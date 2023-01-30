GROVE CITY — Three area schools — DuBois. St. Marys and Redbank Valley — headed west over the weekend to compete at the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City and combined to bring home eight medals.
St. Marys led the way for the Tri-County Area with four medalists and an eight-place team finish with 129 points. DuBois collected three medals while placing 20th overall with 75 points, while Redbank had one medalist in a 29th place finish with 49 points.
St. Marys’ showing was headlined by the duo of Aiden Beimel (114) and Waylon Wehler (172), who placed second and third, respectively, at their weight classes.
Beimel opened his 3-1 weekend by pinning Cranberry’s Alex McLaughlin in 1:20 after building a quick 8-0 lead, then edged North East’s Rocky Kowle, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.
He followed that up with a 7-2 victory against Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington in the semifinals in a battle of returning state qualifiers before being tech falled by McDowell’s Logan Sallot, 18-2 in 5:02, in the 114-pound finals.
Wehler went 5-1 in Grove City and pinned his way to the semifinals at 172.
He opened with a pair of 59-second falls against Hopewell’s Austin Gouza and Union City’s Drake Applequist. The Dutchman then pinned Bishop McCort’s Jordan Butler in 3:09 in the quarters before dropping a 6-3 contest to Trinity’s Bodie Morgan in the semifinals.
Wehler bounced back with a 10-0 win vs. Trinity’s Cael Nicolella before pinning Titusville’s Brock Covell in 3:54 in the third-place bout.
Teammate Jaden Wehler also reached the consy finals at 145 before placing fourth as part of a 5-2 weekend. He opened with a pair of pins before falling the quarterfinals to Bishop McCort’s Jackson Butler, 13-3.
The younger Wehler responded with three straight wins in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place bout, where he was beaten 13-5 by returning state qualifier Gunnar Gage of Cambridge Springs.
The Dutchmen’s fourth medalist was Andrew Wolfanger, who went 5-3 with a pair of pins while finishing sixth at 152.
Overall, St. Marys’ eighth-place team finish was aided by the fact 12 of its 13 entrants won at least one bout with nine winning two or more. Tristan Dilley went 4-2 but didn’t place at 12 behind Wolfanger, while Cole Neil (133) and Owen Tamburlin (139) each went 3-2. Jayce Walter (121) and Hunter Chillelli (189) finished 2-2.
As for DuBois, it was led by senior Brendan Orr, who went 5-2 with a pair of pins on the weekend to place fifth at 133. Teammate Samson Deeb came away with sixth at 127 after a 5-3 showing that featured three falls, while Zack Gallagher went 4-2 with two pins in placing seventh at 285.
Beyond that trio, Carter Wilson went 3-2 but fell short of the podium at 160, while Antonio Giambanco went 2-2 at 107.
Redbank Valley’s lone medalist was Cole Bish, who went 3-3 on the weekend to finish eighth at 121.
Bulldog Nolan Barnett went 4-2 but fell short of a medal at 145, while teammates Caden Burns (107) and Gabe Carroll (285) both went 3-2.