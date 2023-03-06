ST. MARYS — Day two of the District 9 Class AA Swimming Championships at St. Marys Area High School on Saturday saw local athletes rack up 19 medals, including five golds, while eight other Top 6 finishers earned ribbons.
Brookville junior Patrick Young picked up where he left off on Thursday as the Raider captured gold in 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.18. That was almost six seconds faster than runner-up Derrick Mikesell of Clearfield (1:05.01) with DuBois’ Spencer Bridgman in third.
DuBois picked up two golds on the boys side as Joda Fenstermacher won gold in the 100 backstroke as he touched the wall in 56.83, edging out Bradford’s Steven Williams who clocked in at 59.69.
The Beaver team of Jaedon Yarus, Connor McAllister, Bridgman and Fenstermacher then took gold in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:29.08 with St. Marys finishing second as the Dutchmen clocked in for a silver at 3:31.80 with the team of James Pistner, Dawson Krug, Jeff Schaut and Jason McAnany.
“Joda Fenstermacher came ready to race,” DuBois coach Mike Gressler said. “He won the 100 back with his best time and turned in a great performance at the end of the 400 relay. Jaedon, Connor, and Spencer, along with Joda, all had their best times on that relay. It was a great race. They’re excited to be headed to Bucknell next week.”
Yarus also won silver in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.64 as Clearfield’s Nicholas Vaow won gold at 48.92.
Winning gold for the girls was Brockway’s Bailey Franci, who competes as an independent. After getting silver in the 50 freestyle on Thursday, Franci did one spot better and got gold in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday with a time of 1:09.87 — nearly four seconds better than runner-up Karsyn Gracey-Dalton of Bradford (1:13.47).
Meanwhile, the Lady Dutch team of Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci and Sarah Krise won its second relay gold in as many days as they won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:47.64 as Clearfield got silver and Brookville took bronze.
Area silvers for the girls went to St. Marys’ Lilliana McKay, who was second in 1-meter diving to Clearfield’s Dehlia Elbe, and fellow Lady Dutch Katie Petrosky in the 500 freestyle.
It was a clean sweep of bronze for the area in the 11 events staged on Saturday as well.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Andrew Reiter, swimming as an independent, was third in the 100 freestyle. Brookville’s Brody Barto got bronze in the 500 freestyle, as did St. Marys’ McAnany in the 100 backstroke and DuBois’ Bridgman in the 100 breaststroke.
Brookville’s relay team of Young, Daniel Turner, Brady Means and Barto picked up bronze in the 400 free relay.
For the girls, Pistner gave the Lady Dutch bronze in the 100 freestyle, as did teammates Katie Wehler in the 1-meter diving and Krise in the 100 backstroke.
Brookville took the other three bronze as Grace Park finished third in the 500 freestyle, Kerrigan Swartz in the 100 breaststroke and the team of Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Erika Doolittle and Madeline Golier in the 400 free relay.
The championships also saw Clearfield sweep both boys and girls team standings with the boys winning with a score of 316, topping runner-up DuBois and the team’s 221. In third was Bradford (185) followed by Brookville (174) and St. Marys (118).
It was much closer on the girls side, however, with Clearfield besting Brookville by just 10 points at 313-303 as the Lady Bison divers took first, fourth and fifth in the 1-meter diving as the Lady Raiders do not have a diving team. Rounding out the podium was St. Marys with a 223 and Bradford was fourth with a 133.
Eight others earned ribbons on Saturday as Brookville’s Danile Turner finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and teammate Henry May was sixth in the 100 breaststroke. DuBois’ Riley Robertson picked up fifth, also in the 100 breaststroke.
The Lady Raiders picked up all five ribbons on the girls’ end as Golier finished fourth in the 100 backstroke, Doolittle finished fifth in the 500 freestyle and Golier came in sixth in the 100 freestyle. Both Cora Parson and Adell Doty then finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.
All of the district champions will now advance to the PIAA Championships that take place starting March 15 at Bucknell University, while other swimmers/relays may receive at-large bids based on times after all other district meets across the state are complete.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 316; 2. DuBois, D, 221; 3. Bradford, BR, 185; 4. Brookville, BKV, 174; 5. St. Marys, SM, 118.; DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, N/A; Union, U, N/A, Moniteau, M, N/A
Individual Results
1-meter diving: 1. Keegan McDonald, C, 211.40.
100 Freestyle: 1. Nicholas Vaow, C, 48.92; 2. Jaedon Yarus, D; 3. Andrew Reiter, DCC; 4. Sean Storer, BR; 5. Owen Trosti, BR; 6. Isaac Putt, C.
500 Freestyle: 1. Mason Birckbichler, M, 5:16.25; 2. Landyn Rankin, C; 3. Brody Barto, BKV; 4. Peyton Haight, BR; 5. Hudson Bliss, U; 6. Scott Lucas, C.
100 Backstroke: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, D, 56.83; 2. Steven Williams, BR; 3. Jason McAnany, SM; 4. Mason Birckbichler, M; 5. Daniel Turner, BKV; 6. Sam Rish, C.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Patrick Young, BKV, 59.18; 2. Derrick Mikesell, C; 3. Spencer Bridgman, D; 4. Harris Bell, BR; 5. Riley Robertson, D; 6. Henry May, BKV.
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Joda Fenstermacher), 3:29.08; 2. St. Marys; 3. Brookville; 4. Clearfield; 5. Bradford.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 313; 2. Brookville, BKV, 303; 3. St. Marys, SM, 223; 4. Bradford, BR, 133; Brockway, BW, N/A; Union, U, N/A
Individual Results
1-meter diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 230.25; 2. Lilliana McKay, SM; 3. Katie Wehler, SM; 4. Katie Peacock, C; 5. Sarah Cutler, C.
100 Freestyle: 1. Evelyn Bliss, U, 53.84; 2. Bella Rhoades, BR; 3. Gabby Pistner, SM; 56.75; 4. Jaylin Wood, C; 5. Danielle Cline, C; 6. Lucy Golier, BKV.
500 Freestyle: 1. Beth Struble, C, 5:54.61; 2. Katie Petrosky, SM; 3. Grace Park, BKV; 4. Emma Quick, C; 5. Erika Doolittle, BKV; 6. Cadence Day, C.
100 Backstroke: 1. Katie Reott, M, 58.23; 2. Bella Rhoades, BR; 3. Sarah Krise, SM; 4. Madeline Golier, BKV; 5. Lexie Miller, C; 6. Emma Quick, C.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Bailey Franci, BW; 1:09.87; 2. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR; 3. Kerrigan Swartz, BKV; 4. Cora Parson, BKV; 5. Adell Doty, BKV; 6. Cheryl Thomas, C.
400 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Sarah Krise), 3:47.64; 2. Clearfield; 3. Brookville.