BROOKVILLE — With three teams shooting sub-250 scores in the four-girl scoring format, the Allegheny Mountain League made its first stop at Pinecrest Country Club Monday afternoon.
Host Brookville, scoring against the rest of the league, wound up shooting a 263 and finishing 1-3 with a win over Curwensville’s 267. Brockway (241), Punxsutawney (243) and DuBois (249) all notched wins against the Lady Raiders.
Next up for the AML is a stop at Brockway on Thursday, its second of the season. The up-to-date standings have the Lady Chucks — they had their home match from last Thursday postponed — in first place at 5-0. Following them are both DuBois and Brockway at 5-2 with Brookville at 2-5 and Curwensville at 0-7.
Individually, Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago won medalist honors with a 51, three strokes ahead of Brockway’s Bailey Franci’s 54. DuBois’ Audrey Kennis was the only other sub-60 golfer with a 57.
Rounding out Brockway’s scoring lineup were Lexi Moore (60), Julia Werner (63) and Sarah Huegler (64). Also playing were Alexis Laubacher (66) and Kairys Martini (66).
For Punxsutawney, its other scorers were Molly Davis (62), Ella White (65) and Cam Hall (65). Also playing were Laci Poole (69) and Kendel Couser (71).
DuBois’ other scorers were Alma Blakeslee (60), Ashtyn Buzard (65) and Audrey Fontaine (67). Also playing were Grace Crawford (67) and Jennifer Carlson (69).
Brookville’s scoring lineup had Addison Stiver (64), Bethany Hack (66), Kerstyn Davie (66) and Natalie Himes (67) with Rially Kalgren (72) and Gabby McLaughlin (73) also playing.
Curwensville had four golfers with Natalie Wischuck (63), Sylvia Witherite (67), Remy Walters (68) and Maya Richards (69).
BROCKWAY—241
Bailey Franci 54, Lexi Moore 60, Julia Werner 63, Sarah Huegler 64. Others: Alexis Laubacher 66, Kairys Martini 66.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—244
Katherine Crago 51, Molly Davis 62, Ella White 65, Cam Hall 65. Others: Laci Poole 69, Kendel Couser 71.
DuBOIS—249
Audrey Kennis 57, Alma Blakeslee 60, Ashtyn Buzard 65, Audrey Fontaine 67. Others: Grace Crawford 67, Jennifer Carlson 69.
BROOKVILLE—263
Addison Stiver 64, Bethany Hack 66, Kerstyn Davie 66, Natalie Himes 67. Others: Rially Kalgren 72, Gabby McLaughlin 73.
CURWENSVILLE—267
Natalie Wischuck 63, Sylvia Witherite 67, Remy Walters 68, Maya Richards 69.