INDIANA — The Tri-County Area wrestling teams were out in full force over the weekend in Indiana and enjoyed a stellar showing at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament, which featured varsity events for both boys and girls at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
When the dust settled, the area produced nine finalists, crowned six champions and had 28 competitors land on the podium in an event that featured more than 30 teams.
The area’s success wasn’t limited to just the individual level though. Clearfield took home the team title by 12.5 points over Quakertown (187-174.5) in the boys tournament, while Brookville finished a very close third with 174 points.
Brockway also collected a Top 10 team finish, coming in 10th with 105 points. St. Marys (15th, 65), DuBois (18th, 61), Curwensville (26th, 22) and Johnsonburg (28th, 16) also were in the event.
A handful of area girls competed in the girls varsity tournament, headlined by Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller, who went 3-0 with three pins to win the 170/190 weight class.
DuBois had two girls compete in Abby Klaiber and Aubree Donahue, who is the 106-pound starter on the boys team. Klaiber went 3-1 with a pair of falls en route to placing third at 142, while Donahue went 1-2 at 106.
The area’s only other girl to compete was Clearfield’s Sara Cutler, who went 1-2 in the 170/190 weight class.
As for the main even — the boys varsity tournament — both Clearfield and Brookville had seven medalists while putting a combined seven wrestlers into the finals.
The duo had a pair of head-to-head finals matchups, splitting those championship bouts to end a weekend that saw a host of local matchups at the tourney with seven teams competing.
Clearfield crowned the most champions of any school with three, including a 2-1 win by Hayden Kovalick against Brookville’s top-seeded Bryce Rafferty in the 215-pound finals. Kovalick, the second seed, won on the strength of a first-period takedown. The Bison was 4-0 on the weekend, while Rafferty was 4-1.
Just prior to Kovalick’s victory, Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman pinned Bison Carter Chamberlain in 2:10 while leading 5-2 in the 189-pound finals. Both wrestlers made impressive runs to that final.
Zimmerman, the No. 7 seed, went 4-0 with two falls. He reached the final by edging third-seeded Seth Stewart of Brockway 2-1 in the semifinals. Chamberlain, seeded 4th, pinned his way to the finals, including flattening top-seeded Danny Church of Fort LeBoeuf in 3:25 while leading 7-5 in the semifinals as part of a 4-1 weekend.
Kovalick was joined as being a champion by teammates Brady Collins (126) and Oliver Billotte (285).
Collins and Billotte both went 5-0 during the 2-day event.
Collins also had a pair of pins and a tech fall, while adding a regular decision before scoring a 3-1 victory over Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover in his finals bout.
Billotte had two pins, a technical fall and a major decision on his way to the final, which he won 7-3 over Quakertown’s Frederick Retter.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis (113, 4-1) placed third, Mark McGonigal (172, 3-2) was fifth and Nolan Barr (132, 3-3) placed eighth.
Overall, 11 of the 12 Bison who wrestled in the event won at least one bout 10 had two or more victories. Luke Freeland (145) went 3-2 but fell just short of the medal rounds.
As for Brookville, it finished the weekend with a pair of champions as Owen Reinsel joined Zimmerman on top of the podium. Reinsel went 5-0 with three falls on his way to winning the 132-pound bracket as the top seed.
He pinned Clearfield’s Nolan Barr in the quarterfinals (in 1:29) before upending Athens Kaden Setzer, 7-1, in the semifinals. Reinsel finished off his title run with a 4-0 win against North Allegheny’s Nathan Monteparte in the finals. The Raiders scored three nearfall points from the top position in the second and added an escape in the third.
Outside of its three finalists, Brookville also got fourth-place finishes from Jared Popson (113, 3-2), Brayden Kunselman (138, 4-2) and Carson Weaver (160, 4-2), while Logan Logan Oakes went 3-2 and placed seventh at 120. Weaver was seeded ninth in his bracket.
Popson (No. 4 seed) was pinned in the consy final by Clearfield’s Davis, who was the third seed. Kunselman dropped a tough 1-0 bout in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Easton Toth of Forest Hills.
Brookville had 16 wrestlers compete at IUP, with 12 of them collecting at least one win. Seven of them notched at least three victories to aide in the third-place team finish.
Brockway sent 10 wrestlers to IUP and each of them tasted victory at Mid-Winter Mayhem. However, only half of those competitors found their way onto the podium — a group led by Weston Pisarchick, the runner-up at 113 pounds.
The Rover sophomore notched a pair of falls in his opening two bouts before scoring an 11-0 major decision against Clearfield’s Davis in the semis. However, the run ended there for the No. 2 seed, as top-seeded Gavin Bradley of Athens bested Pisarchick, 9-4, in the 113-pound finals.
Pisarchick was joined on the podium by a quartet of teammates.
Gavin Thompson went 5-1 with three pins as he finished third at heavyweight, while Seth Stewart took home fourth at 189 as part of a 4-2 weekend.
Thompson reached the semis at 285 before losing 9-1 to eventual champ Billotte of Clearfield. He bounced right back with a pair of wins in the consy bracket, edging DuBois’ Zack Gallagher, 3-2, for third place. It was the Rover’s second vs. Gallagher on the weekend, as he beat the Beaver 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
Brockway also got a seventh-place from Mark Palmer (132) and an eighth by Parker Pisarchick (126).
Palmer went 4-2 with a pair of falls and his weekend with a 9-2 victory against Clearfield’s Barr in the seventh-place bout at 132. Parker Pisarchick went 3-3 with two pins.
Teammate Dylan Bash went 3-2 at 145 but missed the medal rounds by one win as he was pinned by St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger in the fourth round of consolations.
Wolfanger was one of three St. Marys wrestlers to take home a medal, as he placed eighth at 145 after going 3-3.
Teammates Lane Dellaquila (152) and Waylon Wehler (172) both captured bronze medals in their respective weight classes.
Dellaquila, the seventh seed at 152, went 5-1 with his lone blemish being as 5-1 setback in the semifinals to eventual champ Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf. The Dutchman answered right back with a pair of consy wins to finish third.
As for Wehler, he put together a 4-1 weekend. And just like Dellaquila, his lone loss came in the semifinals as well when he was pinned by Benton’s Nolan Lear (ranked No. 2 in state in AA) in 2:58.
He also responded with a pair of wins, besting General McLane’s Magnus lloyd, 2-1, for third place.
Dutchmen Aiden Beimel (106), Cole Neil (120) and Kaden Snelick (152) each went 2-2 but didn’t place.
DuBois also had three medalists and weren’t far behind the Dutchmen in the team standings in 18th.
Gallagher, who lost twice to Brockway’s Thompson, led the way for the Beavers with his fourth-place finish at 285. He went 5-2 with a pair of falls.
Teammate Austin Mitchell went 4-2 to place fifth at 145. He notched a wild 22-12 major decision against Clearfield’s Freeland in the Round of 16 and made it all the way to the semifinals as the No. 10 seed before falling 8-0 to Forest Hills Noah Teeter.
Mitchell then lost his ensuing bout by a point before besting Quartertown’s Zach Borzio, 5-4, in the fifth-place match. Borzio was the No. 2 seed for the event.
DuBois’ third medalist was Carter Wilson, who finished eighth at 152 after a 3-3 weekend.
Beavers Brendan Orr (132) and Davey Aughenbaugh (138) each went 3-2 but fell short of medaling, while Gage Sonnie (113) was 2-2.
Johnsonburg had just two wrestlers compete, with Aiden Zimmerman being the Rams lone medalist. He went 3-3 to come away with 6th place at 160.
Curwensville did not have a medalist despite eight wrestlers hitting the mats at IUP.
There also was a junior varsity tournament in which Brookville placed second as a team with 109 points. Kolton Griffin (160) and Caden Marshall (215) both won individual titles. The Raiders had seven medalists overall.
Clearfield’s Eric Myers won the JV crown at heavyweight.