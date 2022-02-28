CLARION — Posting another dominant performance in a return to Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium for the first time since 2015, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team kept things the same at the top of the District 9 Class 2A ladder.
In winning their 10th team title in 12 years, the Raiders crowned four champions after going 4-2 in the finals and 4-1 in the consolation finals to qualify 11 wrestlers for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Four-time district champion and Outstanding Wrestler Owen Reinsel led the charge with his title at 132 pounds. Junior Brayden Kunselman, coming off a missed season with a shoulder injury, won his second crown at 138 pounds as did senior Bryce Rafferty at 215 pounds. Freshman Cole Householder won his first tourney at 120 pounds.
All of that brought head coach Dave Klepfer his 11th Lenny Ferraro Memorial Coach of the Year Award in the last 14 years. Since the run began in 2011, the Raiders have won 53 D-9 titles in 12 tournaments.
“It was a pretty incredible weekend for our program,” Klepfer said Saturday night. “You take 11 out of 13 to regionals, that’s a pretty big number. But it’s a bunch of guys who put in a ton of hard work this year and we built our schedule to prepare us for tournaments like this and I felt like our kids performed the way they should have.
“Of course, we had a couple letdowns and mishaps, but I felt our kids performed at a pretty high level. I’m pretty happy.”
Reinsel made it four D-9 titles in as many tries, becoming the fourth Raider — Jason Gilligan, Eli Morres and Taylor Ortz are the others — to win four D-9 titles and 11th Class 2A wrestler overall in district history. He improved 37-2 with two pins and a 15-0 technical fall over Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick in the finals, ending the bout with 1:27 left in the third period.
“Coach has been preaching that to me for four years (dominating the district) and I’m still undefeated against district opponents and that’s definitely an accolade I’m proud of, because not many can say they did that,” said Reinsel, who suffered through a stomach virus into the wee hours Saturday and had to get better quick before a big day on the mats.
“Now it’s looking on to some District 10 guys (at Sharon) and maybe another D-9 guy and then it’s on to states.”
“That’s what champions and leaders do,” said Klepfer of Reinsel rebounding from some illness to win his fourth title. “When things aren’t perfect, they still find a way to get things done. He’s just so tough on top that it makes things really difficult on people. He’s the kid everyone wants to coach and he doesn’t miss workouts, gets all the workouts in and he’s a fantastic leader. He does anything for the team, moves around the lineup and I’m happy for him. He’s earned everything he’s gotten.”
Ranked No. 2 by papowerwrestling.com going into this week, Reinsel is secure at the No. 3 all-time wins spot in program history at 136-20. Only Ortz (156-16) and Morres (151-16) are ahead of him. He recently passed state champions Colby Whitehill (132) and Brock Zacherl (130).
Headed to Sharon, he’ll look to gun for a third state medal, his first two were fourth-place finishes. Reinsel looks to join another select group of three-time state medaling Raiders with five already in the club — Ortz, Whitehill, Zacherl, Gilligan and Caleb Hetrick.
Reinsel became just the second D-9 Class AA wrestler to claim four individual titles while also wrestling on four D-9 Dual championship teams. Since the dual meet title era began in 1999, only Ridgway’s Garret Pisani had achieved that feat and coincidentally he was on hand Saturday being inducted into the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The 12th-ranked Kunselman (35-6), a D-9 champion and state qualifier at 120, two years ago, backed up his top seed at 138 pounds and pinned his way to the finals with two sub-one minute efforts.
Against No. 2 seed Harley Morris of Kane in the final, Kunselman set the tone early with a five-point near-pinning move off a cradle in the first period and then another four-pointer off a second-period reversal for a 9-2 lead on his way to a 10-5 win.
Another two-timer and ranked high in the state, the No. 5 Rafferty (33-4) also backed up his top seed with two pins to the finals where he decisioned Cranberry’s No. 3 seed Brayden McFetridge 7-1.
A four-point move off the bout’s initial takedown in the first period gave Rafferty the upper hand. He escaped in the second period and set the final with a third-period takedown.
The Raiders’ first title came at 120 where Householder (31-8) also backed up his top seed with a 5-2 win over No. 2 seed Cole Bish of Redbank Valley. Much of the bout resembled their regular-season meeting in December when Householder dealt Bish a 2-1 decision.
This time, Householder scored the bout’s first points on a second-period reversal, but needed to rebound in the third after Bish tied it up with a reversal of his own. Householder escaped for a 3-2 lead with 51 seconds remaining, then took down Bish 20 seconds later to set the final score.
Two Raiders lost in the finals to finish second — freshman Easton Belfiore at 172 and junior Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Both lost as No. 1 seeds to No. 2-seeded foes they battled to beat during the regular season.
Belfiore had beaten Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis 5-3 in their dual meeting on Feb. 1 to essentially earn the top seed for districts.
In the hard-fought rematch, Dennis escaped and took down Belfiore in the second period, then held off Belfiore’s shots the rest of the way for a 3-2 win. It was the junior Dennis’ first title in his third trip to the finals.
At 189, Zimmerman had beaten Stewart twice in close bouts during the season, 4-2 at the D-9 Duals then 4-2 in their regular-season finale on Feb. 15, but it was Stewart who avoided the sweep with a 6-2 win in a bout that had no takedowns.
It was 1-0 with a Stewart second-period escape going into the third. Zimmerman reversed for a 2-1 lead with 1:07 left before Stewart was able to work a reversal into a bout-clinching five-point move in the final 20 seconds.
The Raiders also had a solid consolation finals round, winning four of five third-place bouts as Jared Popson, Brecken Cieleski, Carson Weaver, Coyha Brown triumphed at 113, 145, 152 and 160 pounds.
Popson, seeded sixth at 113, capped a 3-1 day with a 6-0 decision over Port Allegany’s Kai Staffer. And Cieleski, seeded No. 3, finished 3-1 at 138 and majored Curwensville’s Zach Shaffer 12-0 for third.
At 152, Weaver improved on his No. 7 seed for a dramatic win to claim third in a 7-4 victory over Ridgway’s No. 4 seed Tyler Merritt.
Merritt led Weaver 4-2 going into the third period before Weaver reversed him with 37 seconds left to tie the score. With the bout appeared headed to overtime, Weaver managed to tilt Merritt and get three back points before time expired to get the win.
Two Raiders who weren’t starters most of the season — junior Coyha Brown at 160 and senior Porter Kahle at heavyweight — qualified for regionals.
Brown was still a No. 3 seed at 160 and backed it up by going 4-1 with a second-period pin of Coudersport’s John Wright for third place. Kahle reached the consolation final and lost a 7-6 decision to Kane’s Shawn Nystrom to finish fourth, but still earning a trip to Sharon.