HERSHEY — Four-for-four.
That’s what the Brockway wrestling team accomplished Thursday at the PIAA Class AA Championships in regards to advancing wrestlers to the second day of states at the Giant Center.
There were some mixed results among those four wrestlers,
Senior Mark Palmer (126 pounds) and junior Seth Stewart (189) each won their first round bouts to reach today’s quarterfinals at their respective weights, while the Pisarchick Brothers — sophomore Weston (113) and freshman Parker (132) — both went 1-1 to stay alive for a state medal.
Palmer was the lone Rover with state tournament experience prior to Thursday, as he made it to Hershey as a freshman and went 1-2.
Palmer (31-7) made the trip to Hershey this year on a high having won his first Northwest Regional title last weekend in Sharon. He carried that momentum into his states opener Thursday as he dominated Camp Hill freshman Noah Doi (40-6) to the tune of of a 17-1 technical fall in 3:57.
The Rover, who jumped up to No. 9 in the papowrestling.com state rankings following his regional win, wasted little time seizing control of the match. He scored a takedown just over 30 seconds in and turned Doi twice for backpoints to lead 7-0 after one period.
The bout never got to the third as Palmer first scored a reversal and three nearfall points, then a takedown and three nearfalls around a Doi escape to finish off the win just before the second-period buzzer in 3:57.
Palmer has a matchup with returning state medalist Robert Gardner (37-5) of South Williamsport in today’s quarterfinals. Gardner, a senior ranked No. 3 in the state, edged Conwell-Egan sophomore Charlie Robson (38-7, ranked No. 5), 2-1, on Thursday.
Stewart (33-7) continued his impressive junior campaign with a strong 6-2 victory in his opener Thursday vs. Central Valley sophomore Brenan Morgan (32-7).
Morgan actually opened the scoring with a takedown just before the midway point of the first period, but Stewart countered with a quick escape to trail, 2-1, after two minutes.
Morgan chose neutral in the second and the duo battled on their feet for most of the period before Stewart came up with a takedown with 36 seconds left to grab a 3-2 lead.
The bout went to the third with that score, and it was Stewart who put things away in the final two minutes. He escaped 21 seconds in, then got in deep on a shot and finished off the move for a takedown and a 6-2 lead with 1:21 remaining.
Stewart held down Morgan the rest of the way, earning a trip to the quarterfinals against Southeast Region champ Jacon Scheib (42-4), a junior from Tri-Valley. Scheib, a three-time qualifier who is ranked No. 3 in the state, bested South Williamsport senior Landon Lorson, 3-0, in his opener Thursday.
As for Weston Pisarchick (33-4), he suffered a tough 2-1 setback in his states debut in the opening round.
The Rover did just about everything right against Quarter Valley sophomore Jack Kazalas (39-5), a returning qualifier. He battled Kazalas on his feet for the first two minutes, then rode him out in the second to send things to the third scoreless.
Kazalas elected to let Pisarchick up to start the third, giving the Rover a 1-0 lead. Pisarchick then went to work on his feet again, a position he controlled in the bout. It looked like he was going to be able to make the one point stand up, but Kazalas grabbed the victory away from him with a takedown with eight seconds left to pull out a 2-1 win.
The loss dropped the older Pisarchick into the consolation bracket, where he responded in a big way with an 11-1 major decision of Commodore Perry’s Hunter Griebel (25-15).
Pisarchick scored a takedown in the opening period and never looked back , scoring four more points (reversal, backpoints) in the second and five (takedown, backpoints) in the third to collect his first win inside the Giant Center.
The sophomore is back in action today with a consy bracket bout against Susquenita junior Mason McLendon (30-9).
Younger brother Parker Pisarchick opened his day with a hard-fought 2-0 win against West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky in his states debut in s pigtail match at 132.
Pisarchick scored the only points in the bout on a reversal just before the midway point of the second period. He then rode out Puchalsky in the third period to secure his first-ever win in Hershey.
That set up a first round bout vs. Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman (38-6), the Southwest Region champ who was a state runner-up two years ago. Bollman notched an 11-5 victory to move on to today’s quarterfinals.
Bollman grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown midway through the first period, then took control of the bout in the second with a reversal and three backpoints to go up 7-0.
Pisarchick didn’t go away quietly, escaping the second before scoring a reversal and later a takedown in the third. However, a set of backpoints early in the third by Bollman helped the Lion come away with the 11-5 win.
Pisarchick faces Faith Christian Acadamy freshman Max Stein (32-10) today in the second round of consolations.