CORAOPOLIS — The DuBois and St. Marys gymnastics teams enjoyed quite the weekend at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships as the two schools combined to win 17 individual medals, including three state titles.
The two schools, along with Ridgway, had 15 gymnasts compete amongst the Bronze, Silver and Gold Divisions at the Classic. The skill level of the competitors in each of those divisions increase with Gold being considered the best of the three. No area gymnasts competed in the hardest division (Diamond) at the championships.
St. Marys Adyson Azzato and DuBois’ Mya Jones accounted for a large portion of that state hardware, with the duo winning eight of the area’s 17 medals while competing in the Bronze Division.
Azzato captured all three state titles won by the local contingent. She won gold on both the bars (7.775) and floor (8.500) en route to being the all-around state champ in the Bronze Division with a score of 31.883.
She finished just outside the medals (Top 5 for division) on the vault with a seventh place (8.333). Azzato added a 12th on beam (7.275).
Jones finished with the same all-around score (31.883) but won silver based on a tiebreaker. Jones enjoyed a strong day and actually won more medals than Azzato as she placed fourth in all four individual events.
The Lady Beaver’s best score came on vault (8.533), followed by floor (8.100), beam (7.950) and bars (7.250).
The area had one other medalist in the Bronze Division, as St. Marys’ Anna Lundin captured bronze on the beam with a score 8.150. That the lone event she competed in at the Classic.
DuBois had two other competitors in the Bronze — Madee Finalle and Morgan — while Ridgway also had two in Marissa Gulnac and Abby haight.
Finalle posted Top 10 finishes in the all-around (9th, 29.817), floor (8th, 7.775), beam (9th, 7.550) and bars (6.525). She also was 17th on vault (7.967),
Bojalad’s lone Top 10 was a 10th on floor (7.660), while Gulnac was eighth on beam (7.625). She also was 11th on floor (7.550).
Local gymnasts also won four medals in both the Gold and Silver Divisions.
In the Gold, DuBois’ Lauren Stroka posted the best individual finish with a silver medal on the vault with a score of 9.333. The winner was Plum’s Sarah Kvortek with a 9.500. Stroka also was 18th on floor (8.825), 28th on beam (8.075) and 31st on bars (7.500) on her way to a 21st-place finish in the all-around (33.733).
St. Marys senior Davan Lion won the other three medals in her final high school meet. She finished an impressive fourth in the all-around (35.817) behind only Plum’s Kvortek (36.500), Montour’s Dailyn Hopkins (36.267) and Central Valley’s Amber Wilson (36.117).
Individually, Lion won a bronze on beam (9.225) and won an eighth-place medal on bars (8.525). She placed just oustside medals (Top 10 for Gold) with 11th-place finishes on both vault (9.067) and floor (9.000).
Lion had two teammates, Maria Radkowksi and Lauren Mosier, compete in the Gold Division.
Radkowski finishes just outside the medals but posted Top 15 finishes on bars (11th, 8.325) and beam (8.600) in her first trip to the Classicc. She also was 22nd on floor (8.750) and 43rd on vault (8.067) as part of a 20th-place finish in the all-around (33.742).
As for Mosier, she was 27th in the all-around (33.308) after finishing 21st on vault (8.933), 26th on bars (7.6750 and beam (8.125) and 30th on floor (8,575).
St. Marys also had all four local competitors in the Silver Division.
That quartet was led by Maddy Wittman, who placed 10th in the all-around (32.475) after collecting three individual Top 10 medals. Wittman was eighth on both vault (8.900) and floor (8.600) and 10th on bars (7.650). She placed 25th on beam (7.325).
Teammate Ava Villella took home 12th in the all-around (32.358) after finishing 11th on bars (7.625), 14th on vault (8.733), 17th on floor (8.300) and 22nd on beam (7.700).
Danielle Rolley competed in two events, placing 21st on vault (8.467) and 25th on floor (8.075), while Becca Gnan was 23rd on vault (8.433) and 35th on floor (7.775) in her two events.
When it came to the team race, St. Marys’ strong weekend earned the Lady Dutch their second straight runner-up finish in the Silver Division with a score of 136.117 — the program’s highest ever at the state competition. They also set a new school record on vault with a score of 35.367.
West Allegheny took home the Silver team title with a score of 139.951, while Montour had a 134.476.
DuBois posted its best team score of the season with a 124.108, but since the Lady Beavers were the lone team in the Bronze Division no team event was held. Instead, they were bumped up to the Silver Division team competition where they placed fourth.