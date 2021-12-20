CRESSON — The St. Marys and Johnsonburg wrestling teams spent the early part of the weekend competing at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius and combined to bring home eight medals from the annual event.
St. Marys did a bulk of that work, as the Flying Dutchmen claimed six medals and had eight of their 11 entrants win at least one bout and seven post three or more victories.
The Dutch’s weekend was headlined by freshman Aiden Beimel, who went a perfect 4-0 to win the title at 106 pounds. He was joined on the podium, by teammates Waylon Wehler (3rd, 172), Andrew Wolfanger (5th, 145), Isaac Dellaquila (5th, 160), Cole Neil (6th, 120) and Lane Dellaquila (7th, 152).
Beimel, seeded fifth, dominated his opening bout against Trinity’s Mickey Horne and built a 14-0 lead before notching a fall in 2:43. He then bested fourth-seeded Mason Beatty of Mount Union before pulling off a 9-5 upset of top-seeded Casey Walker of North Allegheny in the semifinals. Beimel and Walker went to the third tied 4-4 before Beimel used a big final period (1 escape, 2 takedowns) to secure the win.
That victory propelled Beimel into the finals, where he met Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington, the No. 3 seed.
Darlington jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown just 22 seconds into the bout before riding out the Dutchmen. He then escaped from the bottom position just before the midway point of the second to make it 3-0. However, the Ram never scored again.
Beimel found the scoreboard late in the second when he took down Darlington with 10 seconds left. Trailing 3-2, he chose neutral in the third — a choice that paid off when he took down he Ram again just 25 seconds in to grab a 4-3 lead. Beimel rode out Darlington from there to capture gold at 106.
Wehler, the No. 7 seed, put in a full weekend of work at 172, as he went 6-1 with a pair of pins on his way to winning a bronze medal. His lone loss was a 10-4 setback to No. 2 seed Suds Dubler of Glendale in the quaterfinals. Dubler went to finish second, while Wehler bounced back with four straight wins in the consolation bracket.
He upended Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis, 5-1, in the consy semifinals before edging Penns Valley’s Cole Felker, 5-4, for third place.
Wolfanger went 4-2 en route to placing fifth at 145. He won his first three bouts to reach the semifinals as the No. 7 seed before being pinned by Penns Valley’s Ty Watson, who went on to win the title.
The Dutchman then lost a tough 5-4 contest to North Star’s Tim Tretter in the consy semis but bounced right back by beating Trinity’s Andew Gonzales, 6-0, in the fifth-place bout.
Isaac Dellaquila went 5-2 on the weekend to finish fifth, while Lane Dellaquila also went 5-2 to take home seventh at 160. Isaac notched a pair of pins, while Lane had four falls on the weekend. Both reached the quarterfinals before suffering their first setback.
St. Marys’ final medalist was Cole Neil, who went 3-3 to place sixth at 113.
Teammate Kaden Snelick (152) was 3-2, while Hunter Chillelli (189) was 1-2. Also competing where Dakota Larkhma (0-2, 113), Zach Winslow (0-2, 126) and Bryson Tucker (215, 0-2).
As for the Rams, they got a pair of sixth-place finishes from Dennis and Aiden Zimmerman.
Dennis went 3-3, suffering the loss to Wehler in the 172 semis, while Zimmerman was forced to medically default out of the tournament after being injured.
The Ram had just upended Woodbridge Senior’s Alexander Taylor, 5-3, in the quarterfinals before he was injured in a semifinal bout vs. top-seeded Zeke Dubler of Glendale. That ended Zimmerman’s tourney, as he medically forfeited out of the event to event.
Johnsonburg had two other competitors in the tourney, and both Rayce Milliard (145) and Aiden Bittler (152) went 2-2 to fall short of the medal rounds.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
St. Marys travels to DuBois, while Johnsonburg hosts Brockway.