HERSHEY — It was the second straight year that the Tri-County Area failed to have a boy capture a medal at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Hershey.
A total of 19 runners took part, however, with 12 among Class A and seven in Class 2A.
The dozen in Class A were led by Ridgway junior Eli Schreiber and Brookville freshman Ty Fiscus. The duo came in 45th and 46th, respectively, as Schreiber finished with a time of 18:26.00 and Fiscus was just two-and-a-half seconds behind him.
Elk County Catholic’s Julian Funaki — the Crusaders’ lone representative — was third among area Class A representatives as the senior finished up his career in 71st with a time of 18:50.90. That time was almost 35 seconds better than Funaki’s performance last year at states when he finished 171st.
Palisades’ Thomas Smigo won the Class A even with a time of 16:33.40 with the highest District 9 runner being last week’s champion and Coudersport junior Kevin Sherry, who finished fourth with a 17:00.40.
After taking the District 9 team title last week for the first time since 2000, Brookville had seven of the 12 Class A area representatives and placed ninth overall among the 23 teams. Central Cambria took took top honors.
Along with Fiscus, Coyha Brown was second for the Raiders with a 19:08.10 — good enough for 90th. Cole Holehauser finished exactly 10 seconds back of Brown in 107th and Alec Geer was 154th with a time of 19:57.00.
Other Raider runners included Jack Gill (20:31.60, 185th), Brady Means (21:05.50, 218th) and Ian Clowes (21:07.60, 219th).
Clarion-Limestone sophomore Logan Lutz was fourth among Tri-County Area runners and 79th overall with a time of 18:59.30 as teammate Ty Rankin was 155th with a 19:59.00.
Ridgway’s other runner was senior Aaron Myers — he finished 128th with a time of 19:31.90.
On the Class 2A side, St. Marys had seven representatives while Punxsutawney sent two runners. That allowed the Dutchmen to place as a team, finishing 15th out of 21 eligible squads.
St. Marys’ Augie Secco led the way for his Dutchmen and for all area Class 2A runners, finishing 94th with a time of 18:31.00.
“I am very pleased and proud of each and everyone one of these young adults,” St. Marys head coach Stan Foster said. “This goes beyond the runners at the state meet.”
Finishing second for the Dutchmen was Wyatt Foster as he finished 117th with a time of 18:45.30.
Danville’s Rory Lieberman won with a time of 15:53.60 with Bradford senior Manny Diaz — who took home the district title last week — the highest D-9 finisher in 6th with a time of 16:36.00.
“The boys’ continued to maintain their close split with a 56-second spread,” coach Foster said. “The dynamic duo of Wyatt Foster and Augie Secco once again led the Dutch and were followed closely by teammates Jacob Nedimyer, Brandon Henry and Nick Hayes to round out the scoring. Although a great pack, a bit slower than planned and thus a slightly short of halfway finish.”
Nedimyer was 122nd with a time of 18:49.20. Henry finished 154th (19:13.20) while Hayes was 175th (19:25.00). Also running for St. Marys was Braydon Mosier (231st, 21:18.50) and Alex Amador (242nd, 22:57.50).
Punxsy’s duo were Garrett Bartlebaugh and Evan Groce. Bartlebaugh finished 141st with a time of 19:01.60 while Groce was 169th with a time of 19:21.10.