The high school basketball regular season comes to a close this week, and the first set of “postseason” games actually start this evening with the boys and girls Allegheny Mountain League semifinals.
Seven area teams will hit the hardwood between the two league tournaments in hopes of capturing an AML crown. And, this year’s field is a pretty tough one with six of the eight squads winning at least 14 games in the regular season.
The boys’ side features a pair of intriguing semifinal matchups.
North Division champ ECC (18-4, 8-1 in AML) hosts AML South No. 2 seed DuBois Central Catholic (16-6, 6-2 in AML) tonight at 7:30 p.m.
History would say the host Crusaders enter the matchup as the favorite, which still may be the case, but the Cardinals are the lone AML squad to beat the Crusaders this season.
That victory came on DCC’s home floor back on Jan. 7 and was arguably the Cardinals’ biggest victory during the Dom Varacallo era as head coach. Central used a balanced offensive attack to overcome a a 10-point deficit early in the second quarter and later a six-point deficit (38-32) late in the third to stun the Crusaders.
Central Catholic outscored ECC 11-3 in the fourth to come away with a 46-41 victory, the Cardinals first against the Crusaders since the 2010 District 9 Class A championship game.
Andrew Green (13), Alec Srock (12) and Luke Swisher (10) all scored in double figures in the win, as did ECC’s Jordan Wasko (12) and Luke Jansen (11). Srock has become one of the most dominant big man in the district as the season has progressed.
The other boys’ semifinal has AML North No. 2 Johnsonburg (11-11, 4-5 in AML) making the short trip south on Route 219 to Ridgway (15-5, 7-1 in AML), the South Division champ for a 7 p.m. game.
The rivals split their regular season meetings, each winning at home. The Elkers won 42-24 on Jan. 14, while the Rams returned the favor on Monday night, 44-37. Ridgway also posted a 47-33 victory in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament in December at St. Marys.
The headline matchup in the girls’ semifinals tonight has North Division champ Elk County Catholic (19-3, 7-0 in AML) hosting South Division runner-up Brockway (15-6, 4-3 in AML) at 6 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders bested the Lady Rovers in their regular season matchup, 52-43 — a game also played on ECC’s court. Elk County grabbed control of that game from the get-go, with an 11-5 first quarter.
Sydney Alexander (19 points) and Lucy Klawuhn (14) powered ECC in that win, while Brockway’s senior duo of Danielle Wood (22) and Selena Buttery (14) also had big nights. The difference proved to be the surrounding casts around those players.
The girls’ semifinal contest has South Division champ DuBois Central Catholic (14-7, 5-2 in AML) hosting Kane (6-14, 1-6 in AML) at 7 p.m.
The AML championship games are set for Saturday night at St. Marys Area High School. The girls game starts a 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 8 p.m.