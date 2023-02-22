BROCKWAY — The 2023 District 9 Class AA Junior High Wrestling Championships were held Saturday at Brockway Area High School, and the Tri-County Area once again had a strong showing with 26 medalists.
That performance was headlined by 10 local wrestlers capturing titles in the 15 weight classes — a number of area titles that doubled from a year ago — including one who took home Outstanding Wrestler honors.
St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg each had two champions each, while Brookville carried the banner for the Tri-County Area overall as it had more than a third of the medalists (Top 4 finishers) with nine — including one champ.
The Raiders’ impressive showing was trumped only by Port Allegany, which bested Brookville for the team title, 156-144.5. The Gators crowned one champ while landing 11 on the podium, including five runner-ups and four bronze medalists. Brookville had six third-place finishers. Port’s DougTriplett was named D-9 Junior High Coach of the year.
Brookville’s lone champ was Blake Porter, who went 3-0 in winning the 122-pound title.
He pinned his way to the final, decking Oswayo Valley’s Lucas Fleischman in 29 seconds before flattening Cranberry’s Aaden Hibbard in 2:09 in the semifinals. He then bested Port’s Isaac Postlewait, 3-1, for the title.
Teammate Gabe Hannah came away with silver at 101 pounds as part of a 2-1 day, while Parker McKillip (94), Weston McKinney (108), Jordan Hankey (115), Zach Phillips (190), Easton Rotsch (210) and Bobby Hack (250) all took home bronze at their weight classes.
Raider Carter McKinney added a fourth-place at 155.
St. Marys finished fourth in the team standings with 85 points in its first year as a AA school.
The Dutchmen were powered by a pair of champs in Brody Wehler (130) and Jack Keebler (210).
Wehler was 3-0 with three bonus-point wins on the day. He needed just 17 seconds to pin Oswayo valley’s Silas Knapp in his opener, then recorded a fall in 1:55 against Cranberry’s Deryk DeLong in the semis. Wehler captured his title with a 9-0 major decision of Port’s Brandon Furgeson in the finals.
As for Keebler, he won both his bouts by fall in winning gold. He pinned Brookville’s Rotsch in 1:29 in the semifinals before needing 1:42 to finish off Curwensville’s Caleb Hendershot in the finals.
Jaxon Seeders (80) added a silver medal for the Dutchmen, while Konnor Meyer (122) and Zak Houck (87) placed third and fourth, respectively, in their weight classes.
Clearfield, which dropped to Class AA for the first time this year along with St. Marys, had four medalists while placing sixth in the team standings with 74 points.
Bo Aveni captured the Bison’s lone title, going 2-0 with two falls at 94 pounds. He opened his day by pinning Sheffield’s Garrett Copley in 2:11 in the semifinals before decking Port’s Colin Furgeson in the finals in 2:39.
Teammates Matt Rowles (87) and Matthew Peace (190) each won silver medals, while Brayden Wills added a bronze at 145.
Ridgway (72 points) and Johnsonburg (58 points) finished right behind the Bison in the team race in seventh and eight place, which each school crowning a pair of champions.
The Elkers got titles in back-to-back weight classes from Nate Steger (101) and Owen Steger (108).
Nate Steger pinned both of his opponents — notching a fall in 2:17 in the semifinals vs. Cranberry’s Peyton Sloan before decking Brookville’s Hannah in 47 seconds in the finals.
As for Owen Steger, he went 3-0 on the day. He opened with a 55-second pin of Cranberry’s Colby Fry before beating Clearfield’s Dakota Shugarts, 10-3, in the semifinals. Steger then closed out his day with a 10-0 major decision against Port’s Ian Fitzsimmons in the finals.
Ridgway had a third medalist in Marcus Gerg, who went 2-1 in winning silver at 155 pounds.
Rocco Allegretto (138) and Mario Casilio (115) took home titles for Johnsonburg, while Xavier Stockman placed fourth at 130 pounds.
Allegretto was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler after going 3-0 and needing just 1:17 to record three falls in capturing the 138-pound crown.
His quickest fall came in his opener, as he decked Ridgway’s Jace Cenni in just 16 seconds. He followed that up with a 35-second pin of Sheffield’s Carter Campbell in the semis before flattening Oswayo Valley’s Elliot Colton in 26 seconds in the finals.
Casilio also went 3-0 and reached the 115-pound finals by pinning Redbank Valley’s Isaac Neiswonger in 1:20, then notching a 12-0 major decision of Cranberry’s Xander Piercy in the semifinals. He won gold by besting Oswayo’s Travis Coriarty, 5-0.
Host Brockway collected a pair of medals while placing 10th as a team with 37.5 points.
The Rovers did crown a champion, as Madox Decker went 3-0 — scoring bonus points in all three — to take home gold at 190.
He opened with a 30-second pin of Sheffield’s Pactric Lewis, then flattened Cameron County’s Seb Pearson in 2:25 in the semis. Decker closed out his day with a dominant 15-0 technical fall of Clearfield’s Peace in 1:19 in the finals.
Brockway’s Elysabeth Myers added a fourth-place finish at 170 pounds.
Redbank Valley had six wrestlers compete in the event but had no Top 4 finishers.