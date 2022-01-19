DuBOIS — With 4:50 left in Tuesday night’s boys varsity basketball game between Ridgway and DuBois Central Catholic, the Cardinals held a nine-point led over the visiting Elkers. But an 11-0 run by Ridgway helped send it to overtime and Elker Domenic Allegretto hit a corner three at the buzzer to give Ridgway a 45-42 overtime victory.
Allegretto led the Elkers with 15 points — six of which came in overtime.
“We went into more of a trap and more of a gamble,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said about the 11-0 run. “We got some hands on the ball. Dan (Park) had a big steal on the side and Aaron (Sorg) had a steal up front.”
Dan Park made both of his free throws with 4:50 left to get the deficit to 36-29 and Erik Panebianco scored underneath to cut it to five. Aaron Sorg then made the aforementioned steal and hit a three — his only bucket of the contest — to make it 36-34.
“Aaron (Sorg) made the big three,” Coach Allegretto said. “Erik (Panebianco) underneath made a big two. Dylan (Goetz) came in and got a basket. It was making big baskets at the right time and amping up the defense. Like I told our guys, it took us being down nine with a little over four minutes left to get to sixth gear. We’ve got to start in sixth gear — don’t wait.”
Allegretto then tied it up underneath at 36-36 with 2:20 left in the contest.
“We got undisciplined with the basketball in the fourth quarter and in overtime,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “It’s something we can learn from and continue to improve on.”
With Ridgway stalling on offense, the Elkers got a great look in the paint from Panebianco. After Allegretto dished it to him as he cut towards the basket, a pump fake got DCC’s Alec Srock to bite and Panebianco finished to give Ridgway a 38-36 lead with 1:08 left.
The Cardinals would answer as they relied on Srock to get the job done. Srock scored underneath over Park to make it 38-38 with 46 seconds left.
Ridgway then held the ball for the final shot in regulation, but a deep three from Allegretto missed the mark, sending it to overtime.
Both teams traded turnovers and missed opportunities until the final minute in OT. Park — who was 5-of-5 prior at the line up to that point — missed both free throws before Allegretto got the ball back on another DCC turnover.
“I wish we would’ve made our foul shots at the end — it would’ve made it a little bit easier,” Coach Allegretto said.
Allegretto then drove to the hoop and got the and-1 opportunity — which he converted — for a 41-38 lead with 44.6 left.
A quick bucket underneath from Cardinal Luke Swisher made it 41-40 with 33.5 left. Allegretto then tried to extend the Elkers lead with 18.8 left but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Park then got to the line and made his second free throw attempt in the bonus, giving Ridgway a 42-40 lead with 9.5 left.
After Ridgway fouling to waste some clock, the Elkers put DCC’s Brayden Fox on the line down 42-40 with four seconds left — and he promptly made both foul shots to tie things up.
“The Fox kid, stepping up and burying those (free throws), that’s big for a freshman to bury two big shots like that,” Coach Allegretto said.
Ridgway then heaved the ball down the court on the inbounds, with Allegretto just getting to it in trying to save it, as he threw it off a Cardinal and the Elkers had an inbounds play with 1.1 seconds left.
On the inbounds, Jack Benninger found Allegretto wide open in the corner and Allegretto buried the three as time expired for the 45-42 overtime win.
“The inbounds play, they know our inbounds plays and a lot of them are designed for Dan (Park),” Coach Allegretto said. “Dan sucked everybody in (down low) and Dom (Allegretto) and Erik talked about how Dom was going to pop to the corner. Dom coached his team, got out there for the wide open three and buried it. The play was for Dan in the middle. But coach (Varacallo) does a great job and he had us scouted.
“Everybody went in and I thought, ‘That’s good because now Aaron (Sorg) is going to be open. I thought Aaron was open but there was just too much commotion around him. Jack (Benninger) made the right pass because not matter what, we’re in overtime. So Jack made the safe pass and Dom made the shot.”
Ridgway’s comeback win moved the Elkers to 9-3 on the season and are back in action Friday night at Elk County Catholic.
“They were resilient,” Coach Allegretto said. “They sagged their shoulders in the first half a little bit. I told them whenever we come here, coach (Varacallo) frustrates us. He does a great job and it’s always frustrating — he knows where we want to get the ball and knows what we do. Our kids got frustrated but you’ve just got to battle through it and figure it out. The third quarter, we figured it out a little bit after we were down by seven and played pretty well for a while. Then we had some bad turnovers and bad shots that got (DCC) the lead. I thought they played really well.
“I told the kids in the locker room, you’ve got to learn from this stuff. We have a tendency to — if things go bad — it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s the end of the world.’ Ridgway basketball has never been sag the shoulders. We’ve been plug away, plug away, plug away. This is a great lesson for it right here.”
The Cardinals fell to 7-5 and they are also in action on Friday, as they host Sheffield.
“Credit Ridgway,” Varacallo said. “They made plays when they needed to. The ball movement mid-game was a highlight along with the outstanding execution in the second and third quarters. We were right where we wanted to be, but we will learn to better finish.”
RIDGWAY 45,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, OT
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 11 7 9 11 7 — 45
DCC 9 11 16 2 4 — 42
Ridgway—45
Domenic Allegretto 6 2-4 15, Aaron Sorg 1 0-0 3, Erik Panebianco 3 1-2 8, Dan Park 1 6-9 9, Jack Benninger 2 3-4 8, Dylan Goetz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 12-19 45.
DuBois Central Catholic—42
Jalen Kosko 2 2-2 6, Alec Srock 8 0-1 16, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 3, Luke Swisher 3 0-0 6, Dylan Hanna 1 1-2 3, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 5-7 42.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 5 (Panebianco, Park, Benninger, Sorg, Allegretto), DCC 3 (Green 2, Paisley).