INDIANA — The Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing over the weekend at the always tough Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament held at IUP’s Kovalchin Center as 17 local wrestlers landed on the podium and three teams finished in the Top 13 in the near 50-school event.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick headlined the local contingent by winning the area’s lone title at 114 pounds, while teammate Gavin Thompson (285) the Brookville duo of Jackson Zimmerman (189) and sophomore Cole Householder (127) joined the Rover in the finals before ultimately taking home silver medals.
Team-wise Brookville, which tied for fourth place with 119 points, as well as St. Marys (11th, 102.5) and Brockway (13th, 96.5) all had four medalists. Johnsonburg (28th, 56) actually had three placewinners, while Clearfield (18th, 84) and DuBois (38th, 41.5) both landed two on the podium.
The four finalists carried the banner for the area, led by Pisarchick who went 5-0 in winning gold at 114. He opened the weekend with pins against Hollidaysburg’s Carson Krupka (1:30) and Cedar Cliff’s Gabe Lewis (2:23) before tech falling Hughesville’s Chase Shaner, 16-0, in the quarterfinals.
Pisarchick, seeded second, then edged third-seeded Logan Sallot of McDowell, 1-0, in the semifinals. That proved to be his toughest match, as the Rover captured the title with 12-0 major decision of fourth-seeded Tyson Cook from West Scranton in the finals in a matchup of returning state qualifiers — Cook in AAA and Pisarchick in AA.
Cook reached the championship match by upsetting top-seeded Tyler Kapusta of Franklin Regional, 6-2, in the semis. Kapusta placed fourth at states at 106 in Class AAA last year.
As for Thompson, he pinned his way to the heavyweight finals. The Rover made quick work of his first two opponents, decking Canton’s William Colton and Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in seven and 18 seconds, respectively.
He then pinned McDowell’s Jack Sroka in 3:14 in the quarterfinals before punching his ticket to the finals with a second-period fall against Laurel’s Coltin Hill in 2:54. Thompson’s run ended there, though, as he lost a tough 1-0 decision in the finals to Joe Enick of Penn Trafford. Enick won on an escape early in the third after riding out the Rover in the second period.
Pisarchick and Thompson were joined on the podium by teammates Seth Stewart (6th, 189) and Parker Pisarchick (7th, 133). Stewart went 3-3 on the weekend, while Parker Pisarchick was 4-2. Both lost in the winners bracket to the eventual runner-up in their weight classes — Stewart 2-1 in the semifinals to Brookville’s Zimmerman and Pisarchick 2-1 0 Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien in battles of state returnees.
Brockway only had two other wrestlers compete on the weekend as Gage Park (107) and Colton Ross (139) both went 2-2.
Brookville’s fourth-place team finish was fueled by its two silver medalists, Zimmerman and Householder, and the duo of Jared Popson and Coyha Brown who placed fifth and seventh at 114 and 160, respectively. Overall, Brookville had 10 of its 14 entrants win a match with eight collecting at least two wins.
Zimmerman, seeded sixth, notched three straight bonus-point wins to open the tourney, pinning North Allegheny’s Mason Hartung (1:11) and Montgomery’s Gavin Memborne (0:25) before majoring Hickory’s Ty Holland, 8-0.
The Raider then upended Southern Columbia’s Jude Bremigen, 3-1, in the quarterfinals before edging Brockway’s Stewart (No. 2 seed), 2-1, in the semis. A title wasn’t in the cards for Zimmerman, though, as he lost 11-1 in the finals to Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion, a returning sixth-place medalist at states in Class AAA. Marion was the top seed.
As for Householder, he held his No. 2 seed at 127 as part of a 4-1 weekend. He opened with a 16-0 tech fall of Montgomery’s John Schrimp, then received a medical forfeit against St. Marys’ Cullen Catalone before pinning Parkland’s Phoenix Delvecchio in 47 seconds in the quarterfinals.
The Raider followed that up with a hard-fought 3-2 decision vs. Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy in the semis, scoring a takedown with 23 seconds left to pull out the win. Householder’s run to gold was halted in the finals by standout Bishop McCort freshman Jax Forrest, who tech falled the Raider, 20-4 in 4:40.
Popson and Brown each went 5-2 on the weekend in placing fifth and seventh at 114 and 160.
Popson closed out his tourney with a big 7-2 win vs. St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel in their fifth-place bout. Beimel is a returning Class AAA state qualifier. Brown notched consy wins vs. DuBios’ Carter Wilson (12-3) and Clearfield’s Carter Freeland (3-2) before ending with a 5-3 victory against Thomas Jefferson’s Brady Fitz in the seventh-place bout.
Beyond those four Raiders, Brecken Cieleski went 3-2 at 139 without placing, while Easton Belfiore (172), Gavin Hannah (215) and Baily Miller (285) each went 2-2.
St. Marys’ quartet of medalists at the event, which helped the Dutchmen place 11th, were led by Waylon Wehler who took home bronze at 172.
Wehler (No. 2 seed) came out strong, recording three first-period pins in a row against North Star’s Logan Reffner (0:42), Bishop McCort’s Jordan Butler (1:32) and General McLane’s Jesse Stempka (0:57).
The Dutchman then dropped a tough 2-1 semifinal contest to third-seeded Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf in a battle of state returnees. McChesney, who scored the winning takedown with 42 seconds left, went to win the 172-pound title. As for Wehler, he responded with a pair of wins in the consy bracket — besting Montgomery’s Caden Finck, 3-1, for third place on a third-period takedown of his own.
St. Marys also got a fifth place from Andrew Wolfanger, who went 7-2 on a busy weekend at 152 pounds, while Beimel was sixth at 114 and Alex Lukaschunis seventh at heavyweight.
Beimel was 4-3 on the weekend and Lulaschunis 5-2 with a pair of wins against local competitors in the consy bracket. Lukaschunis got a forfeit win against Miller and later bested DuBois’ Zack Gallagher, 7-4, in the seventh-place match.
Overall, St. Marys saw 11 of its 14 wrestlers win at least one match on the weekend.
Ben Reynolds had the best showing outside the medalists, going 3-2 at 139 with a big first-round win against DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh, 4-3. Teammate Jaden Wehler went 2-2 at 145.
Clearfield, coming off a 39-24 dual meet loss at St. Marys on Wednesday, experienced some struggles again at IUP as it collected just a pair of medals from state returnees Brady Collins and Carter Chamberlain.
Collins went 5-1 in winning bronze at 139, while Chamberlain went 4-2 and was seventh in a very deep 189-pound field.
Collins, the fourth seed at 139, notched a win vs. Brookville’s Cieleski (pin in 1:34) in the Round of 16 on his way to the semifinals, where he suffered a 9-2 setback to top-seeded Maddox Shaw of Thomas Jefferson.
Shaw, a returning AAA bronze medalist, went on to win the title, while Collins bounced back with a pair of wins to finish third — beating Hickory’s Connor Saylor, 5-2, in the third-place bout.
Chamberlain’s two losses came to third-place finisher Adrian Gacek of Parkland (9-4 in quarters) and fourth-place finisher Magnus Lloyd of General McLane (7-2 in consy quarters). Gacek is a returning AAA state qualifier like the Bison.
Beyond that duo, Ty Aveni went went 3-2 at 145, while Cash Diehl (107), Evan Davis (114), Colton Ryan (127), Colton Bumbarger (133) and Freeland (160) were all 2-2 on the weekend.
When it came to DuBois, Gallagher(285) and Brendan Orr (133) led the way with eighth-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Orr went 4-3 but was forced to medically forfeit out of the tourney following a 6-2 win against Cranberry’s Conner Reszkowski a consy bracket match, while Gallagher was 3-3 with a pair of pins.
Samson Deeb went 4-2 at 127 and fell one win short of placing, while Aughenbaugh (139) and Wilson (160) each were 2-2.
Johnsonburg had a third of its entrants land on the podium as six of its nine wrestlers won at least one bout.
Rayce Milliard led the Rams with a seventh at 172, going 4-2 on the weekend, while Avery Bittler (4-3) and Kaden Dennis (3-3) placed eighth at 125 and 152, respectively. Bittler scored a 4-2 consy bracket win against Clearfield’s Ty Aveni, while Dennis was forced to medical forfeit out of the tourney after reaching the medal rounds in the consy bracket.
Ram Aiden Zimmerman, a returning AA state medalist, fell short of the podium at 160 after going 2-2 on the weekend. He was pinned by Clearfield’s Freeland in 5:13 in the Round of 16, then was decked again in the consy bracket by General McLane’s Chance Kimmey in 2:27.
There also was a varsity girls event held at Mid-Winter Mayhem with a pair of locals competing.
DuBois’ Aubree Donahue placed fourth at 114, going 2-2 with two falls — including an 18-second pin of Saegertown’s Jazzlee Green in her opening bout.
Clearfield’s Sara Cutler went 0-4 in round-robin action at 185.