BROCKWAY — The Brockway softball team saw a coaching change in the offseason with the departure of Tom Bussard, and the school district has turned to a familiar face in Don Allenbaugh to lead the program.
Brockway was a consistent challenger in District 9 during Allenbaugh’s first tenure, which last from 2004-2014. He ultimately decided to step away after 11 seasons following the 2014 season to spend more time with his family and young sons who were beginning to play sports in the district at the time.
Since his departure eight years ago, the program has endured through some lean seasons and had two head coaches — Josh Inzana for two years, then Bussard for five.
With his kids now older, and the job open again, Allenabugh felt the time was right to return to something he totally didn’t want to give up to begin with.
“When I left, it was hard but I felt I needed to spend more time with my family then,” said Allenbaugh. “With that being said, when you’re a gym rat, you’re a gym rat. I like it (coaching) and to be honest, I like being in the gym with the kids.
“I like watching kids start out not good and progress and get better. I’ve always said it’s not about softball. I mean it is, but that just the mechanism we’re together for. It’s about them (kids) doing the best they can and becoming the best version of themselves they can (in life and softball.”
And, Allenbaugh will have the opportunity to do what he loves, rebuild a program that has struggled to find wins in recent years. That task got a little bigger with the graduation of the team’s only seniors last year — Morgan Lindemuth and Grace Stewart — who played two of the most important positions.
Lindemuth had never pitched prior to her freshman year but stepped up to fill a need and filled a void in the circle for three years (her junior year was wiped out by COVID-19). As for Stewart, she was a multi-year starter behind the plate.
“We lost two seniors in Lindemuth and Stewart, and from my understanding, they are pretty big athletic losses,” said Allenbaugh. “Lindemuth was a heck of an athlete and stepped up to pitch for them, and Grace caught a lot.
“That’s going to put a strain on us. If you have a great pitcher, that can hide a lot of deficiencies. If you have an average or slightly above average pitching, then you better be able to play defense.”
Pitcher is really the only position Allenbaugh is sure about a the teams races towards its season opener, and even that is still a work in progress to a point.
Juniors Taylor Rhed and Gabby Hertel both saw some varsity action in circle last year, and with Lindemuth now graduated, the duties fall completely on them. Hertel’s younger sister Meghan Hertel, a freshman, gives the team a third option.
“Taylor and Gabby are both back, but Gabby has been a little under the weather, so I’m not sure when she’ll be able to throw,” said Allenbaugh. “Her younger sister Meghan has come up as a freshman and improved leaps and bounds since we started doing open gyms. I’m not exactly sure how I’m going to handle that (pitching) yet and split it up.”
Beyond that, Allenbaugh said the rest of the positions are up for grabs and will likely change throughout the season.
“I’m pleasantly surprised at the level of enthusiasm I have gotten, and I’d be remissed if I didn’t tell you every kid in here is working hard,” he said. “But, we have some work to do. If we focus on the little things, then the big things take care of themselves. I’m an old Joe Paterno guy in that two things are happening. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. We’re going to try to get better every day.”
Allenbaugh does have a solid group of upperclassmen to work with. That group includes four seniors — Madalynne Heckman, Zoe Moore, Danielle Wood and Hannah Zuccolotto — and five juniors in Amanda Decker, Gabby Hertel, Rhed, Savannah Ross and Stephanie Stage.
Most of them saw playing time a year ago with the exception of Wood, who is a newcomer to softball as a senior but a great athlete who has excelled in soccer and basketball for the Lady Rovers. Allenbaugh said Wood hasn’t done anything baseball/softball related since she was 10 years old but already is making her presence felt.
“If she’s not my starting center fielder, she’ll be my starting shortstop,” he said. “That’s the athlete she is. We talked (other day) about how I wished she had played all four years. That wouldn’t have mattered to me because this is my first year back, but she is a great surprise for me.
“We have 16 players out, and people are going to play. Right now, I’m throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks. I’ve already told them the first game lineup won’t be the last game lineup.”
Allenbaugh has assembled a quality staff to help in his return in hopes of building the program back up. Inzana is back to help, as it Bret Zimmerman and pitching coach Holly (Lansberry) Grecco, a standout at Curwensville. who helped Bussard that last couple years. He has also brought in two of his former players — Alex Wright and Adrianna Terwilliger — as well as former DuBois standout Carly (Wallock) Reed.
Allenbaugh is scheduled to get the first real look at his team today at home at 4 p.m. against Kane on the school’s newly renovated field that features a turf infield.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madalynne Heckman, Zoe Moore, Danielle Wood, Hannah Zuccolotto. Juniors: Amanda Decker, Gabrielle Hertel, Taylor Rhed, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage. Sophomores: Raegan Gelnette, Lillian Heilbrun, Eliza Powel, Aaliyah Witherite. Freshmen: Meghan Hertel, Josie Orinko, Kalina Powell.