The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Tuesday, and the Tri-County Area was well represented amongst those squads with nine players and one coach garnering honors.
It marked the fifth time in the last seven years that the area had at least seven All-State selections, although the area had just a combined three All-Staters that past two seasons. The high-water marks for the area in the current seven-year stretch is 14 in 2016 and 12 in 2017.
All but one of this year’s honorees — Redbank Valley senior defensive end Joe Mansfield — is a first-time All-State selection, with Mansfield landing on the Class 1A team as a defensive lineman for the second straight year.
Mansfield wasn’t the only Bulldog to earn recognition on the Class 1A squad this year after Redbank Valley put together a magical postseason run that saw the Bulldogs become the first District 9 team since 1992 — and third overall — to reach a PIAA championship game.
Redbank came up just short in the state final, losing a hard-fought 21-14 contest to perennial power Bishop Guilfoyle as part of a 13-2 campaign that earned head coach Blane Gold Co-Coach of the Year honors in Class 1A. Gold shared the award with Guilfoyle head man Justin Wheeler.
Mansfield was joined on the Class 1A All-State team by senior teammates Chris Marshall (defensive back) and Bryson Bain (quarterback).
Mansfield and Marshall, who was recently named Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Player of the Year, were the key cogs in a defense that spearheaded the Bulldogs’ run to the state final — the first for any team sport in Redbank Valley history.
Mansfield was a terror on the edge for opponents and led Redbank with 10.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss while posting 80 total tackles (38 solos). He recorded 35 sacks in four years at the varsity level.
Marshall, a play-maker on both sides of the ball, really stepped up on defense in the postseason after recovering from an injury that forced him to miss a couple games in the middle of the season.
In the Bulldogs’ five postseason games, Marshall tallied 46 of his 54 total tackles (for the season) and three of his four interceptions. He also made arguably the play of the year with his 98-yard interception for a touchdown that sparked a 23-14 come-from-behind win against Bishop Canevin in the state semifinals. He also had 19 tackles in the state final against Bishop Guilfoyle.
As great a seasons as Marshall and Mansfield had, an argument could be made that Bain may have been the team’s most valuable player.
Bain, a standout basketball and baseball player, was talked into playing football for the first as a senior and won the starting the QB job with fellow senior and returning starter Gunner Mangiantini working his way back from a knee injury suffered in the D-9 final victory vs. Smethport his junior season.
All Bain did as a first-year player was complete 167 of 279 passes for 2,253 yards with 30 TDs and nine interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns.
Curwensville matched Redbank Valley with three All-State players itself in seniors Ty Terry (wide receiver) and Jake Mullins (kick specialist) and junior Dan McGarry (quarterback).
McGarry and Terry teamed up to have record-setting seasons for the Golden Tide.
McGarry set single-season Curwensville records for completions (174) and passing yards (2,253) with 19 touchdowns and 10 interception.His 19 TD passes fell one short on the school’s single-season mark. He also ran for 325 yards and six scores.
As for Terry, he set school single-season records in receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,115) while finishing with 10 TD catches, which was three shy of a tying a school mark.
Mullins was the definition of a kicking specialist, as he excelled at both placekicking and punting. He booted 29 extra points and was 4 of 6 on field attempts for 41 points, while recording 21 touchbacks on kickoffs. He also averaged 39.0 yards on 24 punts with a long of 65 and landed six punts inside the 20.
Once you get beyond Class 1A, the Tri-County Area had just three All-State selections between Class 2A and 3A.
Ridgway seniors Hunter Wall (linebacker) and Domenic Allegretto (athlete) made the Class 2A team, while Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte (defensive lineman) was the lone honoree in Class 3A.
Wall was a tackling machine for the Elkers and got his hat to the ball on nearly every defensive play it seemed. Wall amassed 154 total tackles and had an impressive 104 solos in 12 games. He posted 10 tackles for a loss (1.5 sacks) to go along with three forced fumbles, one punt block and two blocked kicks.
As for Allegretto, he was a do-everything type player for Ridgway and landed on the All-State team as an athlete on the defensive side — although he easily could have been an athlete on the offensive side.
Defensively, Allegretto recorded 87 tackles (67 solos) on defense with 3 interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 3 fumble recoveries. He also also had a punt and kickoff return for scores. Offensively, Allegretto had 13 carries for 820 yards and 13 TDs, caught 20 passes for 297 yards and 2 TDs and completed 30 of 55 passes for 517 yards with 2 TDs, 4 interceptions. He led all area players in total touchdowns (18) and points (115).
Billotte, who was was named TCW/CE Co-Player of the Year with Marshall, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Bison. The Kent State recruit made the Class 3A All-State team as a defensive lineman after posting 65 tackles, including 10 sacks and a team-high 25 tackles for a loss, despite drawing constant double teams.
Here is a look at the full All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A as voted on by the PA Football Writers:
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Logan Almeida, Montgomery — 5-9, 155 sr.
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-1, 192 jr.
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire — 6-4, 210 soph.
Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley — 6-4, 215 sr.
Dan McGarry, Curwensville — 5-11, 180 jr.
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds — 6-0, 175 jr.
Riley Parker, Canton — 6-0, 190 jr.
Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley — 5-9, 170 sr.
Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle — 5-10, 169 jr.
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley — 5-10, 160 soph.
Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire — 5-9, 160 sr.
Wide Receiver
Coltin Hans, Montgomery — 6-0, 150 sr.
Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire — 6-1, 185 sr.
Ty Terry, Curwensville — 6-4, 165 sr.
Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin — 5-8, 140 jr.
Offensive Line
Isaac Harris, Muncy — 6-4, 235 sr.
Caiden Williams, Canton — 6-1, 190 sr.
Mitchell Mason, Reynolds — 6-2, 220 sr.
Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart — 6-4, 290 sr.
Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford — 5-10, 210 sr.
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge — 5-11, 225 jr.
Athlete
Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley — 6-1, 175 sr.
Tim Henderson, Cornell — 5-9, 165 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley — 6-2, 192 sr.
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-3, 206 jr.
Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle — 5-9, 150 jr.
Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle — 5-11, 205 jr.
E.J. Dawson, Cornell — 6-0, 200 jr.
Kanye Hawkins, Clairton — 6-4, 255 sr.
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton — 5-10, 165 jr.
Weston Pick, Montgomery — 6-1, 210 jr.
Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley — 5-11, 195 sr.
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy — 6-0, 205 sr.
Sal Laure, Rochester — 5-9, 190 sr.
Defensive Back
Ross Eyer, Muncy — 6-1, 180 jr.
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds — 6-0, 180 jr.
Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley — 6-4, 190 sr.
Specialist
Jake Mullins, Curwensville — 5-10, 150 sr.
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton — 5-10, 190 jr.
Suds Dubler, Glendale — 5-11, 170 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle; Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls — 6-0, 170 jr.
Kellan Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 190 sr.
Robert Footman, Columbia — 6-0, 185 sr.
Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 180 sr.
Running Back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190 sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 190 sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills — 5-10, 192 sr.
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley — 6-0, 175 sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel — 5-9, 180 sr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox — 5-11, 190 sr.
Wide Receiver
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 175 sr.
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township — 5-11, 190 sr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell — 5-10, 165 jr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171 sr.
Offensive Line
Preston Williams, Farrell — 6-2, 380 sr.
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 250 sr.
RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail — 6-2, 285 sr.
Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel — 6-4, 319 jr.
Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 195 sr.
Athlete
Levan McFadden, York Catholic — 6-0, 175 jr.
Matt Machalik, Palmerton — 6-0, 195 soph.
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel — 5-9, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 215 sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 245 sr.
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 185 jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy — 6-3, 300 sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 5-11, 205 sr.
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 185 soph.
Hunter Wall, Ridgway — 5-10, 192 sr.
Anthony Jackson, Farrell — 5-10, 210 sr.
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 190 fr.
Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell — 6-2, 195 sr.
Defensive Back
Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls — 5-11, 160 sr.
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 180 sr.
Griffin LaRue, Richland — 6-3, 192 sr.
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh — 6-1, 180 sr.
Specialist
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 190 soph.
Athlete
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic — 6-0, 170 sr.
Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley — 5-8, 150 sr.
Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway — 5-10, 174 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg — 5-9, 179 jr.
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 215 sr.
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock — 5-10, 180 soph.
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland — 5-9, 155 jr.
Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti — 5-11, 175 sr.
Running Back
Landon Alexander, Central Valley — 6-1, 190 sr.
London Montgomery, Scranton Prep — 5-11, 190 jr.
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville — 6-0, 180 sr.
Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg — 6-0, 185 sr.
Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing — 6-0, 200 sr.
Wide Receiver
Carson Persing, Danville — 5-9, 170 jr.
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock — 6-1, 175 jr.
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory — 6-1, 165 sr.
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 180 soph.
Ja’On Phillips, Sharon — 5-9, 170 sr.
Tight End
Aiden Mack, Wyomissing — 6-4, 220 sr.
Offensive Line
Jven Williams, Wyomissing — 6-4, 310 jr.
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville — 6-0, 235 sr.
Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg — 6-3, 275 sr.
Nick Elko, Wyoming Area — 6-3, 300 sr.
Gage Dlugonski, Grove City — 6-2, 265 sr.
Athlete
Joey Menke, Boiling Springs — 5-10, 170 sr.
Davion Hill, Loyalsock — 6-1, 175 jr.
Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg — 5-11, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley — 6-3, 280 sr.
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield — 6-5, 255 sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory — 6-2, 240 sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley — 6-2, 225 jr.
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland — 6-3, 230 jr.
Tajae Broadie, Middletown — 6-4, 240 sr.
Linebacker
Michael Golay, Scranton Prep — 6-2, 240 sr.
Jack Bible, Central Valley — 6-1, 205 sr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory — 6-4, 205 sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley — 6-3, 215 sr.
Jack Miller, Wyomissing — 5-11, 200 sr.
Mason Raup, Danville — 6-0, 195 jr.
Defensive Back
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley — 6-2, 190 jr.
Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs — 6-2, 190 sr.
Nevin Carter, Wyomissing — 6-5, 190 sr.
DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward — 5-11, 178 sr.
Specialist
Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley — 5-11, 180 jr.
Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic — 5-10, 180 sr.
Athlete
Amory Thompson, Wyomissing — 6-1, 185 sr.
Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti — 6-2, 190 sr.
Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep — 6-4, 195 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley