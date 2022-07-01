The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) released its 2022 All-State teams on Thursday, and the Tri-County Area was well represented as 16 local players garnered honors across five different classifications.
That local contingent is headlined by four First Team selections — DuBois senior Jaden Swatsworth (Class 5A, second base), DuBois Central Catholic senior Emma Suplizio (Class A, outfielder) and St. Marys juniors Kendall Young (Class 4A, pitcher) and Rosa DePrater (Class 4A, utility player).
Swatsworth, a solid defender, was one of three Lady Beavers to earn All-State honors in Class 5A. Fellow senior Sarah Henninger (shortstop) and junior Morgan Pasternak (outfield) made the Second Team.
Swatsworth enjoyed a big year with the bat and finished with an impressive .546 average (24-for-44) with 20 runs scored. Henninger hit .403 with 21 RBIs, 31 runs and 13 extra base hits, while Pasternak posted a .418 average with 26 RBIs, 19 runs and seven extra base hits.
All three DuBois players were first-time All-State selections.
Suplizio, one of six Lady Cardinals to garner All-State honors, was arguably the best hitter on a DCC squad that reached the PIAA Class A state final. She hit .493 with 34 RBIs, 31 runs and 10 extra base hits.
Five of her teammates landed on the All-State Second Team at their respective positions — senior Madison Hoyt (shortstop), junior Jessy Frank (catcher), sophomores Lauren Davidson (second base) and Kayley Risser (outfield) and freshman Kali Franklin (third base).
Hoyt batted .469 with 16 RBIs, 26 runs and 10 extra base hits, while Frank took over the catching duties this season and posted a .455 average with 22 RBIs, 25 runs and six doubles.
As for Davidson and Risser, they hit .424 and .425, respectively. Davison had 16 RBIs, 30 runs and 10 extra base hits, with Risser posting 25 RBIs, 27 runs and 12 extra base hits.
Franklin was the latest DCC freshman to enjoy a monster season and hit .462 with 27 RBIs, 36 runs and 12 extra base hits.
Elk County Catholic sophomore Emily Mourer also landed Second Team All-State accolades at designated player. Mourer hit .405 with 28 RBIs and 17 extra base hits (10 doubles, 7 homers).
All seven Class A players are first-time All-State selections.
In Class 4A, Young is making her second appearance on the All-State squad, while DePrater is a first time pick. Young was a Second Teamer a year ago.
Young was dominant in the circle this past season, posting a 13-4 record with an impressive 226 strikeouts and minuscule 0.88 ERA in 119 innings of work.
As for DePrater, she enjoyed a breakout junior campaign while splitting time between the outfield and third base. She hit .475 with 10 RBIs, 24 runs and 10 extra base hits.
The Lady Dutch had a third secletion in junior Olivia Eckels, who made the Second Team at second base. Eckels, a First Team pick at that position a year ago, hit .390 this year with 20 RBIs, 29 runs and 16 extra base hits, including 13 doubles.
The final three area players to receive All-State honors from Johnsonburg, with the trio of senior Julie Peterson (pitcher), junior Julia Jones (third base) and freshman Natalie Dunworth (utility) all landing on the Class 2A Second Team.
The three all played key roles in helping the Ramettes win their first ever District 9 title and made their first appearance in the PIAA playoffs.
Peterson, who split time in the circle with Jones, took over as the team’s No. 1 pitcher late in the season and went 9-4 with 118 strikeouts and a 2.23 ERA in 81 1/3 innings.
Jones hit .414 with with 20 RBIs, 25 RBIs and 14 extra base hits, including 11 doubles. As for Dunworth, she made a huge splash as a freshman while playing multiple positions. She posted a .393 average with 15 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 extra base hits.
Note: Nominations to the PaHSSBCA for its All-State teams were made around the time the postseason started, with the association asking for only regular season stats at that time. So, its All-State teams appear to be largely based on what players did in the regular season.