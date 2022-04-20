PITTSBURGH — The Tri-County Area had more than 50 wrestlers compete at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships, which were held March 26-27 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, and brought home seven medals from the event.
That group of medalists was headlined by a state championship on both the boys and girls sides.
DuBois’ Mateo Gallegos captured the 80-pound title in the boys 12-under age group, while Clearfield’s Sonny Dielh won gold at 125 pounds on the girls’ side in the 11-12 age division.
Gallegos went 5-0 in winning his title.
He opened with a tight 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker win against Norwin’s Coleton Klipa in the Round of 32. Gallegos followed that up with a 17-4 major decision of Palmyra’s Nick Gordon before besting Moon’s Hayden Seymour, 8-3, in the quarterfinals.
Gallegos reached the finals by upending Laurel Highlands’ Daniel Smith, 3-0, in the semifinals. That victory set up a finals showdown vs. Hanover’s CJ Caines. Gallegos scored a takedown 35 seconds in and never looked back as he beat Caines, 6-1, for the title.
Gallegos was joined as a medalist on the boys’ side by Punxsutawney’s Connor Dobson and St. Marys’ Dominic Catalone.
Dobson went 4-1 in placing second at 55 pounds in 8-under age division. Dobson recorded two pins, one in 32 seconds, and a tech fall on his way to finals before he was pinned by Nazareth’s Liam Reeves in 30 seconds.
Catalone also went 4-1 at states, which earned him a third-place finish at 150 pounds in the 9-10 age group. He notched a pair of pins to reach the semifinals, where he lost a close 5-3 decision in overtime to Danville’s Josiah Lodeserto, who went on to win the title. Catalone responded with a pair of 6-0 wins in the consolation bracket, beating Lewisburg’s Jaxon Snyder for third palce
Dobson was one of seven area competitors in the 8-under brackets.
Curwensville’s Nolan Aughenbaugh went 3-2 at 90 pounds, while Brookville’s Walker Lindemuth was 2-2 at 65 pounds. Other state qualifiers were Punxsy’s Owen Brink (45, 1-2) and Paul Zimmerman (55, 0-2) and Clearfield’s Blake Rowles (60, 1-2) and Hayes Hepfer (110, 0-2).
As for Catalone, he was one of 18 local boys to wrestle in the 9-10 year old brackets. DuBois’ Luca Morelli had the next best sowing, going 2-2 at 70 pounds.
Other local qualifiers were Brookville’s Landon Coleman (80, 0-2), Kale Larson (90, 1-2), Brant McKillip (95, 1-2), James Graham (95, 1-2), Owen Weaver (105, 1-2); Curwensville’s Cruz Astorino (55, 0-2), Noah Nosey (75, 1-2), Nick Neeper (120, 0-2) and Dominic Stephens (120, 0-2); Punxsy’s Nikolai Neale (60, 0-2); Ridgway’s Charlie Steger (65, 1-2), Marcus Gasbarre (80, 0-2), T. Dane Papa (90, 0-2); and St. Marys’ Eli Meyer (75, 0-2), Vincent Penn (85, 0-2) and Jayden Lang (105, 1-2).
Fifteen other area wrestlers competed in the 11-12 division with Gallegos.
Clearfield’s Matthew Rowles fell one short of joining Gallegos as a medalist at 80 pounds, as he Rowles went 5-2 on the weekend. DuBois’ Seth Wilmoth went 3-2 at 115 pounds, while Brookville’s Cody Householder (70), the Clearfield duo of Bo Aveni (90) and Brayden Wills (135) and St. Marys’ Greyson Meyer (95) each went 2-2.
Other qualifiers in the age division were Brookville’s Isaac Castellan (70, 0-2), DuBois’ Jordan Bowser (80, 0-2) and Brogan Hoare (100, 0-2), Punxsy’s Brady Dobson (65, 1-2), Hunter Campisano (75, 0-2); Ridgway’s Owen Steger (95, 1-2); and St. Marys’ Ryan Penn (65, 0-2), Konnor Meyer (105, 1-2) and Jack Keebler (200, 1-2).
The medal percentage on the girls’ side was much higher as four of the 10 state qualifiers from the area landed on the podium.
Dielh led that quartet, as she went 2-0 in winning her crown at 125 pounds in the 11-12 age division. Dielh pinned West Shore’s Gracie Miller in 1:55 in the semifinals while leading 8-4, then notched a 13-3 major decision of Reynolds’ Sophia Wise in the finals.
Dielh was joined on the podium in the 11-12 year old age division by Punxsy’s Evelyn Neal and Redbank valley’s Iris Reitz, who placed second at 100 and 108 pounds, respectively. Both won their first two bouts to reach the finals before being pinned in the championship contest.
DuBois’ Adalyn Schaffer also qualified for states in the age group and went 2-2 at 92 pounds, falling one win short of winning a medal (Top 4).
The area also had a medalist in the girls’ youngest division — 8-under — as DuBois’ Marley Dixon put together a 4-1 weekend to place third at 51 pounds.
Dixon reached the semifinals with a pair of first-period falls — 1:13 vs. Southmoreland’s Josselynne Shurina and 0:44 vs. South Williamsport’s Abigail Smith — before falling 7-3 in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Zoey Eicher of Albert Gallatin.
Dixon bounced right back with a 4-1 win vs. Philadelphia’s Muirenn Bagnell before recording a 9-0 major decision of Eisenhower’s Autumnn Waite in the consy final to claim third place.
Also competing in the 8-under age group were Punxsy’s Mia Magagnotti (63, 2-2), redbank Valley’s Atalia Shaw (69, 0-2) and Clearfield’s Jocelyn Brady (90, 0-2). Magagnotti landed one win short of landing on the podium.
The area also had a pair of state qualifiers in the 9-10 year old age division.
Curwensville’s McKenzie Astorino went 2-2 at 70 pounds, falling one short of a medal herself, while DuBois’ Bryanna Wilmoth went 1-2 at 78 pounds.