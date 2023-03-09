Friday and Saturday marks the opening weekend on the hardwood for the boys and girls PIAA basketball championships with nine Tri-County Area teams taking part — with five boys teams and four girls teams.
Class A — which District 9 had five representatives in each boys and girls — sees both squads from Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic make its respective tourneys. Class 2A sees Clarion-Limestone boys and Redbank Valley girls, each entering as the D-9 champs.
In Class 3A, Brookville boys are the lone representatives while a one-loss Punxsutawney girls team heads to the Class 4A tourney. Rounding out the area teams are DuBois boys as they head to the Class 5A tournament.
Friday’s Class A games are all slated for 7 p.m. — as is DuBois — while Redbank Valley girls start at 6 p.m. Saturday has ECC girls and Clarion-Limestone tipping off at 2 p.m., DCC and Punxsy girls at 3 p.m. and Brookville at 5 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boys
Class A
(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic
at (6-2) Harmony, 7 p.m.
The Cardinals (17-8) picked up the D-9 three seed in dramatic fashion on Friday night in a 50-47 win over Cameron County as Luke Fragle hit the go-ahead three with two seconds left for the win.
In order for DCC to earn another first round win as they did last season against Conemaugh Valley, they’ll have to do it on the road against the District 6 No. 2 seed in Harmony. However, it’s not like the Owls will be an unfamiliar foe as both teams squared off in non-conference play on Dec. 14 — also at Harmony — as the Cardinals picked up a 68-58 win.
That game saw senior Luke Swisher dominate with 28 points while Andrew Green chipped in with 14. Harmony was led by Cohlton Fry, who had 26 points, as DCC overcame a 19-10 first quarter deficit to pickup up the win.
Harmony (22-3) was on a nine-game winning streak prior to its loss to Portage, 70-62, in the D-6 title game.
(7-5) Neighborhood Academy
at (9-1) Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Another year for the Crusaders and another D-9 title has ECC squaring off against the WPIAL’s No. 5 seed with Friday’s opponent being Neighborhood Academy (20-5).
Neighborhood Academy took down Aquinas Academy, 78-75, to earn the fifth and final WPIAL spot in the tourney after they were bounced in the quarterfinals by Geibel Catholic, 66-64.
Elk County Catholic (25-2) heads into the tournament with just two losses on the year — both to teams also playing in their respective state tourney classes in DuBois (36-35 on Dec. 20) and Brookville (34-16 on Feb. 7).
Saturday’s D-9 title win over No. 6 Union, 50-35, was the 25th district title in 41 seasons with head coach Aaron Straub — marking four out of five years and the 28th boys title in Crusader history.
On the court, they’ve been led by Wil Wortman on offense of late and also welcomed the return of guard Jordan Wasko during the D-9 semis after missing five games with a knee injury.
Girls
Class 2A
(7-6) Serra Catholic
at (9-1) Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs (25-1) won its second consecutive district title via a Class 2A title as opposed to last year’s 3A triumph — its fourth district title in five years — as they took care of Moniteau in Saturday’s title game, 61-35.
As they have been all season, Redbank Valley was led by Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon as the duo racked up 24 points and 19 points, respectively, in Saturday’s title win while the sophomore Harmon is leading the area with 21.0 points per game.
Redbank Valley’s only loss came at the hands of WPIAL’s Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 45-40, on Dec. 27. Since that time, the Lady Bulldogs have reeled off 18 straight wins, including a 64-60 win on Jan. 28 over Class A champ Otto-Eldred.
Serra Catholic (20-2) entered the WPIAL tourney as its three-seed and was upset by No. 11 Aliquippa, 60-56, in the quarterfinals. After defeating Chartiers-Houston, 50-24, they then fell to Greensburg Central Catholic, 67-37, in the fifth place game.
Class 5A
(9-1) DuBois
at (7-1) Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
The Beavers are making back-to-back state playoff berths after not making the state tourney since 2000 previously. Albeit in a losing effort, DuBois (11-13) took the No. 2 ranked Class 5A team in the state in District 10 champ Cathedral Prep to the limit on Friday, night, as they led 21-15 at the break before Cathedral Prep won, 40-32, in the subregional final.
After starting the year 5-9, the Beavers went 6-4 the rest of the way with two wins over Punxsy and Bradford and one win each over St. Marys and Obama Academy — the last of which was a 44-37 win in the subregional semis that punched the ticket to the state tourney.
DuBois has relied heavily on its inside presence with Tyson Kennis while also its perimeter shooters in Cam Thompson, Maddox Bennett and others for the Beavers to excel.
It’ll be a tough task, however, as they play on the road against WPIAL champion Penn Hills (21-3), who entered the tourney as the No. 2 seed and downed top seed Peters Township, 70-65, for the title.
Saturday’s Games
Boys
Class 2A
(7-4) Bishop Canevin at
(9-1) Clarion-Limestone, 2 p.m.
The Lions (25-2) are coming off of its first district title since 2015 and its third title in program history in Saturday’s 68-54 win over top seed Otto-Eldred.
Saturday’s title win saw senior Rylie Klingensmith lead the way with 16 points and Jordan Hesdon add 11 as Hesdon leads the Lions on the year averaging 14.2 points per game.
Losses to Ridgway and Karns City are the only blemishes on the year as the Lions will also be taking on a tough opponent out of the WPIAL in Bishop Canevin — last year’s state champion at Class A as they now move up to 2A.
Bishop Canevin (20-6) entered the WPIAL tourney as the No. 2 and was upset by No. 6 Northgate, 63-54, in the semis before falling to No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic, 71-60, in the third place game.
Class 3A
(7-5) Seton-LaSalle at
(9-1) Brookville, 5 p.m.
The Raiders head into this Saturday’s contest at 21-2 on the year and not having lost since Dec. 16 to Elk County Catholic — an 18-game winning streak.
Brookville picked up its D-9 title by dominating Moniteau on Feb. 21 for its fourth title in five years and then set itself up for the state tourney with a 50-39 win over Bedford in the D-5/8/9 Class 3A subregional final last Thursday.
That game saw a trio of Raiders in double-figures, with Clayton Cook notching 14 points, Noah Peterson 11 and Connor Marshall 10.
On Saturday, they’ll square off against the WPIAL five-seed in Seton-LaSalle (14-11) who went on a run as the WPIAL No. 9 seed in its tourney to get the five spot as they took down No. 3 Shady Side Academy, 62-44, to clinch that fifth seed.
Girls
Class A
(5-2) Northern Bedford at
(9-2) Elk County Catholic, 2 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders were close to back-to-back Class A titles before Otto-Eldred came through with the 45-40 win on Saturday, sending ECC to the two-seed.
Emily Mourer led ECC with 13 points as the Lady Terrors’ first lead of the game came in the final minutes.
All five starters in Mourer, Lucy Klawuhn, Tori Newton, Sami Straub and Syd Alexander also return from last year’s team that made into the second round of tourney.
Elk County Catholic (23-4) will still host the District 5 No. 2 seed in Northern Bedford (17-8), who fell to D-5 champ Berlin Brothersvalley, 62-33, in its title game as the Lady Panthers have won seven of its last nine games to get into the playoffs.
(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic vs.
(10-1) Jamestown, at Mercer High School, 3 p.m.
Although the Lady Cardinals have to take a bit of a road trip on I-80 west for Saturday’s matinee against D-10 champion Jamestown, it’s one of the more intriguing and interesting matchups in the Class A first round.
Jamestown heads to the tourney with just a 5-18 record, having dispatched a 2-20 team in Commodore Perry — with one of those wins being a forfeit victory — 53-21 in Saturday’s D-10 title game.
That leaves optimism for DCC (14-12) as it’s the second year in a row they make the tourney since being left out of the dance since 2004 previously.
The Lady Cardinals clinched the three-seed by defeating North Clarion, 64-44, last week as Lexi Berta had 18 points and Kayley Risser had 17.
Class 4A
(7-5) Knoch
at (9-1) Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
It wasn’t easy to defeat St. Marys three times in a single season, as was evident by last week’s D-9 Class 4A title game that saw the Lady Dutch on the verge of an upset victory over the Lady Chucks to end its season. But in the end, Punxsy pulled out a 44-41 win for the title.
The win gave Punxsy (23-1) its eighth district title in nine seasons as the Lady Chucks return to the dance after falling to Redbank Valley in last year’s Class 3A title bout.
Last week’s 44-41 win saw them overcome a 10-point early fourth quarter deficit as Avary Powell led Punxsy with 15 points and Danielle Griebel had 12.
As with many D-9 teams, Punxsy hosts the WPIAL fifth seed in Knoch, who took down Beaver, 42-29, to earn its fifth place position for the state tourney.
Punxsy’s only loss of the year came at the hands of the D-10 Class 5A champion Cathedral Prep, 52-31, on Feb. 1 — the same Cathedral Prep that bounced the DuBois girls out of the playoffs in its subregional, 80-17.