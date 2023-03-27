INDIANA — The Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing at the 2023 Keystone State Wrestling Championships held March 17-18 at IUP’s Kovalchick Center, as three local competitors captured gold medals and 11 others landed on the podium in various age groups in both the boys and girls events.
DuBois crowned two of those three champs. Mateo Gallegos won gold at 87 pounds in the boys 14U (Junior High) age division, while Marley Dixon secured gold at 55 pounds in the girls 8U age division. Redbank Valley’s Briggs Hartle also won it all at 51 bounds in the boys 6U.
Gallegos’ state title was his third straight between two different youth state championship events. He won gold in the 2021 Keystone State Championships and also gold a year ago in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships.
This time around Gallegos went 4-0 in striking gold in his age division at 87 pounds.
He opened with a 17-2 technical fall of Thomas-Jefferson’s Dom Costa, then notched a 3-0 win against Hazleton’s Gabe Benyo.
Gallegos then recorded a 12-3 major decision of Central Cambria’s Hadyn Strittmatter in the semifinals before collecting his third bonus point victory of the tourney with a 10-0 major decision of Connellsville’s Tommy Gretz in the finals.
Earlier in March, Gallegos had competed in another state tourney, the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships where he placed sixth at 89 pounds. Gallegos was one of 10 DuBois wrestlers to compete in that event and one of two medalists.
As for Dixon, she went 3-0 on the weekend to win her gold medal in the girls 8U 55-pound division. She was a runner-up in the event last year.
Dixon opened her tourney with a bang as she pinned Trinity’s Piper Rush in just 22 seconds. She then knocked off Connellsville’s Reagan Brown, 7-0, in the semifinals before pulling out a wild 7-6 sudden victory win vs. Valley’s Danika Clemons in the finals.
Dixon grabbed control of that finals bout with a big 5-point move late in the first period. However, Brown battled back hit a 4-point move of her own late in the third period to even the score at 6-6 and ultimately forced overtime.
That bout’s outcome, and state title, was then decided in OT when Dixon won a technical violation point called against Brown.
When it came to Redbank’s Hartle, he dominated his way to the 51-pound state title in in boys 6U by pinning all four of his opponents.
Hartle opened with a 51-second pin of Connellsville’s Kase Boytim, then flattened Fort Cherry’s Victor Pleskovich in 1:18 in the quarterfinals. He then needed just 35 seconds to deck Beth-Center’s Robert Little in the semis.
That pin propelled Hartle into the finals, where he recorded his fourth fall in 2:55 against Laurel’s Colton McCombie to take home state gold.
Gallegos and Hartle were joined on the boys’ side by eight other medalists from the Tri-County Area.
DuBois’ Lance Davidson went 4-3 in placing sixth at 105 pounds in the 12U division, while St. Marys had a pair of medalists at 10U as Brayden Steinback won silver at 95 pounds and Jayden Lang was sixth at 105. Steinbach was 3-1 with two pins in the tourney, while Lang went 4-3.
St. Marys had a third medalist on the weekend as Jayce Walter went 3-2 in finishing seventh at 124 pounds in the 16U division.
Brookville’s Cody Householder collected a fifth-place finish at 85 pounds in the 12U division, going 4-2 on the mat.
The area had a pair of medalists in the 8U division, where Clearfield’s Hayes Hepler placed fourth at 110 pounds and Redbank Valley’s Cooper Kaspelher eighth at 110. Hepler went 5-2, making an impressive ruin through the consolation bracket with five straight wins, while Kaspelher finished 3-3.
The final local medalist was Johnsonburg’s Rocco Allegretto, who went 5-2 in placing seventh at 135 pounds in the 14U (junior high) division.
A handful of other area wrestlers also reached the Keystone Championships.
DuBois’ Kendahl Hoare went 3-2 at 185 pounds in the 14U (junior high) division, while Brycen Buzard was 0-2 at 85 pounds in 12U. Like Gallegos, Hoare was a medalist earlier in the month at the PJW Junior High State Championships, where he took home a silver medal at 192 pounds after going 4-1.
Johnsonburg’s Mario Casilio also wrestled in the 14U division at 115 pounds and went 0-2, while St. Marys’ Vincent Penn was 2-2 at 90 pounds in 10U. Clearfield’s Jaxon Squires went 1-2 at 55 pounds in the 8U division.
Over on the girls’ side, Dixon was one of four area state qualifiers — all of whom won a medal.
Punxsutawney’s Hope Miller took home a bronze medal at 88 pounds in the 8U division after going 3-1 at the event.
Redbank Valley also had a pair of medalists in the 9-10 division, where Kynlee Boozer placed sixth at 52 pounds and Blake Brothers eighth at 68 pounds. Boozer went 3-3 on the mat and Brothers 2-3.