 a.m.
Aug. 28
Aug. 29
Aug. 30
Aug. 31
Sept. 1
Sept. 2
Football
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Everett, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3
Girls Soccer
West Branch Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
West Branch at Big Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 4
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Volleyball
Glendale at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Northern Bedford at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Everett, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Philipsburg-Osceola at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8
Volleyball
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Football
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
North Star at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Sept. 11
Sept. 12
Girls Soccer
Huntingdon at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13
Volleyball
Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14
Cross Country
West Branch, Northern Bedford at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15
Volleyball
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 16
Football
West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17
Cross Country
West Branch at Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational, TBA
Sept. 18
Sept. 19
Sept. 20
Volleyball
West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21
Cross Country
Williamsburg at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22
Volleyball
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Curwensville at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23
Football
North Star at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24
Sept. 25
Sept. 26
Volleyball
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27
Volleyball
Glendale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28
Volleyball
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Volleyball
Mount Union at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tussey Mountain at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30
Football
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1
Oct. 2
Oct. 3
Girls Soccer
Bishop Guilfoyle at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Cambria Heights at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4
Volleyball
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Mount Union at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 5
Oct. 6
Volleyball
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Northern Bedford, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
West Branch, Bellwood-Antis at Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7
Football
Everett at Glendale, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Southern Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8
Volleyball
Glendale at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.
West Branch at Pottsville Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 9
Oct. 10
Volleyball
West Branch at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Everett at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11
Volleyball
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
Cross Country
Moshannon Valley, West Branch at Mount Union, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13
Volleyball
Glendale at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14
Football
Glendale at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Redbank Valley, 11 a.m.
Oct. 16
Oct. 17
Oct. 18
Volleyball
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
United at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19
Cross Country
West Branch at Inter-County Conference Meet, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20
Volleyball
Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Branch at Curwensville, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21
Football
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
Volleyball
West Branch at Elk County Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 23
Oct. 24
Oct. 25
Oct. 26
Oct. 27
Oct. 28
Football
Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29
Oct. 30
Oct. 31
Nov. 1