Baseball is well known for being America’s pastime and is a sport that has long been near and dear to the hearts of DuBois residents — particularly when it comes to the Little League level.
And, the DuBois Little League has a long-standing tradition of success in all levels of Little League baseball — and softball for that matter — and has hosted its share of Section 1 and state tournaments over the years. DuBois is currently the full-time home of the Pennsylvania Senior League State Tournament, which wrapped up a couple weeks ago.
The league added a new venture this summer, as DuBois was awarded a three-year contract by Little League to host the Junior League Eastern Regional for baseball — the step between state tournaments and the Junior League World Series that is played annually in Taylor, Mich.
The Eastern Regional was a huge undertaking for the DuBois Little League — one that saw players, coaches, families and fans from eight states (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Maine) — invade the town for a week to play alongside the host team, which just happened to be DuBois, for a berth to the World Series.
New Jersey ultimately won the title on Saturday after enjoying a perfect 4-0 week. And, now that the dust has settled for a few days since the tournament concluded, one common theme has come out of the week from all parties involved — that the DuBois contingent knocked out of the park in terms of hosting the large-scale event for the first time.
“Obviously, hosting the Junior League East Region Tournament for the first time we were not sure what to expect,” said Tournament Director Brad Chamberlin, who was largely in charge of everything associated with tournament structure and the actual games themselves. “We’ve had 10 years of experience hosting both Senior League and Junior League State Tournaments here in DuBois, but this was a different beast altogether.
“At this level, teams aren’t just traveling across the state to get here. They are traveling from all over the East region, so we weren’t sure how many people would make the trip to support their teams. The tournament exceeded our expectations. We were awarded this tournament not just because of our first-rate facilities, but because of our community and our hospitality.
“To be able to showcase both to a larger audience is priceless. DuBois Pennsylvania is now on the map as a destination that teams will strive to come to for years to come.”
Chamberlin was quick to point out and thank all the volunteers who made the event a success — both behind the scenes and on the field.
“Managing anything successfully always comes down to the people you surround yourself with,” said Chamberlin. “I have been extremely fortunate to have been surrounded by some absolutely amazing people. None of this happens without the tireless work and dedication of those individuals who spent an enormous amount of time and energy making sure this tournament ran smoothly and that we were able to provide a once in a lifetime experience to the players on the field.
“Every game we’ve got an entire team managing the game from the press box. We had an entire social media team this year. We had an army of volunteers who helped feed the players. We had NHS students from both DCC and DuBois high schools volunteering in various roles throughout the tournament. We have host families for each team who volunteer their time to make each team feel welcome in our city while they are here as our guests.
“It’s a large and complicated puzzle, but you can’t see the entire picture if you are missing even one piece. The hard work of all of these volunteers does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.”
DuBois Little League President Scott Frano echoed Chamberlin’s thoughts and said the community and large core of volunteers who made the event run both smoothly and successfully was the foundation the league used in bidding to get the regional tournament for the first time ever.
“We’ve talked about this before, but the baseball games are going to happen and the fields are going to be there,” said Frano. “We wanted to tout the fields, but ultimately, if you don’t bring your A game with the community and the people helping ... you don’t put on something special for the kids.
“To have the backing of this community and everything they did with this ... we needed that so bad. We really weren’t sure what it was going to turn into. You really don’t know if it going to be 50 people showing up or 500 people showing up for games.
“We went as big as we possibly could to try to make sure these kids were treated like gold, treated like rock stars, treated like Major League baseball players. But you need a village to do that, and I think we did. We had to go down that angle.
“There was always that thought of if it was slower, there could be a lot of our volunteers just sitting around. But, it didn’t turn into that. The community (here) came through for it, the teams brought parrents and their own little baseball community to cheer on their kids, and it was amazing. It truly was.
“I’m absolutely so proud of our committee, our board of directors, of the baseball community down there and all the people who volunteered their time. I really hope we made the town proud, because it was a lot of work but well worth it.”
Even the umpires, who were selected by Eastern Regional officials, were volunteers.
“We had an umpire in chief in Dave Glass who did a phenomenal job of making sure the umpires were taken care of,” said Frano. “From being walked out from the umpire room and on to the field, to making sure they always did a recap afterwards of the games and what they did.
“Most people might not know it, but the six core umpires who were invited from all over the east coast, who were handpicked, are evaluated every game and that’s why they had numbers on their shirts. Those reports are sent back to Eastern Regional in Bristol (Conn.) and Williamsport, and we needed bodies for that too (evaluation). And, those evaluators needed to make sure they knew what they are talking about because you want to make sure that is a fair process.”
As for the tournament’s overall success, it didn’t hurt that the DuBois All-Stars more than proved they belonged, going 3-2 and reaching the Final 4 being the “host” team. DuBois earned that distinction and automatic berth to regional by capturing the District 10 title.
That also meant it didn’t have to compete at a sectional or state tournament like all the other teams that qualified did. The host team spot has long been a part of the Eastern Regional event no matter who hosted it.
“When you envision us having a host team in there, there’s always gong to be question marks … where do they belong in that bracket and that pecking order. You never really know what type of teams other states are going to bring in.
With that being said, from the beginning this (DuBois) team stepped it up 100 percent. We’re so proud of them. Coach Tim (Kail) did an amazing job with these young men and to come out and beat three state champions and fight for a win in that first game was awesome to see.
“They ran into some pitching issues at the end, but you’re going to see that when you get in the bottom of the bracket. They fought through the tournament the whole time, though, and people took notice of that.
“People from the other states would walk up to me and say the DuBois team is very impressive — very impressive young men and very impressive ball players, They absolutely belonged here, and hopefully we keep that going.
“I believe you’re going to see that as the tournament continues to grow. Some times kids come out for their Junior League team and some times they move on to tournament (travel) ball. With how this tournament went this week, I firmly believe most kids will stay in the Junior League division (locally) because they want to be part of something special like just what happened.
“You saw that this summer with our neighboring towns too. We went from three or four teams last year (in D-10 Tournament) to eight or nine this year.”
District 10 administrator Barry Bacha, who lives in Bradford, took vacation for the week and also was on hand, along with his father Ron, to help run the tournament as well. And, he had high praise for everyone involved.
“Well, what can I say ... what a great week,” said Bacha in a statement sent to DuBois Little League personnel. “Thank you to everyone for everything you did this week. It was certainly a week to remember, and a great week for DuBois Little League.
“I just wanted to pass something on that I heard more than once from a lot of people from every team ... Of course they were really impressed with the fields, but the thing that set us apart from any other tournament they ever participated in was the hospitality.
“They were shocked by the way they were treated by the committee, event staff, host families and everyone in the community. This is what makes me the proudest. I knew 1000% that we were going to run a first-class tournament.
“However, what you and your community did this week was just as impressive, and that is the reason DuBois was at the top of my list when we were given the opportunity to host an event like this. I wish I could thank everyone personally, but that would be virtually impossible, so please pass on my appreciation to everyone who had a part, small or large, in making this last week such a great success.
The only real hiccup in the road for organizers in hosting the regional was something no one could have foreseen — as the Rhode Island state champ decided to pull out of the tournament a couple days before play began because it reportedly wouldn’t have enough players to compete after winning its state title.
That meant the bracket had to be completely redrawn — something that was done by Eastern Regional officials in Bristol, Conn. That affected some teams more than others, including DuBois which was originally slated to have a bye into the second day of the tournament but wound up playing on day one instead.
“When we first got the bracket, it looked a lot different than what it ended up being,” said Frano. “When Rhode Island stepped out the Thursday before the tournament started, we relied on Eastern Regional to give us some guidance. The end result was exactly what that bracket needed to look like.
“There was a couple teams where you win your first game and then lose your second game, you have play again the same day and play a third game before another plays its second.
“There were some people frustrated by that, and we knew that and talked to them and said we’d try to get some things changed (for future). But, the reason for that is because a team dropped out the Thursday prior to the tournament starting on a Tuesday.
“That’s tough to come back on because your paperwork is pretty much sent to the majority of the teams already at that point so they can prepare for travel times. These people aren’t coming from 30 miles away, some coming from eight hours or more away and have to be prepared.
“You’re going to have setbacks all the time on stuff like that with a tourney this big and dealing with eight or nine different states coming in. Nobody wants people to leave upset and dissatisfied with the event, and we tried our best to make sure that happened in this situation.”
If you missed out on the regional tournament this year, DuBois still has it for 2024 and 2025 as part of the current contract with Little League. However, Frano said the league’s hope is to continue hosting it well beyond that three-year period.