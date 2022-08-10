Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Aug.21

Aug. 22

Aug. 23

Aug. 24

Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Football

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27

Volleyball

West Branch at Forest Hills Tournament, 8 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellefonte at West Branch, 10 a.m.

Aug. 28

Aug. 29

Aug. 30

Aug. 31

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Football

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Everett, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3

Girls Soccer

West Branch Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

West Branch at Big Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 4

Sept. 5

Sept. 6

Volleyball

Glendale at Mount Union, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Northern Bedford at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Everett, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Philipsburg-Osceola at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8

Volleyball

Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9

Football

Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.

North Star at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Girls Soccer

Huntingdon at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13

Volleyball

Glendale at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14

Cross Country

West Branch, Northern Bedford at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15

Volleyball

Williamsburg at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16

Football

West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

Cross Country

West Branch at Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational, TBA

Sept. 18

Sept. 19

Sept. 20

Volleyball

West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21

Cross Country

Williamsburg at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22

Volleyball

Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Curwensville at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23

Football

North Star at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

Volleyball

Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27

Volleyball

Glendale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28

Volleyball

Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29

Volleyball

Mount Union at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tussey Mountain at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30

Football

Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

Girls Soccer

Bishop Guilfoyle at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Cambria Heights at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4

Volleyball

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Mount Union at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5

Oct. 6

Volleyball

Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Williamsburg at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Northern Bedford, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

West Branch, Bellwood-Antis at Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 

Football

Everett at Glendale, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Southern Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8

Volleyball

Glendale at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.

West Branch at Pottsville Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oct. 9

Oct. 10

Volleyball

West Branch at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Everett at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11

Volleyball

Glendale at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12

Cross Country

Moshannon Valley, West Branch at Mount Union, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13

Volleyball

Glendale at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14

Football

Glendale at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Redbank Valley, 11 a.m.

Oct. 16

Oct. 17

Oct. 18

Volleyball

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

United at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19

Cross Country

West Branch at Inter-County Conference Meet, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20

Volleyball

Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

West Branch at Curwensville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21

Football

Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Volleyball

West Branch at Elk County Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 23

Oct. 24

Oct. 25

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Football

Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31

Nov. 1

