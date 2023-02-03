DUBOIS — Coming off Tuesday’s win at Brockway in which DuBois won just one bout on the mat, the Beavers enjoyed a nice bounce-back performance Thursday against visiting Altoona.
However, it still wasn’t quite enough as the Mountain Lions won seven of the 13 weights — including 5 of 9 on the mat to spoil the Beavers’ Senior Night festivities with a 38-31 victory that went down to the very end.
DuBois (5-9) honored its four seniors — Aubree Donahue, Abby Klaiber, Brendan Orr and Hayden Ross — prior to the match, with all but Klaiber competing in the dual meet.
Ross (4-10), a first-year wrestler, proved to be the lone senior to come away with a win as he bested Eli Wisor (6-16), 7-2, for just his fourth win of the year and second that wasn’t a forfeit.
DuBois also got pins from Carter Wilson and Zack Gallagher, a forfeit wins by Samson Deeb and Alex George and a major decision by Davey Aughenbaugh in his return to live action after missing a couple weeks with an injury.
“The kids wrestled better tonight,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “It was different matchups, and some things benefitted us. It’s just a sport of matchups sometimes. You got guys like Carter Wilson, who was giving up 20 pounds and just goes out there tonight and gets the job done for his teammates.”
The match started at heavyweight where Gallagher pinned Mountain Lion Calvin Troutman in 1:41 to get DuBois off to a strong start.
However, Altoona (6-10) quickly grabbed control as the lineup turned over to the lightweights.
Mountain Lion Braiden Weaver won by forfeit at 107, while Nick Irwin recorded a 16-0 technical fall in 4:38 against Donahue, who did fight off her back a couple times to avoid being pinned and save a team point for the Beavers.
Philip Sarbo then made it three wins in a row for Altoona as he pinned Jeff Morris in 1:37 at 121.
Deeb got DuBois back on the board wth his forfeit win at 127, setting the stage for the premier matchup of the night at 133 between Orr (24-7) and Altoona’s Caleb Fasick (24-6).
The wrestled a scoreless first period on their feet, then Fasick chose bottom in the second. The Mountain Lion was hit with back-to-back cautions to start the period but eventually escaped before quickly taking down the Beaver for a 3-0 lead.
Orr battled free for an escape to make it 3-1, then pulled within a point at 3-2 after escaping from the bottom early in the third. Holding a 1-point lead, Fasick got in deep on a shot and looked to get a takedown near the edge of the mat.
Orr pulled away trying to no give up the move and was called for fleeing the mat, which gave Fasick a point and changed the complexion of the bout as he went two points.
Needing a takedown to even the score, Orr made one final shot attempt late in the bout, but Fasick wound up catching the Beaver and put him on his back for a four-point move for an 8-2 lead. Orr managed a escape in the final second to set the final at 8-3.
“Brendan has had a rough few weeks, but we’ll get him right (for districts),” said Brown. “He just has to believe in himself, because we (coaches) believe in him. He’s going to be fine come the postseason.”
Aughenbaugh, who returned the DuBois lineup Tuesday at Brockway and got a forfeit win, showed little rust Thursday in his first bout since Jan. 13 at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
The Beaver junior dominated Mountain Wyatt Young from start to finish in a 12-4 major decision at 139. Aughenbaugh notched a pair of takedowns in the first and third periods while scoring a reversal and two nearfall points in the second.
“Davey looked sharp,” said Brown. “His conditioning still needs s little bit of work after being off for three weeks, but you expect that stuff. But, he performed really well tonight, and we’re going to get him going.”
Ross hit the mat next at 145 and enjoyed a big Senior Night moment with his 7-2 win against Wisor.
After a scoreless first period, Ross opened the scoring with an escape near the midway point of the second period. The Beaver then took down Wisor with 32 seconds left in the second for a 3-0 lead.
Wisor countered with an escape in the third, but Ross sealed the win with a pair of takedowns in the final 1:08. The win pulled DuBois within a point in the overall match at 20-19.
“Hayden is so fun to watch,” said Brown. “He doesn’t know a whole lot (about the sport), but every time we send him out there you knows he’s going to give you 100 percent. That’s what is fun about coaching him, seeing all the improvement he has made over this year.”
Altoona pushed that lead back out to seven at 152 where Luke Sipes pinned Carter Vos in 1:25 after quickly building a 14-3 lead.
DuBois got those six points right back when Alex George got a forfeit win at 160, then regained the overall lead at 31-26 when Carter Wilson used a cradle to deck Julian Fetter in 28 seconds at 172.
That lead was short-lived though as Mountain Lion Evan Boose pinned Jason Gardner in 24 seconds at 189 to put Altoona back on top 32-31 before teammate Michael Riccio received a forfeit at 215 to close out the match.
DuBois closes out the regular season Wednesday with a home match against Philipsburg-Osceola before competing in the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships at Jersey Shore High School on Feb. 18.
ALTOONA 38,
DUBOIS 31
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Calvin Troutman, 1:41. (0-6)
107—Braiden Weaver (A) win by forfeit. (6-6)
114—Nick Irwin (A) tech. fall Aubree Donahue. 16-0 (4:28). (11-6)
121—Philip Sarbo (A) pinned Jeff Morris, 1:37. (17-6)
127—Samson Deeb (D) won by forfeit. (17-12). (17-12)
133—Caleb Fasick (A) dec. Brendan Orr, 8-3. (20-12)
139—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) maj. dec. Wyatt Young, 12-4. (20-16)
145—Hayden Ross (D) dec. Eli Wisor, 7-2. (20-19)
152—Luke Sipes (A) pinned Carter Vos, 1:25. (26-19)
160—Alex George (D) won by forfeit. (26-25)
172—Carter Wilson (D) pinned Julian Fetter, 0:28. (26-31)
189—Evan Boose (A) pinned Jason Gardner, 0:24. (32-31)
215—Michael Riccio (A) won by forfeit. (38-31)