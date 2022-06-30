DUBOIS — Another high school softball season has come and gone in the Tri-County Area, and once again
Nine of the 10 area schools won at least five games this past season, while six posted winning records. Of those six, five posted 14 or more wins — DuBois Central Catholic (22-3), St. Marys (17-4), Johnsonburg (16-7), Elk County Catholic (16-9) and DuBois (14-5). Clarion-Limestone also posted a winning mark at 10-8.
DuBois Central Catholic once again made the most noise in the postseason, as the Lady Cardinals made a magical run back to the PIAA Class A championship for the second time in three seasons played (2020 was postponed due to COVID).
However, DCC once again fell short in capturing an elusive state title the program has been chasing for the better part of a decade. The Lady Cardinals have reached at least the state semifinals five times since 2016.
And talk about magical — that perfectly describes what Johnsonburg did this past season. The Ramettes not only captured the program’s first-ever District 9 title (in Class 2A) but also clinched their first state playoff berth in the process.
Then, the Ramettes went out and captured their first PIAA victory — a 3-1 triumph over Muncy in the opening round before seeing its season end in the quarterfinals by eventual state champ Neshannock.
DuBois Central Catholic and Johnsonburg were joined in the state playoffs by ECC, which finished as the Class A runner-up to the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Cardinals dropped their state opener to state semifinalist Saegertown, which DCC beat to reach the finals.
St. Marys and DuBois saw impressive seasons end in their respective district championship games. St. Marys lost in the D-9 Class 4A final to eventual state champ Clearfield, while DuBois fell to Central Mountain in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional final. Central Mountain went on to win its state opener before losing in the quarterfinals to state runner-up Armstrong.
All of those teams featured a host of players who put together stellar individual seasons stats-wise, so choosing this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star teams and major award winners was no easy task.
Here is a look at this year’s honorees:
Player of Year
Kendall Young, Jr., St. Marys — With all the players who put up huge numbers in the Tri-County Area, Young was the best two-way player among the bunch. She was the area’s most dominant pitcher and a threat to do damage at the plate every time she stepped into the box — all while playing one of the area’s toughest schedules — along with DuBois — as the two biggest schools in the area.
In the circle, Young went 13-4 with an astounding 226 strikeouts and minuscule 0.88 ERA in 119 innings pitched. She allowed just 27 runs all season, 15 of which were earned, on 53 hits and walked just 28 batters.
Her strikeouts were nearly double of the next best total, with only two other pitchers even recording triple digits. She led the area in ERA and ranked second in innings pitched and third in wins.
A closer look at the numbers really show how dominant she was, though. Young went 7-2 against teams that reached the state playoffs, posting a 1.03 ERA (14 runs, 9 earned runs) with 115 strikeouts in 61 innings of work.
She went 1-1 against Class 4A state champ Clearfield, two-hitting the Lady Bison with 13 strikeouts in a 9-2 regular season win before suffering a 4-1 loss to the same team in the D-9 Class 4A title game. She faced the same lineup both times, but Emma Hipps pitched for Clearfield in the title game and didn’t in the regular season.
Young also beat DCC in the regular season, went 1-1 against Williamsport, which reached the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals and was 2-0 against both Johnsonburg and ECC.
The only team that truly gave Young fits all season was DuBois, which beat the Lady Dutch twice (5-2 & 6-1). She still struck out 20 between those two games, but DuBois scored 41 percent of the runs she allowed all season in just 13 innings, with five of the 11 being earned.
Young also was a big bat for the Lady Dutch. She hit .460 (29-for-63) and led the team in RBIs (22) and tied for the team lead in home runs (3). She also had three doubles and scored 11 times.
Young is just the second player from St. Marys to garner Player of the Year honors since TCW/CE All-Stars inception in 1994. The only other Lady Dutch honoree was Jackie Sorg back in 2001.
Coach of Year
George Heigel, DuBois Central Catholic — The battle for coach was a tight one with several in the running. In some seasons, Johnsonburg’s Gary Gerber would have been a runaway winner for what he did in guiding the Ramettes to a historical season. DuBois’ Denny Nosker or St. Marys Matt Eckels could have laid claim to honor given what their teams did.
However, you couldn’t shy away from what DuBois Central Catholic’s George Heigel and his staff did this year. When looking at the roster in the preseason, it was obvious on paper this year’s edition of the Lady Cardinals lacked “star power” compared to the teams in recent years.
However, they came together as team and found different ways to win as a team — whether it was small ball or mixing and matching its pitchers against different teams. Heigel pushed all the right buttons to get his team back to the state finals, but DCC just didn’t have quite enough to get past Montgomery once there to win PIAA gold.
The Coach of the Year honor is Heigel’s third straight and fifth overall. Only former ECC coach Dr. Joe Coroso has won the award more times, doing so six times.
First Team
Pitcher: Allie Snyder, Sr., DuBois — Snyder wasn’t the most overpowering of pitchers, but she did the most important thing at her position — find ways to get batters out. And, she did that while facing some of the best teams in this part of the state as part of DuBois’ tough big school schedule.
Snyder posted an 11-3 record, with a 3.17 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings. Offensively, she hit .250 (12-for-48) with nine RBIs and three doubles.
Pitcher: Julie Peterson, Sr., Johnsonburg — Peterson split time in the circle with teammate Julia Jones to start the season, but she took over as the team’s No 1 pitcher in the second half and became one of the main reasons the Ramettes captured their first-ever District 9 title and reached states for the first time.
Peterson went 9-4 on the season, posting a 2.23 ERA in 81 2.3 innings. She recorded 118 strikeouts and walked just 14. She ranked second in the area in strikeouts and fifth in wins. Peterson, who played outfield when not pitching, hit .273 (18-for-66) with 11 RBIs, nine runs, two doubles and a home run.
Pitcher: Ciara Toven, Soph., Punxsutawney — Toven, one of the area’s most feared hitters, experienced a strange season in the circle for the Lady Chucks. She ranked third in the area in ERA (1.63) and fifth in strikeouts, all while walking just 25 batters in 85 1/3 innings. With stats like that, one would think she’s be among the area’s wins leaders.
That wasn’t the case though, as she went just 4-8 because her defense routinely let her down — so much so that 41 of the 61 runs opponents scored against her were unearned.
That didn’t phase Toven when she stepped to the plate though, as she posted an area-best .562 batting average (36-for-64) with 23 RBIs, 25 runs, 10 doubles and seven home runs. She tied for the area lead in homers, was third in hits, fourth in doubles and 10th in RBIs.
Catcher: Jessy Frank, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — With the graduation of four-year starter Mia Meholick, Heigel and DCC were looking for someone to step up and take over the catching duties. Frank, who started at shortstop a year ago, did just that defensively while putting together another strong year offensively despite playing a more challenging position.
Frank proved to be a key bat in the middle of the DCC order, posting a .455 average (30-for-66) with 22 RBIs, 25 runs and six doubles. She was eighth in the area in hits.
Infield: Lydia Anderson, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Anderson was once again a stalwart at first base for the Lady Crusaders while putting up big offense numbers for a squad that reached states as the D-9 Class A runner-up.
Anderson hit .393 (33-for-84) with 27 RBIs, 27 runs, eight doubles, three triples and a home run. She tied for fourth in the area in RBIs, was sixth in hits and seventh in doubles.
Infield: Jaden Swatsworth, Sr., DuBois — Swatsworth put it all together as a senior and proved to be somewhat of a secret weapon for the Lady Beavers hitting at the bottom of the order while solidifying her spot at second base. Nosker routinely called her a second leadoff hitter being in the No. 9 spot.
Coming off a season in which she had just eight hits and batted .235, Swatsworth had more hits than outs in her final varsity season. She finished with a .546 average, going 24-for-44 with eight RBIs, 20 runs, two doubles and two triples. Only’s Punxsy’s Ciara Toven had a better batting average this season in the area.
Infield: Sarah Henninger, Sr., DuBois — Henninger made the move out to shortstop full-time this season, catching just a handful of innings, and didn’t commit an error in the regular season.
Henninger also enjoyed another strong offensive season, hitting .403 (25-for-62) with 21 RBIs, 31 runs, three doubles, seven triples and three home runs. She led the area in triples, was third in runs and fourth in home runs.
Infield: Olivia Eckels, Jr., St. Marys — Eckels put together another strong all-around season at second base for the Lady Dutch. She hit .390 (30-for-77) with 20 RBIs, 29 runs to go along with 13 doubles, one triple and two home runs. She led the area in doubles and tied for sixth in runs and eighth in hits, respectively.
Infield: Kali Franklin, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic — Franklin was the latest in a long line of freshman sensations for the Lady Cardinals. She did experience some growing pains defensively while stepping in at third base.
However, she more than made up for some of those miscues at the plate where she hit .462 (36-for-78) with 27 RBIs, 36 runs, nine doubles and three triples. She hit in different spots in the order throughout the season and found herself at leadoff in the postseason. Franklin led the area in runs, tied for third in hits, fourth in RBIs and ninth in average.
Outfield: Emma Suplizio, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic — Suplizio closed out her career with her second straight huge offensive season while becoming one of the best hitters in the area. She finished with a .493 average (37-for-75) with 34 RBIs, 31 runs, seven doubles, one triple and two homers.
Suplizio led in the area in RBIs and tied for the lead in hits. She also tied for third in batting average and runs scored.
Outfield: Morgan Pasternak, Soph., DuBois — Pasternak, arguably the best defensive outfielder in the area, was even better at the plate in her second varsity season — which in itself is impressive when you consider she hit .408 as a freshman while playing DuBois’ tough schedule.
She hit .418 (23-for-55) as a sophomore while posting a team-high 26 RBIs to go along with 19 runs, two doubles, four triples and one home run. Her 26 RBIs were eighth most in the area.
Outfield: Kayley Risser, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Risser once again patrolled center field in what was a deep outfield talent-wise for the state runner-up Lady Cardinals. She hit .425 (31-for-73) with 25 RBIs, 27 runs, six doubles, five triples and a home run.
She tied for second in the area in triples and was seventh in hits and ninth in RBIs.
Designated Player: Emily Mourer, Soph., Elk County Catholic — Mourer was once again one of the area’s top power hitters while shouldering the entire pitching load for an ECC squad that finished as the District 9 Class A runners-up and reached states.
Mourer tied for the area lead in home runs with seven and was fourth in doubles with 10 — all while hitting .405 (30-for-74) with 28 RBIs and 10 runs scored. She was third in the area in RBIs and eighth in hits.
She also logged an area-high 141 innings in the circle, going 16-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 111 strikeouts. She also led the areas in wins and was third in striekouts.
Utility Player: Natalie Dunworth, Fr., Johnsonburg — Dunworth put together an impressive freshman season, all while being the perfect example of a utility player. She eventually settled into playing center field in the second half of the season, but she also saw action at third base, catcher, shortstop and second base.
All that moving around did little to phase her offense, as she hit .493 (37-for-75) with 15 RBIs, 33 runs, seven doubles, five triples and two home runs. She tied for the area lead in hits, was second in runs and triples and third in average.
Second Team
Pitcher: Morgan Tyler, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Pitcher: Regan Husted, Sr., Clarion-Limestone
Catcher: Avary Powell, Fr., Punxsutawney
Infield: Lauren Walker, Sr. DuBois
Infield: Lauren Davidson, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Madison Hoyt, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Kara Hanslovan, Soph., St. Marys
Infield: Julia Jones, Jr., Johnsonburg
Outfield: Savanah Morelli, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Gabby Gulvas, Jr., DuBois
Outfield: Emily Dobbins, Soph., Punxsutawney
Designated Player: Lucy Klawuhn, Soph., Elk County Catholic
Utility Player: Rosa DePrater, Jr., St. Marys
Honorable
Mentions
Brockway: Danielle Wood, Sr.
Brookville: Tory McKinney, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Abby Himes, Sr.; Kendall Dunn, Jr.; Frances Milliron, Sr.
DuBois: Bella Gregory, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich, Soph.
Elk County Catholic: Sydney Alexander, Soph.
Johnsonburg: Jenna Kasmierski, Soph.; Zoey Grunthaner, Fr.
Punxsutawney: Brooke Young, Fr.; Karli Young, Jr.
Redbank Valley: LeighAnn Hetrick, Sr.; MacKenzie Foringer, Fr.
St. Marys: Gianna Surra, Soph.
q q q
A list of final statistical leaders and past players and coaches of the year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B5.