CORAOPOLIS — For the second weekend in a row, the DuBois and St. Marys gymnastics teams hit the invitational circut, this time competing at Moon Area High School on Saturday, and for the second straight weekend enjoyed a strong showing.
The local contingent was headlined by St. Marys’ Ava Villella and DuBois’ Mya Jones, who made their presence felt in the Bronze Division at the invitational.
The duo finished eighth or better in all four individual events, with Villella (31.400) placing second in the all-around and Jones (31.300) third. Hopewell’s Alaina Kelly was the Bronze all-around champion with a 31.625.
Villella captured a gold medal on the bars (7.550) and a silver on floor (8.175) while adding a seventh place on vault (8.550) and eighth on beam (7.125).
Jones also won a gold medal, taking home top honors on floor (8.300). She also was fifth on beam (7.225), sixth on vault (8.600) and seventh on bars (7.125).
The only other local gymnast to collect a Top 10 finish in the Bronze Division was St. Marys’ Adyson Azzato, who was ninth on both beam (7.100) and floor (7.925) and 10th on bars (6.900). She added a 14th on vault (8.150) en route to finishing ninth in the all-around with a 30.075.
Teammate Lexi Asti had a pair of Top 15 finishes, placing 12th on beam (7.050) and 13th on vault (8.200), while Becca Ghan was 12th on vault (8.250) and 14th on floor (7.775). Anna Lundin added a 14th on on beam (6.950) and 16th on vault (7.900).
Jones was one of five Lady Beavers to compete in the Bronze, with teammates Madee Finalle and Morgan Bojalad finishing 13th and 14th, respectively, in the all-around with scores of 27.925 and 27.750.
Finalle posted an 11th place on floor (7.825), a 15th on vault (8.050) and 16th on bars (5.850), while Bojalad was 13th on bars (6.525) and 17th on floor (7.625).
Four area athletes competed in the Silver Division, a quartet led by DuBois’ Lauren Stroka. The Lady Beaver sophomore came away with fourth place in the all-around with a 33.800.
Stroka’s best event finish was a fourth on vault, with her 9.200 being just a tenth of a point off the winner. She added a seventh on bars (7.975), 13th on floor (8.525) and 16th on beam (8.100).
St. Marys had three entrants in the Silver, with Maria Radkowski posting the squad’s best finish in the all-around with a 12th (33.075). She was 10th on bars (7.850). 11th on floor (8.575), 14th on beam (8.150) and 21at on vault (8.500).
Teammate Maddy Wittman was 21st in the all-around (31.775), a showing that included an 18th place on vault (8.600) and 19th on beam (7.875).
St. Marys Lauren Mosier was the lone local entrant in the Gold Division, where she placed 21st in the all-around (31.225).
She was 13th on floor (8.875), 17th on beam (7.725) and 21st on both vault (8.450) and bars (6.175).
Moon’s Ava Scally won the Gold all-around with a score of 36.350.
Host Moon took home the team title with a 145.500 and was followed by Thomas Jefferson (142.600) and Baldwin (140.725).
St. Marys sixth (128.200) out of 10 teams, while DuBois finished right behind the Lady Dutch in seventh with a 120.925.
The Lady Dutch are scheduled to host Ridgway on Wednesday, while DuBois travels to Altoona on Thursday.