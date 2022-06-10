SLIPPERY ROCK — One win.
That’s all that stands between the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team and a date with destiny next Friday in the PIAA Class A state final.
The Cardinals reached Monday’s semifinals thanks to a stellar outing on the mound from senior Brandin Anderson and another potent day at the plate in a 7-1 victory against District 10 champ Saegertown Thursday at Slippery Rock University.
Anderson put together one of the best outings of his career in what could have been his final game in a DCC uniform. Instead, he and his teammates lived to play another day after the righty tossed a complete game four-hitter on 101 pitches. He allowed one earned run while striking out five and walking three.
Anderson also played a key role in a DCC offensive attack that once again churned out double digits. The Cardinals (20-4) had 10 hits this time around — five for extra bases. Anderson, Carter Hickman, Brayden Fox and Kaden Brezenski all had two hits, including a double, with Fox and Brezenski both driving in a pair.
“He (Anderson) has really been turning a corner with just the execution of his pitches,” said DCC coach Adam Fox of his senior righty. “You can see the pitch count was down. He’s been battling that since he started with us, and he came out today and filled up the zone.
“He had a smooth first inning and then it was just him attacking the strike zone. That’s all it was — him trusting his stuff. The defense made plays and then the hitters came around (again). I think every run we scored came with two outs ... maybe (5 of 7 came with two away). I know the one inning they all were.
“It was just some timely hitting, and the pitching has been the constant. We had Cole (Sansom) ready to come in (if needed). Now, we have Cole and Carter (Hickman) for Monday, which is big.
“But, i can’t say enough about these kids. They put themselves in position again today. We told them this was a business trip. Let’s go down there (Slippery Rock), take care of business and get out of there with next man up.”
Anderson was sharp from the get-go, retiring the first nine batters he faced — doing so with an efficient pitch count. However, Saegertown’s Zach Balog matched zeros with Anderson through two innings, allowing just a walk to Sansom with one out in the top of the second.
The game turned in DCC’s favor in the third, though, as the Cardinals put together a big four-run inning against Balog. And, that all came with two outs as the Panther righty quickly retired Blake Pisarcik and Matt Pyne to start the inning.
Aiden Snowberger got things started with a two-out walk before Carter Hickman singled. Fox then stepped to the plate and delivered a clutch two-out double to right to plate both runners to make it 2-0.
Fox in turn scored on a Brezenski single, while a RBI triple to right by Cole Sansom capped the huge two-out rally that have the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
Saegertown (19-3) finally got to Anderson in the fifth, as Landon Caldwell singled with one out to end the Cardinal’s run of 10 straight outs to open the game. Caldwell was promptly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Henry Shaffer.
However, Shaffer then stole second and scored on a Dylan Flinchbaugh single that made it a 4-1 game. That’s all the Panthers got though, as Anderson got Garrett young to pop up to end the inning.
The Cardinals promptly responded with a three-run fifth to push its lead to 7-1.
Hickman jump-started the inning with a leadoff double, while Fox followed with a single to center. The ball was bobbled in the outfield — an error that allowed Hickman to score and Fox to take second.
Brezenski then smacked a double down the right-field line to bring home Fox, with Brezenski later scoring on a Ben Gritzer groundout to put DCC up by that 7-1 score. Anderson followed with a double of his own but Saegertown reliever Caldwell got out of the inning without any more runs scoring.
The damage had been done though, as the three-run frame proved to be more than enough for Anderson. The senior did find himself in a jam in the bottom of the fifth, as Saegertown loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single in what proved to be the only inning Anderson had any struggles with finding the plate.
The Youngstown State recruit didn’t let the Panthers break through, however, and got Caldwell to ground out to second to end the inning with the bases loaded.
It was pretty much smooth sailing from there for Anderson, who allowed a single with one out in the sixth and a leadoff walk in the seventh before recording a pair of strikeouts and getting a groundout to end the game.
“These guys really aren’t satisfied yet, and they want it,” said Fox. “That’s the difference I think. Sometimes you make it this far and you can kind of get satisfied and lose that taste. What we’re feeding this group is to stay hungry.
“That team (Saegertown) is awesome. They’re good and 19-2 for a reason. They got some studs, and we were good enough today to keep them at bay, and our guys stepped up. I can’t say enough about it.”
Next up for the Cardinals is a semifinal showdown with District 5 champ Souther Fulton (20-5), which knocked off Clarion-Limestone, 8-5, on Thursday to deny local fans of an all-District 9 Western Final.
The Indians also reached the state semifinals a year ago before dropping an 8-3 contest to Eden Christian, which knocked DCC out in the first round with an 8-7 victory.
Central Catholic is in the semifinals for the first time since its state championship season of 2001.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
SAEGERTOWN 1
Score by Innings
DCC 004 030 0 — 7
Saegertown:000 100 0 — 1
DCC—7
Aiden Snowberger rf 3110, Carter Hickman 2b 3220, Brayden Fox lf 4222, Kaden Brezenski ss 4222, Cole Sansom 1b 3011, Ben Gritzer c 4001, Brandin Anderson p 3020, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3000, Nick Colbey cr-3b 0000, Matt Pyne cf 2000. Totals: 29-7-10-6.
Saegertown—1
Wyatt Burchill cf 3000, Landon Caldwell 1b-p-1b 3010, Henry Shaffer ss 3100, Dylan Flinchbaugh c-p 3021, Garrett Young rf 3000, Zach Balog p-1b-3b 3000, Joe Grundy 3b 1000, Gabriel Jordan pr-c 0000, Anthony Hernandez 2b 3000, Dustin Nearhoof lf 3010. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Errors: DCC 1, SAEG 1. LOB: DCC 5, SAEG 5. DP: DCC 0, SAEG 1. 2B: Hickman, Fox, Brezenski, Anderson. 3B: Sansom. SAC: Pyne. HBP: Hickman (by Flinchbaugh). SB: Sansom; Shaffer.
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Saegertown: Zach Balog-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Landon Caldwell-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Dylan Flinchbaugh-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 S0, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Balog.