HARRISBURG — The Tri-County Area had four wrestlers compete in the 2022 MyHouse PA Girls State Championships held Sunday at Central Dauphin High School and finished the day with a pair a state champion and state runner-up.
Punxsutawney freshman Jael Miller captured that gold medal, while DuBois senior Andrea Wilmoth added a silver medal to an already impressive resume.
Miller dominated the field at 170 in her first trip to the PA Girls State Championship even for high school age competitors. She went 4-0, recording bonus-point victories in all four matches.
She opened the event with a 36-pin of Honesdale’s Jullian Penn, then recorded an 18-3 technical fall of Governor Mifflin’s Selina Gonzalez in the quarterfinals. Miller then notched her second pin of the day in the semifinals, decking Canon-McMillan’s Natalie Rush in 1:38.
That win set up a finals show down against Bensalem’s Maya Krieger. That bout was all Miller, who racked up the points in another technical fall — this won 16-0 — to take home the gold medal.
While the state title was Miller’s first at the MyHouse PA Girls State Championships, she is no stranger to winning. She has won state titles the last two years in the Keystone Championships youth tournament for girls.
Miller also competed for Team PA in the USA Marine Corps women’s 16-and-under national wrestling tournament in Fargo, N.D., last July and finished fourth in the 164-pound division, which featured 19 competitors.
As for Wilmoth, her silver medal this year at 190 pounds might be the greatest accomplishment of her wrestling career.
And, that’s saying something considering she has eight state titles dating back to her youth days in the sport — including a pair of golds at PA Girls State Championships as a freshman (140 pounds) and junior (147 pounds). In between, she won a bronze at 147 as a sophomore.
However, Wilmoth even being able to compete at the event this year as a senior was thrown into serious doubt when she tore her ACL and meniscus last July. She had surgery on Aug. 19 and started the long journey back with countless hours of rehab.
Wilmoth didn’t compete for the high school team this winter as she continued that rehab process. She was cleared to compete a month and made her return to the mat at states count with a runner-up finish to claim her fourth career medal at the event.
Wilmoth, who had a bye into the quarterfinal, pinned Honesdale’s Felicia Smith in her opening match, then decked Cumberland Valley’s Ajanai Jumper in 4:19 in the semifinals.
That win set up a finals showdown between returning state champs as Wilmoth took on Souderton’s Trinity Monaghan, who won gold at 222 last year. Monaghan won the battle, as she pinned Wilmoth in 3:05 to win her second straight title and third medal overall.
Wilmoth was joined at states by DuBois teammates Aubree Donahue and Abby Klaiber.
Donahue went 0-2 at 106 pounds, while Klaiber put together a 2-2 showing at 142 and fell two wins short of a medal (Top 6).
After being pinned by garnet Valley’s Jessica Ayala in 2:48 in her opening bout, Klaiber responded with a pair of victories. She pinned South Western’s Madyson Hickman in 3:14 in the consolation bracket, then bested Fairfield’s Emma Flohr, 9-6.
However, Susquehanna Township’s Jazmine Gutierrez halted Klaiber’s consy run when she pinned the Lady Beaver in 43 seconds before going on to finish sixth. Both of Klaiber’s losses came to medalists, as Ayala pinned Gutierrez in 3:57 for fifth place.