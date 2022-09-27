BROOKVILLE — Lexi Ruckdeschel, MacKenzie Parks and Bella Ielase led the visiting A-C Valley Lady Falcons volleyball team to a straight-set win, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16, at Brookville Monday night.
Ruckdeschel finished with nine kills, three service aces and two blocked shots while Parks had seven kills and Ielase added five kills and two aces.
While the Lady Falcons improved to 6-2, the host Lady Raiders fell to 2-8 with their seventh straight loss.
Reggan Olson led Brookville with four kills and two aces. Julie Monnoyer had three kills, two blocks and one ace. Jamison Colgan added two kills.
A-C Valley cruised to a first-set win, jumping out to a 14-3 lead with Ruckdeschel notching two kills and a block in the first four points.
The second set, however, the Lady Raiders led 16-9 as Colgan and Monnoyer each had two kills. Monnoyer added a block, Jordan Daisley a kill and a Brielle Ross ace. But A-C Valley tied it at 17-17 on a Ielase kill. Leading 22-21, a kill and ace from Keira McVay sparked the 3-0 finish to win the set.
Kills from Olson and Samantha Whitling gave the Lady Raiders a 7-4 lead in the third set before A-C Valley pulled away for good with a 13-1 run.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in two sets.
The Lady Raiders travel to Bradford Thursday.