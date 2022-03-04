ST. MARYS — The Tri-County Area will have a large presence at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships this weekend in Johnstown as 40 local competitors qualified for the event after capturing Top 3 finishes Sunday in the Area V Tournament in St. Marys,
Clearfield and St. Marys dominated the event, as each school crowned four champions. The Bison took home the team title (163 points) after qualifying nine wrestlers to the state tourney, while the Flying Dutchmen pushed six wrestlers through to states as part of a runner-up team finish with 130 points.
Curwensville finished third in the team standings (95 points, 4 state qualifiers) and was followed by DuBois (85, 5 qualifiers), Punxsutawney (72, 5 qualifiers) and Ridgway (70, 4 qualifiers). Ridgway crowned three champs, Curwensville two and DuBois one.
Clearfield’s Cash Diehl (97 pounds), Bryndin Chamberlain (102), Colton Ryan (112) and Carter Freeland (157) all won titles for the Bison. Ryan went 3-0 on the day, while other three went 2-0. Chamberlain and Freeland each pinned both their opponents.
The Bison also had a pair of runner-ups in David Magnusson (82) and Hunter Ressler (157), while Connor Peacock (87), Coltoin Bumbarger (124) and Kenny Elbe (147) each placed third to punch their tickets to states.
Clearfield nearly had two other qualifiers as well, as Dakota Shugarts (92) and Owen Lykens (102) each placed fourth at their respective weights and missed the trip to Johnstown by one win.
St. Marys had six of its eight entrants advance to states, led by champions Jace Walter (117), Cullen Catalone (124), Landen Cook (140) and Jace Meyer (147). All four Dutch champs went 2-0 on the day.
They will be joined at PJW states by teammates Owen Thompson (2nd place, 167) and Alex Nussbaum (3rd place, 157). Anthony Hines was fourth at 132 and fell one win short of states.
Curwensville’s third-place team finish was headlined by the duo of Dylan Deluccia (132) and Alex Murawski (167) capturing individual titles. Both were 2-0.
Teammate Austin Gilliland (92) also reached the finals before falling and placing second, while Zeke Mayhew was third at 140 to give Curwensville a fourth state qualifier. Four others — Cooper Hagg (107), Logan Kunkle (124), Reed Hawkins (147) and Brooks Hendershot (252) — placed fourth and fell one win short of advancing.
DuBois had four finalists Sunday and crowned one champ in Carter Genevro, who went pinned Clearfield’s Magnusson in 4:20 in the 82-pound final in his lone bout.
Teammates Antonio Giambanco (97), Samson Deeb (124) and Max Dombroski (147) all finished second at their respective weights to advance, as did Peyton Geer with a third-place finish at 97 pounds.
Evan Dixon (140) and Shawn Hall (187) came up just short of reaching states with fourth-place finishes.
Ridgway might have placed sixth as a team, but finished right behind Clearfield and St. Marys in terms of individual champions as it crowned three — Michael Copello (87), Nate Stager (92) and Eli Potts (107). That trio will be joined at states by Benjamin Truchan, who was second at 187.
The area’s only other champ was Brookville’s Lance Spencer, who pinned Redbank Valley’s Andrew Plyter in 1:28 to claim the 212-pound title in his only bout of the event.
Brookville, which only had six wrestlers compete and was ninth as a team (49 points), had just one other qualifier in 107-pound runner-up Blake Porter. The trio of Eric Young (87), Brycen Coleman (157) and Carter McKinney (167) all placed fourth at their respective weight classes.
Brockway finished behind Brookville in 10th place (48 points) had all three of its entrants move on to states.
Gage Park (102) and Collin Weir-Khamis (117) both toom home silver medals, while Madox Decker was third at 187.
Redbank Valley had a pair of state qualifiers in Plyter (212) and Nolan Barnett (140), both of whom were runner-ups. Teammate Chase Powell was fourth at 117.
The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships get underway today at the First Summit Arena at The Cambria County War Memorial at 4 p.m. and lasts through Sunday.