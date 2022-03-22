ERIE — The 2022 Keystone State Championships were held in Erie over the weekend, and the Tri-County Area had seven wrestlers land on the podium (Top 8) across the various youth age divisions for both boys and girls.
A majority of those medals came on the boys’ side, where the 9-10 age group produced a pair of local medalists in St. Marys Max Jovenitti and J.J. Hanslovan.
Jovenitti captured a silver medal at 70 pounds as part of a 3-1 weekend.
He opened his weekend with a 59-second pin of Corry’s Taegan Willis, having built an 8-0 lead at the time of the fall. Jovenitti then notched a pair of close wins in the quarterfinals (4-2 over Jersey Shore’s Joey Miller) and semifinals (2-0 vs. Tredyffrin Easttown’s Walker Martin.
Jovenitti’s run ended there, though, as he suffered a 3-1 setback in the finals to Latrobe’s Sebastian Shine. The key moment of the bout was a takedown by Shine with 46 seconds left in the second period that proved to be the difference.
Hanslovan took a much different route in placing fourth at 85 pounds.
He suffered a 4-2 loss to Butler’s Ike Collins in his opening bout, then ripped off five straight wins in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match. That run featured a pin and two major decisions and was capped by Hanslovan avenging the loss to Collins by beating him 2-0.
Hanslovan wound up fourth, dropping a 7-0 contest to Penn-Trafford’s Jax Brentzel in the consy final.
St. Marys’ Brayden Steinbach (85 pounds, 2-2) and Caden Cunningham (60, 1-2) also competed in the 9-10 year old age group.
DuBois’ Brycen Buzard went 2-2 at 75 pounds in the 9-10 age group, with Johnsonburg’s Leo Schreiber going 1-2 at 105 pounds.
A pair of area boys — DuBois’ Mateo Gallegos and Johnsonburg’s Mario Casilio — also won medals in the 11-12 year old division.
Gallegos put together a 4-2 weekend to finish fourth at 80 pounds. Gallegos won three straight in the consy bracket at one point before falling 7-4 in the third-place bout to Norwin’s Coleton Klipa.
Casilio came away with a fifth-place medal at 100 pounds after going 3-2. He ended his weekend with a 2-1 win against Williams Valley’s Nolan Savage to take home fifth place.
A handful of other area wrestlers also competed in the 11-12 age group.
St. Marys’ Ryan Penn went 1-2 at 65 pounds, while DuBois’ Lance Davidson (95), Brookville’s Bobby hack (200), Johnsonburg’s Xavier Stockman (115) and Redbank Valley’s Gabe Clinger (75) each went 0-2 at their respective weight classes.
The area’s final medal on the boys’ side came in the junior high division, where Johnsonburg’s Avery Bittler put together an impressive 6-1 weekend to place third at 147.
Bittler recorded pins in his first two bouts before suffering a 9-5 loss to Latrobe’s Hunter Snyder in the quarterfinals. Snyder went on to win the 147-pound title.
He bounced right back with a pair of wins in the consy bracket, beating Erie’s Jaden Crockett, 6-0, before edging Line Mountain’s Dalton Schadel, 1-0. He then pinned United’s Dylan Stephens in 1:51 while leading 4-0 in the consy semifinals.
Bittler then completed his run through the consy bracket with a 2-0 win vs. Germantown Academy’s Bennett Sweitzer in the third-place match.
Teammate Rocco Allegretto also competed in the age division and went 3-2 at 112 pounds, falling one win short of landing on the podium.
Two area wrestlers — DuBois’ Rocco Morelli (65, 1-2) and Brookville’s Noah Kniseley (90, 0-2) — competed in the 8-under age division but didn’t and on the podium.
Over on the girls’ side, the area had four state qualifiers — two of which came home with a medal.
DuBois’ Marley Dixon went 2-1 and finished second at 50 pounds in the 8-under age group.
She reached the final by beating Danville’s Tinley, Brannon, 12-6, and Keystone Oakes’ Josephine Smith, 4-1.
Dixon’s came up a little short of winning gold, though, as Albert Galletin’s Zoey Eicher scored a reversal and two nearfall points in the final 48 seconds of their title match to come away with a 6-2 victory.
Punxsutawney’s Hope Miller also came home from Erie with a medal, as she went 3-2 and placed fourth at 66 pounds in the 8-under age group.
Curwensville had a pair of entrants on the girls’ side.
Adalie McGary went 1-2 at 60 pounds in the 8-under age group, while McKenzie Astorino was 1-2 at 68 pounds in the 9-10 division.