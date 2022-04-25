LOCK HAVEN — The Tri-County Area had a large contingent compete in the Bald Eagle Invitational Friday at Lock Haven University, with athletes from DuBois, Punxsutawney and St. Marys combining to win more than 40 medals at the event.
The DuBois girls led the charge for the area as they captured 15 of the 44 total medals won by local competitors and finished fourth in the teams standings with 71.5 points. Williamsport (860 won the team crown and was followed by Central Columbia (83) and Southern Columbia (74.5).
“We had absolutely beautiful weather, great competition and a college venue to make this invitational top notch,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “We finished fourth overall as a team and hung in there until the very end scrapping for the last team trophy. The top three teams are awarded trophies, and we were in third place with one event to go (4x400) but could not place high enough to hold off Southern Columbia down the stretch.
“Overall, my staff and I were happy with the majority of our performances. With less than 48 hours recovery time from our last meet on Wednesday, we knew some of our athletes wouldn’t be at 100%, but that is part of the process as the season progresses.
“We took the weekend off to charge our batteries and we will get right back at it Monday before heading to Bradford on Tuesday. Bradford is by far the best team we will face this year, and my staff and I are looking forward to seeing just exactly how we match up with the top dog in District 9.”
Sophomore Morgan Roemer enjoyed a huge day for the Lady Beavers, winning gold medals in all three of her individual events.
She beat St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner in the 1,600 by nearly three seconds, 5:22.19-5:24.95, and easily won the 3,200 (11:35.48) by nearly 21 seconds. Her closest race came in the 800, where she edged out Souther Columbia’s Kate Moncavage in a photo-finish by .03 seconds (2:21.65-2:21.68). Pistner was fourth in that race in 2:26.20.
“We are less than one month into our season and I am running out of things to say about Morgan Roemer,” said Sullivan. “She’s a very gifted young lady. Winning one championship at an invitational is good. Winning two is exceptional but to win three just blows my mind. It just doesn’t happen very often.
“Every once in a while you will see an athlete win the 100 and 200 meter dashes and is part of a relay win, but for her to win a four-lap race and then a two-lap race and then to only have 20 minutes to recover before dominating an eight-lap third race is incredible. That’s 3 1/2 miles of racing. They did not have an actual MVP award for their invite but if they did, obviously Morgan would have won it scoring 30 points herself.”
Lady Beavers Lauren Stroka and Kamryn Fontaine joined Roemer in being triple medalists at the meet.
Stroka won a bronze in the long jump (15-9) and was fourth in the triple jump (32-9 1/2) and earned a third medal in the 4x100 relay as she teamed up with Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm to place fifth with a season-best time of 52.55.
Fontaine landed on the podium in both hurdle events, placing fourth in the 100s (17.28) and fifth in the 300s (51.10). She also was part of the 4x400 relay that finished seventh (4:26.88). Other members of that squad were Nicole Wells, Abby Geist-Salone and Leah McFadden.
Grimm won a second medal in the long jump (7th, 15-4), while Sidney Beers also had a pair of medals. She placed eighth in the 3,200 (12:54.28) and ran a leg on the 4x800 relay team that crossed the line in sixth (11:15.73). Abby Dressler, Delaney Yarus and Morgan Rothrock also ran on that squad.
Sarah DeFazio cleared a personal-best 8-0 to finish fourth in the pole vault, while Madelyn Crabtree was fifth in the high jump (4-8 3/4). Abbie McCoy took home an eighth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (18.01).
Stroka just missed a fourth medal, as she finished ninth in the 100 dash, while Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles) and Isabella Geist-Salone (high jump) also landed just off the podium with ninth-place finishes in those events.
When it came to St. Marys, Pistner was one of two Lady Dutch athletes to win two individual medals. Isabella Caskey was 5th in the 100 (14.46) and sixth in the 200 (27.86). Maura Caskey added a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (48.28), while Madison Blythe finished fourth in the 3,200 (12:18.72) and Holly Anthony seventh in the high jump (4-8 3/4).
All three Lady Dutch relay squads also landed on the podium.
The 4x400 squad won bronze, with the 4x800 and 4x100 teams placed fifth and eighth, respectively. Names for those relay teams weren’t available.
The Punxsy girls were not at the event and instead competed at the Slippery Rock Invite.
Over on the boys’ side, the area collected 19 medals.
Punxsy led the way with 10 medals, while DuBois won seven and St. Marys two. The Chucks were 10th in the teams standings (47 points) behind Williamsport (112), Shikellamy (110) and Southern Columbia (86). DuBois finished 13th with 20 points.
The Beavers were led by senior AC Deemer, who was a triple medalist on the day.
Deemer finished seventh in both the 800 (2:10.34) and 3,200 (10:24.17) runs and helped the 4x800 relay team to a fifth-place finish with a time of 8:44.50. He was joined on that relay team by Joey Foradora, Rudy Williams and Ryan White.
Fellow seniors Erich Benjamin and Foradora each won a pair of medals.
Benjamin placed eighth in the 100 dash (11.74) and anchored the 4x100 relay squad to a fourth-place finish. He was once again joined on that team by Luke Sturrock, Jaedon Yarus and Derraick Burkett.
Foradora was eighth in the 1,600 (4:44.79), while Andrew Shaffer-Doan added a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-9).
Burkett just missed a medal in the 100 with a ninth-place finish, while Christian Roemer was 10th in the 3,200.
“The weather was perfect and we saw the kids improving,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “They really took advantage to work on their district goals. AC Deemer had a very good day in the distance events, as did Joey Foradora, as they combined to win four medals for us.
“Andrew Shaffer-Doan also had a great day in the high jump, placing fourth, and our sprinters continue to do well led by Erich Benjamin. He placed in the 100 and the 4x100 relay team had a really good run and finished fourth.”
Punxsy had a strong day on the track, led by Evan Groce’s runner-up finish in the 1,600 (4:36.22). He also was fifth in the 800 (2:05.72). Teammate Tyler Elliott also won a pair of medals, placing fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.48) and sixth in the 300s (42.74).
Brett Dean added a fourth in the 100 dash (11.66), while Daniel Lenze was fourth in his foray into the 2,000 steeplechase (7:13.58), which is not a normal high school event.
Off the track, Punxsy had three athletes land on the podium in the pole vault. Grant Miller won a silver medal in the event, clearing 12-6), while Jaden Schidlmeier was third at 12-0. Michael Clemmer added a sixth place (11-6).
The Chucks also got an eighth-place medal from Matthew Grusky in the discus (113-6).
Punxsy had a couple other near missed at medals. It’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays both finished ninth, while Garrett Bartlebaugh (800), Isaac Greenblatt (100) and David Kunselman (2,000 steeplechase) were all 10th in those events.
St. Marys’ lone individual medal was captured by Wyatt Foster, who was fifth in the 3,200 (10:17.31). The Dutchmen’s 4x800 relay team (8:55.54) also landed on the podium in eighth. Names were not available for that squad.