GROVE CITY — A trio of area wrestling teams made the trip to Grove City for the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament this past weekend, and while no area wrestler reached the finals, 14 did landed on the podium.
Redbank Valley led the way with five placewinners, although Curwensville posted the best team finish — 11th with 90.5 points — after having four wrestlers place. The Bulldogs were right behind them in 12th place (84.5 points). DuBois, which had five placewinners as well, was 14th in the team standings with 78.5 points.
The Beavers were led by heavyweight Zack Gallagher, who went 4-2 with a pair of falls en route to finishing fourth. The Beaver split his first two bouts before winning three straight in the consolation bracket. He reached the third-palce bout by pinning Redbank’s Gabe Carroll in 3:36 but then was pinned himself in the consy final by Pine-Richland’s Joey Schneck in 3:18.
Teammate Brendan Orr went 5-2 while finishing fifth at 132, while Davey Aughenbaugh (138) and Austin Mitchell (145) put together 4-2 weekends. Aughebaugh and Mitchell placed fifth and seventh, respectively.
DuBois’ final placewinner was Gage Sonnie, who took home eighth place at 120 after a 4-3 weekend. Two of Sonnie’s three losses came at the hands of Curwensville’s Jake Carfley, who tech falled the Beaver (15-0 in 5:280 in the Round of 16 and later pinned Sonnie in the their seventh-place bout (1:44).
The Beavers had four other wrestlers compete at the event. Carter Wilson (152) went 2-2, while Aubree Donahue (106), Cadin Delaney (160) and Erik Guzman (172) each went 0-2.
Redbank Valley was led by Carsen Rupp, who captured a fourth-place finish at 215 after going 4-2 with three falls. Cole Bish (4-2, 2 pins) was fifth at 120 pounds, while Carroll (3-3) and Daniel Evans (2-3) placed sixth at 285 and 113, respectively.
The Bulldogs’ final medalist was Ridge Cook, who went 4-2 with a pair of falls to finish seventh at 126. Teammates Levi Shick (132), Jacob Kundick (138), Johnathan Slack (172) and Cole McHenry (189) all went 1-2, while Aiden McNaulty (106) and Drew Downs (145) were 0-2.
Curwensville’s best finish came from Chase Irwin, who was sixth at 172 after going 4-3. Carfley (120) and Nik Fegert (138) each posted 4-2 records to place seventh at their respective weights, while Damian Brady (3-3) was eighth at 106.
The Golden Tide’s Logan Aughenbaugh fell short of a medal at 152 despite going 3-2, while Ryder Kuklinskie (132), Zach Shaffer (145) and Alex Shaffer (189( all went 2-2. Trenton Guiher (215) went 1-2, with Jarrett Anderson (160) finishing 0-2.