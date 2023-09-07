It seems like the NFL season ended the other day. Maybe that’s just been because of how busy I’ve been. But regardless, the 2023 NFL season is upon us and it kicks off tonight as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on an up-and-coming Detroit Lions squad.
As I’ve said previously in this column, Week 1 of the NFL season remains my favorite. Every team heads into this weekend optimistic that things will turn around from the previous season. And for some teams and fanbases, that will become true while others, not so much.
While the actual games will sprinkle in some chaos when it comes to outcomes going against what the experts say, that same will be said for those in the fantasy football world. I can all but guarantee no matter what size of a league you’re in or with how many players you have on a roster, Week 1 will likely see at least a player or two come out of nowhere for a great performance, thus making them the highest of priorities on the Week 2 waiver wire.
It’s because of that where I always forego my weekly “studs” and “duds” of Week 1 and I make some bold predictions. And when I say “bold,” I’m talking very bold. Will these things happen? Probably not. I mean last year I did my usual five predictions and only one came true — Trey Lance was indeed not a top 12 fantasy QB and his career has gone in a much different direction since then after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago.
What were my misses from last season? I said Mitch Trubisky would be a top 15 fantasy QB. He was benched only a handful games into last season.
Then I said Rashaad Penny would be a top 5 RB. That was actually going well until Week 5 where an injury ended his season.
Kadarius Toney as a top 12 WR was a complete bust, even as he got traded to Kansas City and barely saw the field either due to injury or learning the playbook. Then I said Aaron Jones wouldn’t be a top 20 RB — which of course he was RB9 on the year.
So I’m hoping these “bold” predictions are a bit better than last year’s failure. And if not, oh well, you can’t ever say I’m not trying to go out on a limb here ...
Aaron Rodgers will be a top 5 fantasy QB. A chance of scenery will bode well for the longtime Green Bay Packers great, as expectations are sky high for the New York Jets and their new QB. Rodgers is one of those guys that are HIGHLY motivated by what he perceives as wrongdoings — he’s essentially like the Michael Jordan meme from The Last Dance where he says “And I took that personally” after the slightest thing. He’s got the most weapons he’s ever had at the skill positions as only Father Time and a poor offensive line could slow him down. I think you got a great deal if you took him in the later rounds of your draft.
Bijan Robinson won’t be a top 10 RB. Ok so he’s had all of the preseason hype after the Atlanta Falcons took him eighth overall in this year’s NFL Draft. Everyone is touting the former Texas Longhorn as a three-down back. However, there’s two reason why I don’t think he’ll be as good as folks have advertised. First, I feel like teams will load up the box more often than not with Desmond Ridder under center for his first full season as starting QB. The second? The Falcons had a 1,000+ yard rusher a year ago in then-rookie Tyler Allgeier — 210 carries for 1,035 yards to be exact (4.9 yards per carry). I don’t think you just discard him to the side but rather mix him in for something like 8-12 carries a game.
Jahan Dotson becomes WR1 in Washington and a top 15 WR overall. This is a bit of a Penn State homer pick for me but I’ve been a fan of his since he was in Happy Valley and I will continue to be moving forward. Last year’s rookie campaign saw him battle injuries as he had just 35 receptions for 535 yards — but seven of those receptions went for TDs. The big playmaking ability is there and I do think Sam Howell at QB will surprise some folks for the better.
Travis Kelce comes back down to Earth and is not TE1 while Darren Waller is. With Kelce dealing with a knee injury that he suffered on Tuesday, this isn’t really the boldest of predictions. But if you didn’t have Kelce last season or for the past few seasons for that matter, chances are your TE production wasn’t all that great. At age 34 now, I’ll say this is the season Kelce’s production comes down (especially if this knee remains an issue). New York Giants beatwriters, on the other hand, have been raving about what Waller has done in training camp and it appears he and his new QB Daniel Jones have some chemistry going into the season.
Jaylen Warren supplants Najee Harris as the better Steelers fantasy RB. I’m sure I’m not the only Steelers diehard with this particular take. But to the casual fan that I’ll call myself, Warren has looked more explosive with his carries while you’ve seen what Harris has done over the past year or two. My hot take on this is Warren could become the next Austin Ekeler — a small, undrafted RB that is utilized in the pass game as much as he is in the actual run game. I think both will have fantasy value but if Najee doesn’t get his act together, Warren could very well become the guy in that backfield. Harris will be given every opportunity to take the reins as a former first round pick. But at some point, you’ve got to play the best guys no matter where they were drafted or what they’re getting paid.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.