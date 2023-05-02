LOCK HAVEN — The Tri-County Area had three schools — DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys — compete at Saturday’s 26th Annual Lock Haven University High School Classic, and those squads combined to win more than 30 medals including three golds.
The Elk County Catholic girls led the local contingent as they collected nearly a third of the medals (32) won by area athletes with 10, including two of the three golds, as the Lady Crusaders finished third in the team standings with 77 points.
State College (110) took home the girls team title, with Central Mountain (78) just ahead of ECC in second place.
Junior Grace Neubert headlined the Lady Crusaders’ showing with a pair of gold-medal runs. She took home top honors in the 3,200 with a time of 11:16.87 — nearly 19 seconds faster than runner-up Abbey Wolfe of State College.
She also anchored the 4x800 relay of Sophia Bille, Sami Straub and Gianna Bille to victory in 9:48.12, beating runner-up Hughesville by just over 20 seconds.
Neubert notched a third medal in the 4x400, where she ran alongside Straub and the Bille sisters to place fourth in 4:20.74.
Straub also captured a silver medal in the triple jump (34-4) and added a fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.31), while Gianna Bille claimed a bronze in the 800 run (2:27.64).
Sophia Bille was sixth in the 1,600 (5:31.07). The Lady Crusader 4x100 relay was ninth and just missed landing on the podium.
Over in the field events, Tori Newton was a double bronze medalist in the javelin (113-7) and shot put (34-8 1/2), while Allison Geci (shot put, 32-3) and Rachel Sloff (long jump, 15-9 3/4) each added fifth places in their respective events.
The St. Marys girls weren’t far behind ECC with eight medals at the event, although most of its powerhouse 4x800 relay squad that competed Friday the prestigious Penn Relays didn’t run on Saturday in Lock Haven. St. Marys was seventh in the team standings with 42 points.
The Lady Dutch’s top performances were a pair of silver medals by Rylee Nicklas in the shot put (35-0 1/4) and Emma Garstka in the 100 hurdles (16.75). Nicklas added a fifth in the javelin (109-0).
Maddy Wittman added a bronze medal in the triple jump (34-4) and a sixth in the pole vault (8-0), while on the track Maura Caskey took home fourth in the 300 hurdles (27.82) and Lucia Hayes eighth in the 400 (1:03.55).
The 4x100 relay of Wittman, Becca Gnan, Zahra Baluch and Adriana Buck placed fifth in 52.85. Gnan just missed a second medal in the pole vault as she finished ninth.
The third girls teams at the event, DCC, collected three medals on the day.
Zoe Puhala had the best finish, capturing a silver medal in the 2000 steeplechase (8:24.74), a non-high school event held at the invite. She just missed a second medal with a ninth in the 400.
Teammate Madelyn Schamder landed on the podium in both of those events — placing sixth in the 400 (1:03.28) and seventh in the steeplechase (9:01.18).
Over on the boys’ side, St. Marys led the way for the area squads with seven medals as the Flying Dutchmen landed eighth in the team standings with 35 points.
Augie Secco captured a gold medal in the 2000 steeplechase (6:41.02) for the Dutchmen, while Alex Amador won silver in the 800 in a school record time of 1:58.63.
Indivudually, Nicholas Hayes added a sixth-place medal in the 800 (1:59.66) and Andrew Field a seventh in the long jump (19-5).
All three Dutchmen relays also landed on the podium.
The 4x400 (3:35.09) of Hayes, James Pistner, Angelo Catalone and Amador and the 4x800 (8:51.60) of Wyatt Foster, Brandon Henry, Jacob Nedimyer and Braydon Mosier each finished fourth.
The 4x100 squad of Matthew Davis, Tanner Fox, Johnny Bandy and Andrew Field was seventh with a time of 47.56.
The DCC boys got a pair of medals from Aiden Grieneisen, who was second in the javelin (169-11) and sixth in the shot put (43-1 3/4). Grieneisen’s throw in the javelin broke his own school record (164-7) in the event set just over a week ago at the Keystone Invite.
Cardinal Angelo Piccirillo just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish in the 800.
As for the ECC boys, they collected a pair of medals in the relay.
The quartet of Wil Wortman, Ben Reynolds, Frankie Smith and Timmy Brannock finished sixth in 4x400 (3:42.94) and eighth in the 4x100 (47.84).