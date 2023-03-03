ST. MARYS — The Tri-County Area got off to strong start on Day 1 of the District 9 Class AA Swimming Championships Thursday at St. Marys Area High School as local athletes combined to win 18 medals, including six golds, and have nine other Top 6 finishes to earn ribbons in those events.
Brookville junior Patrick Young had the headline performance of the day, as the Raider broke both the St. Marys pool and District 9 Meet record in capturing gold in the 100 butterfly.
Young touched the wall in 51.74, beating runner-up James Pistner of St. Marys by 5.26 seconds and shattering a 16-year old D-9 Meet record for the event, which was 52.56 set by St. Marys' Steven Forrest back in 2007.
The pool record for the 100 fly had been 51.91, which was set by Clearfield's Luke Mikesel in 2019.
Young was joined as a gold medalist on the day by senior teammate Brody Barto, who took home top honors in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.35 to edge Clearfield's Connor Morgan by just .04 seconds.
The Raiders only other Day 1 honoree was freshman Sergio Sotillo, who won a sixth place ribbon in the 50 free.
Young and Barto were joined as a gold medalist by DuBois senior Jaedon Yarus, who sprinted to victory in the 50 freestyle. The Beaver edged Clearfield's Derrick Mikesell by .12 seconds, 22.20-22.32.
Yarus spearheaded what was a solid opening day for the Beavers, who sit in second place in the team race with 114 points. Clearfield leads the way with 188 points after winning three gold medals, while Bradford (100), Brookville (94) and St. Marys (73) round as the standings.
DuBois got a silver medal from senior Joda Fenstermacher in the 200 freestyle (1:51.67), while freshman teammate Spencer Bridgman collected a bronze medal in the 200 IM (2:15.86).
The Beavers also won silver in the 200 free relay, as the quartet of Yarus, Connor McAllister, Bridman and Fenstermacher touched the wall in 1:34.28 — 2.38 seconds behind Clearfield.
DuBois Central Catholic sophomore Andrew reiter, who swims independently finished fourth in the 50 free, 0.55 seconds out of the medals.
Over on the girls' side, Brookville collected eight Top 6 finishes on its way to grabbing the lead in a tight team race with Clearfield, 166-151, after Day 1. St. Marys (115) finds itself in third, with Bradford (87) fourth.
Brookville opened the day with gold in the 200 medley relay as the team of Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus and Kerrigan Swartz posted a time of 1:57.22 to best Bradford by nearly three seconds.
Golier, a senior, added a silver medal in the 100 butterfly (1:03.52), while sophomore teammate Erika Doolittle claimed a silver of her own in the 200 IM (2:30.32).
Doolittle was one of three Lady Raiders to place in the Top 6 in the 200 IM, as Parson was fourth and sophomore Violet Harper sixth. Fiscus was fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Brookville also got a fourth from Lucy Golier in the 50 free and a fifth by senior Grace Park in the 200 freestyle.
As for St. Marys, the Lady Dutch captured a pair of gold medals swimming in their own pool and added four other Top 6 finishers in hopes of keeping pace with the Lady Raiders.
Sophomore Sarah Krise played a role in both Lady Dutch gold medals, setting a new school record in the process in the 100 butterfly. Krise touched the wall in 1:01.20 to best Brookville's Madeline Golier by 2.32 seconds. Her time was more than a second faster than the old school mark of 1:02.07 set by Ashley Lenze in 2016.
Krise also swam the anchor leg on St. Marys' 400 free relay squad that ended the night with gold. She teamed up with fellow sophomores Gabby Pistner and Sophia Condon and senior Allison Geci to post a time of 1:42.96.
Condon added a silver medal in the 200 freestyle (2:08.27), an event that also saw junior Katie Petrsoky take home a sixth-place ribbon.
The Lady Dutch 200 medley relay of Geci, Pistner, freshman Olivia Condon and Sophia Condon added a bronze medal (2:00.83), while Geci won a a fifth-place ribbon in the 100 butterfly.
Also in the girls meet, Brockway independent swimmer Bailey Franci, a sophomore, won a silver medal in the 50 free (25.37). She was beaten by another independent swimmer, Moniteau senior Katie Reott, who touched the wall in 24.57.
The second and final day of the meet is scheduled for Saturday. Diving takes center stage in the morning with the afternoon session featuring the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
All district champs advance to the PIAA Championships, while other swimmers/relays may receive at-large bids based on times after all district meets across the state are completed.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 188; 2. DuBois, D, 114; 3. Bradford, BR, 100; 4. Brookville, BKV, 94; 5. St. Marys, SM, 73; DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, N/A; Union, U, N/A
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Nick Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin), 1:42.26. 2. St. Marys. 3. Bradford.
200 Freestyle: 1. Vaow, C, 1:47.36; 2. Joda Fenstermacher, D; 3. Landyn Rankin, C; 4. Steve Williams, BR; 5. Jeff Schaut, SM; 6. Lucas Scott, C.
200 IM: 1. Brody Barto, BKV, 2:11.35. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Spencer Bridgman, D; 4. Hudson Bliss, U; 5. Harris Bell, BR; 6. Colten Walker, C.
50 Freestyle: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 22.20. 2. Derrick Mikesell, C. 3. Owen Troisi, BR; 4. Andrew Reiter, DCC; 5. Isaac Putt, C; 6. Sergio Sotillo, BKV.
100 Butterfly: 1. Patrick Young, BKV, 51.74. 2. James Pistner, SM. 3. Connor Morgan, C; 4. Sean Storer, BR; 5. Colten Walker, C; 6. Keegan MacDonald, C.
200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin, Nicholas Vaow), 1:13.90. 2. DuBois. 3. St. Marys.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Brookville, BKV; 166. 2. Clearfield, C, 151; 3. St. Marys, SM; 115. 4. Bradford, BR, 87; Brockway, BW, N/A; Union, U, N/A
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz), 1:57.22. 2. Bradford. 3. St. Marys.
200 Freestyle: 1. Evelyn Bliss, U, 2:01.19. 2. Sophia Condon, SM. 3. Beth Struble, C; 4. Danna Bender, C; 5. Grace Park, BKV; 6. Katie Petrosky, SM.
200 IM: 1. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR, 2:25.56. 2. Erika Doolittle, BKV. 3. Marlayna Bender, C; 4. Cora Parson, BKV; 5. Lexie Miller, C; 6. Violet Harper, BKV.
50 Freestyle: 1. Katie Reott, Moniteau, 24.57. 2. Bailey Franci, Brockway. 3. Jaylin Wood, C; 4. Lucy Golier, BKV; 5. Carly Evers, BR; 6. Madi McBride, C.
100 Butterfly: 1. Sarah Krise, SM, 1:01.20. 2. Madeline Golier, BKV. 3. Danielle Cline, C; 4. Ella Fiscus, BKV; 5. Allison Geci, SM; 6. Marlayna Bender, C.
200 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Sarah Krise). 1:42.96. 2. Clearfield. 3. Bradford.